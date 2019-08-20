Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday: the cruelest day, and August 20, 2019, and National Bacon Lover’s Day. I’m one of them, albeit a Jew—but shouldn’t the apostrophe be at the end of “Lovers”? After all, it’s not just one bacon lover’s day! It’s also National Lemonade Day, National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, and World Mosquito Day. Apparently August 20 is the day Ronald Ross discovered that malaria was transmitted through the bite of female mosquitoes (that got him a Nobel Prize), and he declared the holiday. And it’s a Darwin holiday (see below)

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is having a small surgery (laparoscopic hernia surgery) on Friday morning, so posting may be a bit slow as I clear the decks for that and then recover afterwards (I’m told I’ll be up and around within a day). As always, I do my best. But please, do not send in stories of hernia operations (or any operations) gone wrong. I grow old. . . .

Stuff that happened on August 20 includes:

1191 – Richard I of England initiates the Massacre at Ayyadieh, leaving 2,600–3,000 Muslim hostages dead.

1858 – Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace’s same theory.

Here’s the titles. Note all those fancy initials, but Wallace gets only an “Esq.”!

1920 – The first commercial radio station, 8MK (now WWJ), begins operations in Detroit.

1938 – Lou Gehrig hits his 23rd career grand slam, a record that stood for 75 years until it was broken by Alex Rodriguez.

1940 – In Mexico City, exiled Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky is fatally wounded with an ice axe by Ramón Mercader. He dies the next day.

1940 – World War II: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill makes the fourth of his famous wartime speeches, containing the line “Never was so much owed by so many to so few”.

Here’s the famous part of that speech:

1968 – Cold War: Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia, crushing the Prague Spring. East German participation is limited to a few specialists due to memories of the recent war. Only Albania and Romania refuse to participate.

1993 – After rounds of secret negotiations in Norway, the Oslo Accords are signed, followed by a public ceremony in Washington, D.C. the following month.

Notables born on this day include:

1833 – Benjamin Harrison, American general, lawyer, and politician, 23rd President of the United States (d. 1901)

1881 – Edgar Guest, English-American poet and author (d. 1959)

1886 – Paul Tillich, German-American philosopher and theologian (d. 1965)

1890 – H. P. Lovecraft, American short story writer, editor, novelist (d. 1937)

1905 – Jack Teagarden, American singer-songwriter and trombonist (d. 1964)

1910 – Eero Saarinen, Finnish-American architect and furniture designer, designed the Gateway Arch (d. 1961)

1941 – Slobodan Milošević, Serbian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Serbia (d. 2006)

1944 – Rajiv Gandhi, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th Prime Minister of India (d. 1991)

1948 – Robert Plant, English singer-songwriter

1974 – Amy Adams, American actress and singer

Notables who “passed” on this day were few; they include:

2001 – Fred Hoyle, English astronomer and author (b. 1915)

2012 – Phyllis Diller, American actress and comedian (b. 1917)

2017 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (b. 1926)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is playing Thomas Nagel:

Hili: I wonder what’s in a human mind? A: Why? Hili: I have the impression that you are thinking quite differently from cats.

In Polish:

Hili: Zastanawiam się, co się kryje w ludzkiej głowie?

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że wy myślicie zupełnie inaczej niż koty.

From Jesus of the Day (I’m not 100% sure this is real):

Another from Jesus of the Day. “I’ll have what she’s having.”

From The Cat House on the Kings:

Grania sent me this tweet on December 3 of last year. RIP, my friend.

WHOA! Puffer fish skeletons are AWESOME!!! (Image via Reddit). More info here: https://t.co/jbxdAeKf5p pic.twitter.com/sQcpCW3iPM — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) December 3, 2018

Reader gravelinspector sent a tweet, and though I’ve never seen the movie, I’m sure many of you will know what this refers to:

Land-Pupper and Sea-Pupper reenact a scene from the The Little Mermaid ❤😘 IG globalbc pic.twitter.com/VldkY2LRMw — 🌊❄️🏳️‍🌈Dexter 2.0 (@Texas_Dex) August 18, 2019

A famous tweet. Yes, it’s un-Presidential and uncharitable, but I still find it humorous (I think Trump has a comedian on his staff now):

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

From Nilou: un jeune tigre joue avec son chapeau. And an appropriate chapeau!

From reader Barry: Anthony Hopkins, actor and ailurophile:

The pleasures of my life: a cat, a piano, a book, and a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/Hvpj1kkRmA — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) August 17, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This first came from Carolyn Porco; you can imagine who “Neil” is, and it isn’t Neil deGrasse Tyson:

For those interested, the Captain's Log Neil refers to is here: https://t.co/owvjbYSLoe pic.twitter.com/uhUR3pVNYH — Carolyn Porco (@carolynporco) July 20, 2019

A lovely statue with gemstone eyes, ca. 2500 BC:

The hauntingly-lifelike eyes of this 4,500-year-old Seated Scribe are made from white magnesite (with tiny red veins!) and pupils of rock crystal (Saqqara Necropolis, Louvre) https://t.co/RKy5G8k7v5 pic.twitter.com/zmYMNJImUu — Journal of Art in Society (@artinsociety) August 19, 2019

Matthew added, “It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what TikTok is.” Be sure to turn the sound up:

this is the best tiktok i've ever seen in my entire LIFE pic.twitter.com/h7Q4TVO8qd — ☆🌺makkochi🌺☆ (@_glittergoth) August 16, 2019