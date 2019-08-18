Photos of readers

Today we get to see reader Joe Dickinson, a fly guy who has contributed many photos to this site. He sent us two photos and the commentary below (indented). Be sure to send in one (or at most two) photos of you engaged in something interesting.

OK, I’ll bite. Here are two photos capturing my favorite pastimes. I have been an amateur horn player for about 70 years. Your readers may wonder “What kind of horn?”. They likely will think of it as the “French horn”, but there is nothing French about it. It is, in fact, the “One True Horn”. Other favorite activities include camping/hiking, travel and photography.

The first picture is me playing my alphorn (just a straightened out horn made of wood) at a campground in Kodachrome Basin, Utah. Note that “Kodachrome” could be a sly allusion to the photography thing.