Rashida Tlaib, afflicted with BDS fever, urges viewers to boycott Bill Maher’s show

The other day I posted a tweet containing a clip of Bill Maher calling out the BDS movement for hiding its real aim—to get rid of Israel. The relevant section goes from 18:55 to 20:03 in this video of his latest show.
But keep listening, at least until 23:00. As the article below notes, “Maher added that he understood why Tlaib and Omar were banned, given their past statements.”
“Congresswoman Omar has said things like, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ ‘Israel has hypnotized the world,’ ‘May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,’ ” Maher said. “She apologized for it, but it’s out there: Jews control the world, control the money.”
Maher’s comments on BDS are appropriate since the purpose of the boycott, expressly avowed by its instigators, is to eliminate the state of Israel, largely through demanding the “right of return” of not only Arabs evicted or having chosen or been urged to leave in 1948, but all their relatives as well. That would make Israel a majority Arab state, and that means bye-bye Jews. Those who deny this, I think, are either ignorant of history or don’t care if Israel disappears.
But reader Bill sent me this article from Deadline (confirmed by other media and Tlaib herself), reporting that Tlaib (who canceled her trip to Israel after finally receiving permission to visit her grandmother), is now calling for a boycott of Bill Maher’s show. Click on the screenshot to read it:
. . . or see Tlaib’s tweet below.
Both Hasan’s and Tlaib’s claims are ludicrous. Why should Maher’s skin color make a difference about whether his argument is right? (And truly, I fail to understand why Palestinians are considered “people of color” while Israelis are not. Even if you think Israelis are “privileged”, in much of the world they are deeply oppressed, and are in fact the most common per capita victims of hate crimes in America).
As for Tlaib, she’s free to advocate for the elimination of Israel as much as she wants (though outside Israel), but to criticize BDS is not to “discredit it”, except insofar as the truth does discredit it. Note how she compares the BDS boycott to the boycott of apartheid South Africa, a misguided comparison if ever there was one. (To find a real apartheid state, you need look no farther than Tlaib’s ancestral Palestinian Territories.) I truly believe that the primary mission of both Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Congress is to eliminate Israel, in which endeavor they’re helped by their comrade Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Maybe their constituents will cotton onto this eventually.
Finally, in case you doubt the real purpose of BDS, you’ll be much enlightened by this video of Norman Finkelstein, a perpetual critic of Israel and the Jewish people, a failed academic (denied tenure at DePaul), and a supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah—a man whose parents were both put in concentration camps during the Holocaust (!).
While Finkelstein supports BDS, he criticizes it as being doomed to failure because its real goal, which its supporters try to hide, is elimination of Israel. And, he argues, the public won’t support BDS unless it somehow can favor a two-state solution that allows the continued existence of Israel. Right now BDS takes “no position” on a solution like that. So, as Finkelstein notes, BDS remains a “cult.”
Remember, Finkelstein is strongly pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli:
The Unmasking of BDS
I think that what’s more important is they want a “one state solution.” Does literally anyone out there think they want that state to be called Israel? Or that BDS proponents will care when this leads to a state where 4/5 of the people are from what’s now called Palestine, and what that will entail for the Jews in Israel (hint: violence, probably genocide, unless they all flee first).
If anything, everyone should be lobbying for Jordan to take in the area of Palestine; after all, that’s what they said they’d do. Instead, they decided after the fact that they didn’t want to, and everybody decided to blame Israel for the problem.
A study from 2000 (https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2000/10/jews-and-arabs-share-recent-ancestry) found that Palestinians are genetically very closely related to Israelis. Thus, if Palestinians are “people of color”, so are Israelis. I assume this study is still valid?
Yes, this is true, except for those Israelis who migrated there from, say, Poland or Ethopia. Yes, “color” can’t really reflect pigmentation OR genetic endowment. It seems to mean “perceived oppression.”
Tlaib sure likes boycotts, doesn’t she?
When the problems always look like nails, the tool would naturally be a hammer – and probably just a framing hammer, too.
The first thing I noticed is that Tlaib did not say Maher was wrong, or point out why he was wrong. The same as Hasan. If Maher is wrong about BDS and their goal present the evidence.
Maher won the ‘Trump is a descendent of an orangutan’ lawsuit, so I think he’ll manage to survive her ire just fine.
