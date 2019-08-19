Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, August 19, 2019, and National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day. It’s also National Root Beer Float (“Black Cow”) Day, National Hot and Spicy Food Day, Cupcake Day, but only in Australia, where it benefits the RSPCA, and International Orangutan Day. At least learn the Latin binomial for the orangs (there are currently said to be three species, though I’m dubious): Pongo pygmaeus, P. abelii, and P. tapanuliensis. (Wikipedia notes, “Comparisons of the genomes of all 37 orangutans [of all 3 “species] using principal component analysis and population genetic models also indicated that the Batang Toru population is a separate species.” But genetic divergence isn’t a sign of a new species under the Biological Species Concept, as reproductive isolation where the species coexist is the BSC criterion. Unfortunately, none of these “species” coexist in nature so we can’t know about their interbreeding and interfertility.)

Stuff that happened on August 19 includes the following:

43 BC – Gaius Julius Caesar Octavianus, later known as Augustus, compels the Roman Senate to elect him Consul.

1612 – The “Samlesbury witches”, three women from the Lancashire village of Samlesbury, England, are put on trial, accused of practicing witchcraft, one of the most famous witch trials in British history.

1692 – Salem witch trials: In Salem, Province of Massachusetts Bay, five people, one woman and four men, including a clergyman, are executed after being convicted of witchcraft.

1839 – The French government announces that Louis Daguerre’s photographic process is a gift “free to the world”.

1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).

breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January). 1909 – The first automobile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here’s the “Marmon Wasp” that won the first Indy 500, driven by Ray Haroun (it’s on display at the Speedway). The average winning speed was a bit less than 75 miles per hour:

1934 – The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.

And here are the winners of that race, which resemble the Marmon Wasp!

1936 – The Great Purge of the Soviet Union begins when the first of the Moscow Trials is convened.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest while on holiday in the town of Foros, Ukraine.

2003 – A car-bomb attack on United Nations headquarters in Iraq kills the agency’s top envoy Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 other employees.

2003 – A suicide attack on a bus in Jerusalem, Israel, planned by Hamas, kills 23 Israelis, seven of them children, in the Shmuel HaNavi bus bombing.

Notables born on this day include:

1631 – John Dryden, English poet, literary critic and playwright (d. 1700)

1689 – Samuel Richardson, English author and publisher (d. 1761)

1743 – Madame du Barry, French mistress of Louis XV of France (d. 1793)

1870 – Bernard Baruch, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1965)

1871 – Orville Wright, American engineer and pilot, co-founded the Wright Company (d. 1948)

1883 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded the Chanel Company (d. 1971)

1902 – Ogden Nash, American poet (d. 1971)

1919 – Malcolm Forbes, American publisher and politician (d. 1990)

1921 – Gene Roddenberry, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1991)

1930 – Frank McCourt, American author and educator (d. 2009)

1939 – Ginger Baker, English drummer and songwriter

Note that Ginger Baker is 80 today; nobody expected him to live that long! Here’s the photo on the cover of his 2010 autobiography, Hellraiser, preceded by part of one review on Amazon:

Every single chapter contains at least one (and often all) of the following: drug mishap, fight, drug deal, car crash, drug bust, financial disaster, new girlfriend, band forms, band splits, re-location following major fall-out with associates / authorities. You get the picture. This could have been the recipe for an intriguing and entertaining story, but Baker quickly emerges as a deeply unpleasant personality with several substantial chips on his shoulder. One can’t help but conclude that his massive ego and hair-trigger temper have resulted in him being the architect of most of his own misfortune. At no point does Ginger contemplate that he might have done anything differently. [JAC: he couldn’t of course; he was subject to the laws of physics.] He does occasionally observe, following this or that debacle or betrayal, that “I felt a bit bad about that”, but then he’s off again, punching somebody’s lights out or crashing his Jensen for the umpteenth time.

1946 – Bill Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 42nd President of the United States

Those who gave up the ghost on August 19 include:

AD 14 – Augustus, Roman emperor (b. 63 BC)

1662 – Blaise Pascal, French mathematician, physicist, and philosopher (b. 1623)

1929 – Sergei Diaghilev, Russian critic and producer, founded Ballets Russes (b. 1872)

1968 – George Gamow, Ukrainian-American physicist and cosmologist (b. 1904)

1977 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (b. 1890)

1980 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman, father of Anne Frank (b. 1889)

1994 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1901)

Pauling in fact was a double Nobel Laureate: Chemistry in 1954 and Peace in 1962. Had he discovered the structure of DNA, he might have had three.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has caught a rodent:

Hili: Look what I’ve brought you! A: Thank you, but I was rather thinking about a vegetarian breakfast.

In Polish:

Hili: Patrz co ci przyniosłam.

a: Dziękuje, ale raczej myślałem o wegetariańskim śniadaniu.

A duck-themed television commercial from reader bPer, who says “Telus is one of the largest telecom companies in Canada. This is the latest in a series of duckling-themed commercials.”:

A gif from Rick Longworth:

And from reader Karl:

Grania sent me this tweet on January 7 of this year. The benjo! The music sounds like a hybrid between Irish and Indian.

Noor Bakhsh Baloch is a fisherman from the small town of Pasni in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. He has been playing the Benjo since the 1970s and is considered a legendary artist in his community. pic.twitter.com/RUycJ9fBmI — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) January 7, 2019

Reader Helian sent in the classic playing-dead mallard video:

The Oscar for best death or dying by a duck goes to. pic.twitter.com/FK2fs7bM8S — jamie (@gnuman1979) August 18, 2019

This comes from reader Barry, who says, “It’s one thing to go into a dumpster, but to steal one?

A surveillance camera outside a Colorado marijuana dispensary captures a bear stealing an entire dumpster. pic.twitter.com/tcCV8bAMKo — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) August 18, 2019

From reader Gethyn; the caption says it all:

From Nilou; the Woke can make ANYTHING problematic!

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. Graduation day for penguins!

They made it! Congrats to JP, Spartacus, Poppy, Annabelle, & one female to be named later for graduating from “Fish School.” Today they waddled their way to their permanent home on Penguin Island during #MarchOfThePenguins 🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧 pic.twitter.com/oMyPglPKdg — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) July 27, 2019

And from Matthew Cobb (from God’s mouth to his ear), the stages of climate change:

THE FIVE STAGES OF CLIMATE CHANGE 1. Denial

2. Guilt

3. Depression

4. Acceptance

5. Drowning — God (@TheTweetOfGod) August 19, 2019