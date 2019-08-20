Photos of readers

Apparently a lot of readers like to be photographed with their vehicles. Here’s Reggie Cormack with a spiffy car. His notes are indented:
I noticed today in the Hili Dialogue that the irascible Ginger Baker owned, ran and probably crashed his Jensen Interceptor. Well, here I am with my earlier model, a 1965 Jensen CV8, one of less than 500 built. This magnificent car has a Chrysler Golden Commando 6.3 litre V8 engine capable of taking the car from 0 – 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. Back in 1965 on U.K. roads, that was fairly swift.
It’s shown here at a Jensen meeting to celebrate the cars’ 50th anniversary. It was a last-minute decision to go from the North of Scotland (Ceiling Cat’s country) down to Burghley House near-ish London. After two days of hilarious mishaps and breakdowns we arrived just as everyone was leaving.
The best looking car ever? Well, maybe not as it received a fairly mixed set of reviews when launched. But just look at those sweeping lines, sinuous curves and double off-set headlights. I think that it has stood the test of time rather well. In fact, better than myself.
That car’s too small for a V8! Talk about a muscle car…It’s a beauty, thanks for sharing.
Best looking car ever? I would say that’s the Jaguar, but this one is a close second. Mishaps and breakdowns? Yup, just like a Jag. A sleek beauty on the road, but not suitable for road trips. (Sigh) Congratulations to Mr. Cormack for making it to the venue, however late, and thanks for sharing!
Great looking car. The “mishaps and breakdowns” have me a bit concerned. Do you mean it doesn’t run well? Could James Bond rely on it for a harrowing escape?
Excellent example of a Jensen. Nice color, and I like those headlights! I still remember driving a 74 Fiat, and pulling off the road for a quick scrape of the points to keep it running. Fun times.
I had a thing for Austin Healeys, but maybe they are not in the same category. Anyway, the Jensen is a beaut!
Nice car!
I just tumbled to the recognition that the UK doesn’t salt roads in the winter (to my knowledge) and this must greatly increase the survivability of these nice old cars. Kind of like Cuba, I suppose. 😉
We do actually. It’s called ‘gritting’ for some reason, but it’s really rock salt. We are getting fewer serious freezes or snowstorms these days, but whenever they are forecast, the gritting lorries are out.
And then there are the inevitable complaints that ‘they haven’t done my road yet’. The one thing that binds the inhabitants of these isles together is the ability to moan!
There goes that idea! 😉
Very cool and unusual car. Did the breakdowns have anything to do with Lucas electrics? 🙂