Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, August 18, 2019, and National Ice Cream Pie Day. Just don’t order it with Turkish ice cream, or you’ll never get it! It’s also Helium Discovery Day (see below), Pinot Noir Day (I wish I could afford good Burgundy), and National Fajita Day, which you’d think would be cultural appropriation, but fajitas are really a Tex-Mex dish, invented by cowboys in the 1930s (granted, some of those cowboys were Mexican vaqueros, but the dish first became popular in the U.S.). Here: this will make you hungry:
Stuff that happened on this day includes:
- 1587 – Virginia Dare, granddaughter of Governor John White of the Colony of Roanoke, becomes the first English child born in the Americas.
Dare disappeared with the other 107 people who vanished in the famous “Lost Colony” episode.
- 1612 – The trial of the Pendle witches, one of England’s most famous witch trials, begins at Lancaster Assizes.
Speaking of witches,
- 1634 – Urbain Grandier, accused and convicted of sorcery, is burned alive in Loudun, France.
- 1838 – The Wilkes Expedition, which would explore the Puget Sound and Antarctica, weighs anchor at Hampton Roads.
- 1868 – French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium. [This is why it’s Helium Discovery Day]
- 1920 – The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women’s suffrage.
And the text of that amendment:
The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
- 1958 – Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.
If you want a first edition of that novel, published by the Olympia Press in 1955 (it was published in France first, and Olympia was Nabokov’s own creation), it’ll cost you about $4000 bucks (used):
- 1963 – Civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
- 1977 – Steve Biko is arrested at a police roadblock under the Terrorism Act No. 83 of 1967 in King William’s Town, South Africa. He later dies from injuries sustained during this arrest bringing attention to South Africa’s apartheid policies.
- 2017 – The first terrorist attack ever sentenced as a crime in Finland kills two and injures eight.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1774 – Meriwether Lewis, American soldier, explorer, and politician (d. 1809)
- 1834 – Marshall Field, American businessman, founded Marshall Field’s (d. 1906)
- 1917 – Caspar Weinberger, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 15th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2006)
- 1920 – Shelley Winters, American actress (d. 2006)
- 1936 – Robert Redford, American actor, director, and producer [Redford is 83 today: hard to believe.
I’ve always said that if I could change my appearance to look like any male, it would be Redford in his prime, comme ça (George Clooney would be a distant second):
- 1952 – Patrick Swayze, American actor and dancer (d. 2009)
Those who Met Their Maker on this day include:
- 1227 – Genghis Khan, Mongolian emperor (b. 1162)
- 1850 – Honoré de Balzac, French novelist and playwright (b. 1799)
- 1945 – Subhas Chandra Bose, Indian activist and politician (b. 1897)
Here’s Bose, displayed on the teeshirt of this joker:
- 1981 – Anita Loos, American author and screenwriter (b. 1889)
- 1990 – B. F. Skinner, American psychologist and philosopher, invented the Skinner box (b. 1904)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the editor is about to fall asleep on Andrzej’s lap while he’s working at the computer:
Hili: Continue working and I will take a nap here.A: That’s fine, my dear, you are not disturbing me at all.
From The Purrfect Feline Page:
Here’s what was going down at Max Yasgur’s farm 50 years ago yesterday. And what’s there now (from Empire Explorer). The farm, along with Berkeley, California and Portland, Oregon, should be declared A National Historical Cultural Preserve.
Grania sent me this tweet on January 7 of this year (be sure to watch video). Blair Braverman is an adventurer who’s competed in the Iditerod dog-sled race:
A tweet I found: Bill Maher reveals the real purpose of the BDS movement, which all but the brain-dead and the Woke realize:
Nilou says, “Be careful with that paddle!” I don’t know the circumstances here, but it reminds me of The Life of Pi, and I want to be in the canoe!
Also from Nilou. A man and his pet mallard!
From reader Barry. I have vague memories of posting this before, but you can’t see it too often. A deaf man interacts with his cat at mealtime. How sweet!
A tweet from Heather Hastie (via Ann German). What a great idea, but how sad. . . .
Tweets from Matthew: Here’s a funny one, and I’d love to have that clock:
What I want to see is how the tiger got on the paddle board without tipping it over!
That was awesome!
Go to her Instagram page for a ton more of amazing wildlife pictures and videos.
At a guess, the cat walked onboard while it was beached. If it were beached nose-in (or tail-in), it wouldn’t even need much of a poke to push off.
It is cool though. tigers regularly hunt in the waters of their swampy homes, so they’ll appreciate the watery habitat without the wet feet.
Gives new meaning to having a tiger by the tail.
Aldous Huxley wrote a book about it, The Devils of Loudun.
And Ken Russell did a movie — The Ddevils — based on John Whiting’s play.
Olympia Press was founded by Maurice Girodias in France in 1953. It published a lot of avant-garde lit in addition to Lolita, including, William Burroughs’s Naked Lunch, and (as Obelisk Press, before Girodias re-branded it Olympia) Henry Miller’s The Tropic of Cancer. I’ve got a copy of The Olympia Reader anthology I picked up back in the Seventies.
Redford was pretty damn good looking in his prime, but I think in the blond white male category, James Franciscus edged him out. Er, not that I swing that way…
I always found Paul Newman much more attractive than Redford.
I saw Butch & Sundance on the big screen again a few weeks ago during a series at the local art-house on movies that changed Hollywood, and I gotta tell ya, I’d go with Newman, not that I’m an expert in male pulchritude or anything.
Well, Mr Kukec / Ms Olson, I .am. “an expert
in male pulchritude;” and I utterly concur:
i) this darling man, William,
http://www.dmww.com/upl/images/about-us/media-resources/lg-bill-stowe-ceo-general-manager-reprinted-with-permission-by-dsm-magazine.jpg
and ii) the lovely Mr Paul Newman … …
… … s a d l y both lost to death.
Blue
What a lot of people don’t know is that at the time the ninteenth amendment was passed, only seven states denied all voting rights to women. Fifteen of forty-eight states (mostly the western states) allowed full suffrage, and the rest limited voting rights in varying degrees; some allowed women to vote only in presedential elections, others limited the vote to school-related or municipal elections and a few states allowed woment to vote only in primary elections. So saying that the ninteenth “gave women the vote” is a relative term.
That Jesus clock is a little tacky for our house, but I am on the lookout for one of these.
LOL! That must be a Catholic Jesus light switch Peter
“The joker” [as JAC knows] is Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti. I suppose these young ideologue politicos don’t delve into history:
Blair Braverman must have to perform much of the same maneuver just to take a pee!
I think I’ve seen one of those Jesus clocks in a thrift store. I’ll pick one up for you if I see it again.
From Myrtle Beach Safari, SC [the home of the canoe kitty above] – here’s a 900lb cat paw & human foot compared [audio: kitty is enjoying a bottle of something]