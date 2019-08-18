Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, August 18, 2019, and National Ice Cream Pie Day. Just don’t order it with Turkish ice cream, or you’ll never get it! It’s also Helium Discovery Day (see below), Pinot Noir Day (I wish I could afford good Burgundy), and National Fajita Day, which you’d think would be cultural appropriation, but fajitas are really a Tex-Mex dish, invented by cowboys in the 1930s (granted, some of those cowboys were Mexican vaqueros, but the dish first became popular in the U.S.). Here: this will make you hungry:

1587 – Virginia Dare, granddaughter of Governor John White of the Colony of Roanoke, becomes the first English child born in the Americas.

Dare disappeared with the other 107 people who vanished in the famous “Lost Colony” episode.

1612 – The trial of the Pendle witches, one of England’s most famous witch trials, begins at Lancaster Assizes.

1634 – Urbain Grandier, accused and convicted of sorcery, is burned alive in Loudun, France.

1838 – The Wilkes Expedition, which would explore the Puget Sound and Antarctica, weighs anchor at Hampton Roads.

1868 – French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium. [This is why it’s Helium Discovery Day]

1920 – The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women’s suffrage.

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.

Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

1958 – Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.

If you want a first edition of that novel, published by the Olympia Press in 1955 (it was published in France first, and Olympia was Nabokov’s own creation), it’ll cost you about $4000 bucks (used):

1963 – Civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

1977 – Steve Biko is arrested at a police roadblock under the Terrorism Act No. 83 of 1967 in King William’s Town, South Africa. He later dies from injuries sustained during this arrest bringing attention to South Africa’s apartheid policies.

2017 – The first terrorist attack ever sentenced as a crime in Finland kills two and injures eight.

1774 – Meriwether Lewis, American soldier, explorer, and politician (d. 1809)

1834 – Marshall Field, American businessman, founded Marshall Field’s (d. 1906)

1917 – Caspar Weinberger, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 15th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2006)

1920 – Shelley Winters, American actress (d. 2006)

1936 – Robert Redford, American actor, director, and producer [Redford is 83 today: hard to believe.

I’ve always said that if I could change my appearance to look like any male, it would be Redford in his prime, comme ça (George Clooney would be a distant second):

1952 – Patrick Swayze, American actor and dancer (d. 2009)

1227 – Genghis Khan, Mongolian emperor (b. 1162)

1850 – Honoré de Balzac, French novelist and playwright (b. 1799)

1945 – Subhas Chandra Bose, Indian activist and politician (b. 1897)

Here’s Bose, displayed on the teeshirt of this joker:

1981 – Anita Loos , American author and screenwriter (b. 1889)

1990 – B. F. Skinner, American psychologist and philosopher, invented the Skinner box (b. 1904)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the editor is about to fall asleep on Andrzej’s lap while he’s working at the computer:

Hili: Continue working and I will take a nap here. A: That’s fine, my dear, you are not disturbing me at all.

Hili: Pracuj dalej, a ja się tu prześpię.

Ja: Do b rze kochanie, zupełnie mi nie przeszkadzasz. A groaner from Merilee:

From The Purrfect Feline Page:

Here’s what was going down at Max Yasgur’s farm 50 years ago yesterday. And what’s there now (from Empire Explorer). The farm, along with Berkeley, California and Portland, Oregon, should be declared A National Historical Cultural Preserve.

Grania sent me this tweet on January 7 of this year (be sure to watch video). Blair Braverman is an adventurer who’s competed in the Iditerod dog-sled race:

“How do you stay warm when it’s 30 below?” pic.twitter.com/yv9QkkVi0j — Blair Braverman (@BlairBraverman) January 7, 2019

A tweet I found: Bill Maher reveals the real purpose of the BDS movement, which all but the brain-dead and the Woke realize:

This!!!@billmaher on the @RashidaTlaib / @IlhanMN controversy: "#BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class." Maher then questions why the media does not pay enough attention to BDS goals to destroy #Israel. pic.twitter.com/4BQbtxgIzk — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 17, 2019

Nilou says, “Be careful with that paddle!” I don’t know the circumstances here, but it reminds me of The Life of Pi, and I want to be in the canoe!

Also from Nilou. A man and his pet mallard!

From reader Barry. I have vague memories of posting this before, but you can’t see it too often. A deaf man interacts with his cat at mealtime. How sweet!

This cat learned that his owner is deaf. This is how they communicate. pic.twitter.com/xug3nmSoGw — Akki (@akkitwts) August 16, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie (via Ann German). What a great idea, but how sad. . . .

Artists installed seesaws at the border wall so that kids in the U.S. and Mexico could play together. It was designed by architect Ronald Rael. ⁣

⁣

Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other.

🇲🇽 ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vSpfxhtvkX — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) July 30, 2019

Tweets from Matthew: Here’s a funny one, and I’d love to have that clock:

Christ would you look at the time pic.twitter.com/dH7wcNBXMM — Rob (@MrRAnderson78) August 16, 2019