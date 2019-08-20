Photos of readers

Apparently a lot of readers like to be photographed with their vehicles. Here’s Reggie Cormack with a spiffy car. His notes are indented:

I noticed today in the Hili Dialogue that the irascible Ginger Baker owned, ran and probably crashed his Jensen Interceptor. Well, here I am with my earlier model, a 1965 Jensen CV8, one of less than 500 built. This magnificent car has a Chrysler Golden Commando 6.3 litre V8 engine capable of taking the car from 0 – 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. Back in 1965 on U.K. roads, that was fairly swift.

It’s shown here at a Jensen meeting to celebrate the cars’ 50th anniversary. It was a last-minute decision to go from the North of Scotland (Ceiling Cat’s country) down to Burghley House near-ish London. After two days of hilarious mishaps and breakdowns we arrived just as everyone was leaving.