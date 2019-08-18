Host’s wildlife: Sunday duck report

I’m woefully behind on my duck reports (you’ve all missed them, right?), as it’s hard to feed all those ducks and take pictures at the same time. Fortunately, we’re now down to 12: Daphne (who is flightless because she’s molting) and her brood of nine (who are flightless but on the verge of flying), as well as Anna, who’s hanging around, and one other duck, a flying offspring of either Katie or Anna (it could be Katie herself, but I haven’t gotten a close look). Remember, the first brood was Katie’s (10, with one dying as a subadult and the rest fledging), the second was Anna’s (eight, all survived and most have flown), and then Daphne’s (nine, all still here and ready to fly in a few days).

Here are some pictures and videos from August 4, making me two weeks behind. I’ll catch up soon.

Two weeks ago there were two full broods in the pond: Anna’s and Daphne’s. Katie was still here, and some of her offspring came and went. In this video you can see the two broods and, I think, one of Katie’s offspring.

Here’s Anna, instantly identifiable by her long, slender neck:

Anna is very svelte, like a mallard ballerina:

Two of Anna’s speculum feathers, and a flight feather, collected when she was molting:

One of Anna’s ducklings:

I believe this is Katie during her molt. Notice the flight feathers growing in, but the wings aren’t yet full-sized.

A video of Daphne’s brood foraging after I tossed them duck food on the grass. They love that mud puddle! Notice that Daphne, fully feathered and not yet molting, is watching attentively. The young are growing their wing feathers.

Daphne’s brood crammed together on Duck Island South:

Daphne’s brood resting on the grass. Mom hasn’t molted yet (she has as of August 15), and she’s alert and attentive, as always:

It’s very cute when they open their beaks; it looks as if they’re smiling:

Daphne’s brood has a postprandial preen on the beach. One chubby duckling has trouble clambering out of the water:

Some shots of Anna’s brood growing up:

Their speculums appear blue rather than blue-violet, but it could have just been the light. Here their wings haven’t yet attained full size:

Bottoms up (I’m not sure who this one is, but its wings are fully grown, which you can see by their crossing behind the tail:

Anna’s brood dabbling:

Daphne’s brood resting when a dragonfly comes by. They try to catch it but of course fail. One duckling quacks in frustration:

Katie and an offspring hiding under the branches. They’re very cryptic:

And back down memory lane: Katie’s brood, the first ones, in mid-May: