Prompted by your recent post of a Grey-headed Flying Fox squeaking, I dug into my archives to offer you some Flying Fox photos from various places in Australia.

Flying Foxes roost during the day in big colonies, and these days they have a strong preference to roost in towns and cities or other human habitation. In his book The New Nature, biologist Tim Low notes that there are 9 Flying Fox colonies in the city of Brisbane and none at all in the surrounding forest. Flying Fox numbers are in general decline and they are of conservation concern, but it is hard to convince the general public of that when they are so obvious and in large numbers in cities.

Grey-headed Flying Foxes (Pteropus poliocephalus) reproducing in Canberra. The colony is in a central urban park. They mostly head for warmer climes in winter, but at least sometimes a few overwinter despite freezing overnight temperatures. I’m surprised they find enough fruit and blossoms to eat at that time of year.