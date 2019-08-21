After Frank’s death, his fosterer adopts a new kitten

How about looking at a few pictures of kittens this afternoon?

Although Anna (the British human, not Anna the Duck Farmer) didn’t intend to keep Frank, the kitten she fostered before his liver surgery, she was shattered when he died under the knife; and it’s pretty clear she would have given him a forever home had he recovered. (By the way, it looks as if the money many of you donated for his surgery will be refunded, so all of it will be used by Feline Friends London® for cat rescue). But now, though the memory of Frank is still sharp and sad, Anna has taken on a new kitten, and for keeps:

Anna tells us about her new kitten, Pip:

Pip had a rough start in life, being taken away from her mum too early and being passed around, so we took her in as a foster kitten – with a view to looking after her until she finds her future home. This is her fourth home in the four months she’s been on the planet. Poor little soul has understandably been feeling a little lost. Our two ragdolls, Lottie and Lola, have taken her under their wings, and they’re all three spending lots of time together. (Pip follows the two older girls around everywhere!) She’s a very affectionate little kitten, who needs a lot of attention and company all of the time. She finally feels settled here, and she seems to be very relaxed. It seems that she has chosen this as her home – so we are very happy to oblige. She’s a pleasure to have around, and we’re delighted to say that we’re keeping her. She is now a member of the family 😊

Meet Pippa (and Anna in the last photo):

Anna and Pippa: