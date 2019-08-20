Today we get to see a creature I love: flying foxes—courtesy of reader Duncan McCaskill. His notes are indented.
Prompted by your recent post of a Grey-headed Flying Fox squeaking, I dug into my archives to offer you some Flying Fox photos from various places in Australia.
Flying Foxes roost during the day in big colonies, and these days they have a strong preference to roost in towns and cities or other human habitation. In his book The New Nature, biologist Tim Low notes that there are 9 Flying Fox colonies in the city of Brisbane and none at all in the surrounding forest. Flying Fox numbers are in general decline and they are of conservation concern, but it is hard to convince the general public of that when they are so obvious and in large numbers in cities.
Grey-headed Flying Foxes (Pteropus poliocephalus) reproducing in Canberra. The colony is in a central urban park. They mostly head for warmer climes in winter, but at least sometimes a few overwinter despite freezing overnight temperatures. I’m surprised they find enough fruit and blossoms to eat at that time of year.
A Grey-headed Flying Fox stretching its wings, also in Canberra.
Part of a large roost of Grey-headed Flying Foxes next to a golf course in suburban Brisbane:
More Grey-headed Flying Foxes, also in Brisbane:
A Black Flying Fox (Pteropus alecto) in the same suburban Brisbane roost:
Spectacled Flying Foxes (Pteropus conspicillatus) in Cairns, tropical north Queensland. They were roosting right in the centre of the city.
Little Red Flying Foxes (Pteropus scapulatus) at Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) in the Northern Territory. They were in a huge roost in the grounds of the small tourist facility. I didn’t try to count them, but it was easily in the multiple tens of thousands.
A female Little Red Flying Fox with young, at Nitmiluk.
Spectacular photos, Duncan!
❤️
Wonderful creatures and pictures! I wish I had them so visible where I live. We have bats but virtually never see them.
Probably a stupid question, but why don’t bats have problems with all the blood rushing to their head?
I used to live near a colony of these little fellows. I love the way they look at you while they’re hanging there wrapped in their little Dracula cloaks.