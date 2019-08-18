Photos of readers

Today we get to see reader Joe Dickinson, a fly guy who has contributed many photos to this site. He sent us two photos and the commentary below (indented). Be sure to send in one (or at most two) photos of you engaged in something interesting.
OK, I’ll bite. Here are two photos capturing my favorite pastimes. I have been an amateur horn player for about 70 years. Your readers may wonder “What kind of horn?”. They likely will think of it as the “French horn”, but there is nothing French about it. It is, in fact, the “One True Horn”. Other favorite activities include camping/hiking, travel and photography.
The first picture is me playing my alphorn (just a straightened out horn made of wood) at a campground in Kodachrome Basin, Utah. Note that “Kodachrome” could be a sly allusion to the photography thing.
For travel, we have me above 16,000 feet in Tibet playing a ceremonial conch shell purchased at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa. Two photos justified by two very different horns.
Unless that alphorn comes apart, it would be more troublesome to transport than the javelin I used to haul around the country. Also a lot easier to damage.
It breaks into three parts and goes in a case more-or-less the size of a set of golf clubs. Nevertheless, it was interesting to carry something shaped rather like a bazooka through security check points when colleagues and I played for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah not so long after 9/11.
Not a usual hobby. Quaint though.
Joe you may be the only person ever to play an alphorn in the Utah desert.
I picked up a conch shell in Tibet, but I can’t get a bit of sound out of it. A friend who lived in Nepal for a while had no problem getting a toot out of it.
Actually, we had an alphorn quartet in Salt Lake City though I can’t say for sure if any of the others ever played in the desert.
The Tibetan conch horn is pretty much a one note thing, although a colleagues amazed locals by hitting an octave above that fundamental. For those unfamiliar with the harmonic series, a horn of a given length has a fundamental pitch and can only sound a second pitch a full octave higher, then a third note a fifth above that, a fourth pitch two octaves above the fundamental, etc.
I love alphorns.
Earlier this morning, I came across a video on how to make musical instruments out of vegetables. There is even a Vegetable Orchestra. http://www.vegetableorchestra.org/instruments.php They attach mikes to some vegetables but they carve others into instruments, such as a carrot horn — carrots are versatile for use as horns, flutes, and recorders. So if you’re ever laid up at home but want a little music, not an alphorn, just go to your fridge — grab a carrot, a bell pepper, and a paring knife, whatever’s at hand.
Love the veggie orchestra concept.
Southern Utah and alpenhorns, too.
I haven’t tried any commercial veggies but have made and played many kelphorns. On California beaches, it sometimes is pretty easy to find kelp more-or-less 12 feet long, the length of a conventional orchestral “French” horn or a standard alphorn.
The two little feet at the horn end are cute, I found an interesting [non umpahpah] bit of alphorn tune below – improvised, jazz notes & a touch of dissonance. I think outdoors. Spacetastic!
Around 3 octaves in that piece I think
Yes, three octaves is a standard range. There is a fundamental yet an octave lower, but seldom used. The dissonant notes most commonly used are the seventh partial, a rather flat Bb, and the eleventh partial, sort of between F and F#.
Great to see you, Joe. Multi-talented and much appreciated by this reader.
Btw, does everyone know how to pronounce ‘conch’? It definitely isn’t CONCH, as in LUNCH. The CH has a K sound.
I would say there isn’t a ‘how to’, it can be -ch or -kh depending on locale & the first half of the word varies too – some efforts more nasal than others [like speaking with flu]. And some really emphasise the AH in cAHnK [a lot of nose action]
Mirriam-W has little speech buttons for the word [singular & plural]. The Cambridge English dictionary claims -ch is Brit English & -K is US English, but I’ve heard Americans pronounce it both ways.
Great to see an alphorn.
When I was very much younger I remember my father convincing me that a photograph of an alphorn poking through a chalet window had a man on the other end enjoying a long cool smoke.
I’ve been fascinated by them ever since,
Love, love, love this. I was always more into the string instruments. Thank you for sharing.