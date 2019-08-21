Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ accommodationism

Good luck: today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “wins”, has a caption with a link:
Maybe they need to try the Discovery Institute?
I can’t resist saying that religion has never revealed an empirical fact that science alone couldn’t find, despite God having many opportunities to do so. For example, “Thou shalt wash thy hands after a poo lest tiny animals you cannot see will make you sick.” For more such failures, read Carl Sagan’s The Varieties of Scientific Experience (chapter 6), a must-read.
Sad that the artist had to link to the DI, for it gives them the clicks they love.
Come on, Pakistan, ban me again—I dare you!
I find it interesting that the part where Mo says “science always wins” is strongly reminiscent of this quote :
“In science, truth always wins.”
… which is an important quote given that, as best I can tell, Max Perutz said it.
If any quote-sleuths out there feel like nailing it down, have fun – but I found it on Goodreads and a book (perhaps Max Perutz and The Secret Of Life, or another one… can’t recall the name…) which I now do not have nearby.
“I can’t resist saying that religion has never revealed an empirical fact that science alone couldn’t find, despite God having many opportunities to do so. For example, ‘Thou shalt wash thy hands after a poo lest tiny animals you cannot see will make you sick.'”
In fact, Jesus actually belittles the Pharisees for washing their hands! Matthew 15:1-20.
Not only do many Republicans spurn science, 59% of Republicans now believe that college is bad for America – https://reason.com/2019/08/19/pew-survey-republicans-college-campus-safe-spaces/
Simple: More ignorant people=more religious people and more Trump supporters.
I .L O V E. IT !
