San Francisco promotes use of criminal-justice euphemisms—in a ludicrous way

How far can the sanitizing of language go in the name of social justice? Well, sometimes the sanitizing is salubrious, but often it’s not. From the San Francisco Chronicle (click on screenshot) we have a particularly ludicrous example: changing the words used to characterize offenders in the criminal justice system. These guidelines were just adopted by the city’s Board of Supervisors, and they’re in a nonbinding resolution. Nevertheless, the Mayor and the city’s police department are considering the suggestions, while the district attorney’s office already agrees with them.

Here are some of the changes recommended in the article:

A “convicted felon” or someone released from jail is now a “formerly incarcerated person,” or a “justice-involved” person or simply a “returning resident.” Parolees and people on probation are now “person on parole,” or “person under supervision.” Drug addicts or substance abusers are now “a person with a history of substance use.”

Why did they do this, and are these changes beneficial? Well, they did this because they don’t want people stigmatized for the rest of their lives by having been in jail (see their explanation below). It also supposedly reduces racism and white supremacy, but if you believe that, I have some land in Florida to sell you.

But the de-stigmatization doesn’t wash because presumably there are reasons to mention someone’s history of incarceration or drug use. In that case “a formerly incarcerated person” doesn’t add any information to “convicted felon”, while “justice-involved” people could be judges or somebody accusing others. And “returning resident” is completely obscure.

“Parolee” is in effect “person on parole”. Does the “person-first language”, which this is supposed to represent, soften that designation? “Person under supervision,” is, of course, as obscure as “returning resident”.

And “person with a history of substance abuse” simply takes “substance abuser” and puts “person” in front of it. Does that improve society or burnish someone’s image? I don’t really see how.

But I’ll let the supervisors, who voted for these changes, speak for themselves:

According to the resolution, 1 of 5 California residents has a criminal record, and words like “prisoner,” “convict,” “inmate” or “felon” “only serve to obstruct and separate people from society and make the institutionalization of racism and supremacy appear normal,” the resolution states. “Inaccurate information, unfounded assumptions, generalizations and other negative predispositions associated with justice-involved individuals create societal stigmas, attitudinal barriers and continued negative stereotypes,” it continues. “We want them ultimately to become contributing citizens, and referring to them as felons is like a scarlet letter that they can never get away from,” Haney said.

But you wouldn’t always refer to them as “convicted felons” unless that information was essential. And if you want to leave out their criminal history, why say anything about it, much less “formerly incarcerated person”?

The “institutionalization of racism and supremacy” supposedly conveyed by the original language is ridiculous. There is nothing racist about “parolee” or “convicted felon”—period.

I guess the the Chronicle agrees with me, as it ends its article with this wry observation:

The language resolution makes no mention of terms for victims of crime, but using the new terminology someone whose car has been broken into could well be: “A person who has come in contact with a returning resident who was involved with the justice system and who is currently under supervision with a history of substance use.” In other words, someone whose car was broken into by a recently released offender, on parole with a drug problem. That clear?

From now on, I expect all the San Francisco papers to refer to Jeffrey Epstein as a “justice-involved person” rather than “convicted sex offender.”

