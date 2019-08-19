Mallards can play dead when caught

As I’ve discovered in the last few years, mallards have far more complex behaviors than the casual duck-watcher thinks. For example, they can play dead when caught. Here are two examples:

This one runs away after a d*g picks it up by the neck and puts it down:

And here’s a fascinating paper, though I object to their sacrifice ducks to assuage their curiosity. Yes, several species, including mallards, feign death when caught by foxes. Click on screenshot to read:

. . . and a figure: