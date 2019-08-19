Mallards can play dead when caught

As I’ve discovered in the last few years, mallards have far more complex behaviors than the casual duck-watcher thinks. For example, they can play dead when caught. Here are two examples:
This one runs away after a d*g picks it up by the neck and puts it down:
And here’s a fascinating paper, though I object to their sacrifice ducks to assuage their curiosity. Yes, several species, including mallards, feign death when caught by foxes. Click on screenshot to read:
. . . and a figure:
Clever little things!
You would think the best way to keep your genes intact against terrestrial mammals is to take to the air… maybe they are even more complex, they like the thrill of the chase and running off after the deception.
It might not be an option while molting.
True… there is that. So it’s a case of best practice works most of the time?
Dunno, but there has to be some reason not to just escape into the air.
An energy cost seems a good start, we have mallards as permanent residences at beach, the population does not exceed 40 or so, I count them, and I have no idea what sustains them. They have a stream they sift through at low tide, possibly for seeds etc and bread, although we have signs saying not to feed them bread.
You can’t help but to root for the ducks in this situation.