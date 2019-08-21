Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ accommodationism

Good luck: today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “wins”, has a caption with a link:

Maybe they need to try the Discovery Institute?

I can’t resist saying that religion has never revealed an empirical fact that science alone couldn’t find, despite God having many opportunities to do so. For example, “Thou shalt wash thy hands after a poo lest tiny animals you cannot see will make you sick.” For more such failures, read Carl Sagan’s The Varieties of Scientific Experience (chapter 6), a must-read.

Sad that the artist had to link to the DI, for it gives them the clicks they love.

Come on, Pakistan, ban me again—I dare you!