Calling for a boycott of Maher’s show is a step too far. This may backfire on Tlaib. She did say “maybe” so perhaps she’s hedging her bets or putting a toe in the water. I must say, I am totally tired of “The Squad”. It may come to a point soon where the Dem presidential candidates have to disown them. That won’t be pretty.
Israel will never accept “the right of return”, and rightly so. I agree with Jerry that “[t]hat would make Israel a majority Arab state, and that means bye-bye Jews”. But the whole issue of “the right of return” doesn’t bother me at all. What bothers me is something else: according to many demographic studies, in about 40-60 years the majority of the population of Israel (not including the occupied territories) will be comprised of the ultra-Orthodox Jews and of Arabs. These are the predictions. Objectively, this is not necessarily bad news, but, unless these predictions are wrong, these developments will certainly make Israel unrecognisably different from what it is now, culturally, socially and politically. It will not mean “bye-bye Jews”, but, for me, it will possibly mean “bye-bye Jews like myself” (I live in Israel).
“I truly believe that the primary mission of both Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Congress is to eliminate Israel, in which endeavor they’re helped by their comrade Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Maybe their constituents will cotton onto this eventually.”
Yep, that is the standard form of behaviour for those suffering from the virus of antisemitism. This is what sunk the UK Labour Party, and it will sink the Democrats too.
Thanks to these two stupid, ill-informed fanatics, Israel is now an election issue. Expect candidates to be asked about it, and, in the absence of strong leadership from Pelosi and Schumer, candidates will be forced to hedge on it for fear of losing the antisemite faction.
They don’t care about their country or their party. They are waging a campaign for the destruction of Israel — a holy, multigenerational campaign and they won’t care about losing battles and even wars in it.
(Nor, of course, do they care about the Palestinians — all of whose human and civil rights are only mentioned in relation to Israel, and otherwise entirely ignored.)
Sorry for ranting, but it’s infuriating to watch these two Jew-baiters playing straight into Trump’s hands, while the rest of them are too scared say a word about this international diplomatic scandal and public humiliation of their own party leadership.
The fact that the UK Labour Party has managed to not be in the position of absolutely trouncing the Tories right now is mind-boggling. With all the shit that country is in and with the Tories’ current political position, it truly is a wonder that Labour still looks fucked. I thought a party would actually have to try to be this bad at politics, but, despite my ever-present cynicism and pessimism, I too often underestimate the stupidity of others.
After Corbyn informed the queen that he should be allowed to form a government if Johnson loses a confidence vote, it was leaked to the media that she was “exasperated” at the state of British politics. Apart from a cautious hint that she was pro EU on one occasion that must be the only time she’s let an opinion about politics be known, since 1952.
What does it even mean to boycott a television show?
Tlaib’s call To others to solve her problem for her sounds more like the wishful thought “I wish nobody ever pays Maher any attention ever again.”, rather than a form of social sanctions intended to drain Maher’s resources.
Or, perhaps Tlaib doesn’t understand what a boycott is.
If the maps attached are accurate, the opportunity for a two state solution has passed.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-map-of-israeli-settlements-that-shocked-barack-obama
“Why should Maher’s skin color make a difference about whether his argument is right?”
I would bet that Maher would invite Tlaib and Hasan on his show. It is amusing to consider what their most likely reply would be.
He has been exemplary in his policy of inviting guests he disagrees with. The only one I ever saw where I thought it was legitimising the person was with Kelly-Ann Conway — but she was just far too stupid and duplicitous to engage with.
He’d certainly have them on, but there’s no way they’d do it. Antisemites instinctively avoid any context that involves factual knowledge or reasoned exchange.
The big disconnect I see here is that you are responding to RT’s comments as if this is a reasoned discussion, where she brings up actual facts and uses them to reach a logical conclusion. this is folly.
Before someone like RT makes a statement, she does not ask herself if her facts are provable and her logic sound.
She asks herself whether her remarks are likely to advance her political agenda. Nothing else matters.
You cannot have a discussion with people like that. When they do respond to a statement you make, it will only be some statement intended to derail the discussion, or to put you on the defensive by making personal accusations. I really care about truth and facts, almost religiously. I find discussions with the far left folks as frustrating as banging my head against a wall.
As for the distinction made by Tlaib of certain parts of speech and what they are supposedly hard wired to, I would ask Tlaib where, in her fine categories of speech, does the word “m07herf$$ker” go, and if the G-rated crowd might be listening when it is reproduced all over the world?