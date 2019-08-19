Rashida Tlaib, afflicted with BDS fever, urges viewers to boycott Bill Maher’s show

The other day I posted a tweet containing a clip of Bill Maher calling out the BDS movement for hiding its real aim—to get rid of Israel. The relevant section goes from 18:55 to 20:03 in this video of his latest show.

But keep listening, at least until 23:00. As the article below notes, “Maher added that he understood why Tlaib and Omar were banned, given their past statements.”

“Congresswoman Omar has said things like, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ ‘Israel has hypnotized the world,’ ‘May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,’ ” Maher said. “She apologized for it, but it’s out there: Jews control the world, control the money.”

Maher’s comments on BDS are appropriate since the purpose of the boycott, expressly avowed by its instigators, is to eliminate the state of Israel, largely through demanding the “right of return” of not only Arabs evicted or having chosen or been urged to leave in 1948, but all their relatives as well. That would make Israel a majority Arab state, and that means bye-bye Jews. Those who deny this, I think, are either ignorant of history or don’t care if Israel disappears.

But reader Bill sent me this article from Deadline (confirmed by other media and Tlaib herself), reporting that Tlaib (who canceled her trip to Israel after finally receiving permission to visit her grandmother), is now calling for a boycott of Bill Maher’s show. Click on the screenshot to read it:

. . . or see Tlaib’s tweet below.

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Both Hasan’s and Tlaib’s claims are ludicrous. Why should Maher’s skin color make a difference about whether his argument is right? (And truly, I fail to understand why Palestinians are considered “people of color” while Israelis are not. Even if you think Israelis are “privileged”, in much of the world they are deeply oppressed, and are in fact the most common per capita victims of hate crimes in America).

As for Tlaib, she’s free to advocate for the elimination of Israel as much as she wants (though outside Israel), but to criticize BDS is not to “discredit it”, except insofar as the truth does discredit it. Note how she compares the BDS boycott to the boycott of apartheid South Africa, a misguided comparison if ever there was one. (To find a real apartheid state, you need look no farther than Tlaib’s ancestral Palestinian Territories.) I truly believe that the primary mission of both Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Congress is to eliminate Israel, in which endeavor they’re helped by their comrade Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Maybe their constituents will cotton onto this eventually.

Finally, in case you doubt the real purpose of BDS, you’ll be much enlightened by this video of Norman Finkelstein, a perpetual critic of Israel and the Jewish people, a failed academic (denied tenure at DePaul), and a supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah—a man whose parents were both put in concentration camps during the Holocaust (!).

While Finkelstein supports BDS, he criticizes it as being doomed to failure because its real goal, which its supporters try to hide, is elimination of Israel. And, he argues, the public won’t support BDS unless it somehow can favor a two-state solution that allows the continued existence of Israel. Right now BDS takes “no position” on a solution like that. So, as Finkelstein notes, BDS remains a “cult.”

Remember, Finkelstein is strongly pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli: