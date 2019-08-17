Readers’ wildlife videos

We have a real treat for you today: four great animal videos taken by reader Rick Longworth. His captions are indented.

About 30 young Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) crossed the Snake River accompanied by adults. They are not able to fly yet (early June), but they are approaching adult size. One young one panics when a motorboat passes, and becomes separated from the group. Unable to fly, he kicks for all he’s worth. All ends well as the boat moves away and the juvie rejoins his troop.

A rabbit’s day is full of activity. I’m not certain of the species, but it could be a desert cottontail ), also known as Audubon’s cottontail. It is a New World cottontail rabbit, and a member of the family Leporidae .(Scene 1, testing the taste of beet greens – not so great. Scene 2, Magpies are the local pests. Scene 3, helping to maintain the lawn. Sylvilagus audubonii

In March I filmed a pair of Great Horned Owls (Bubo virginianus) performing a duet near the house. The female is larger than the male which presumably allows the two to target different sized pray for more efficient utilization of the local food supply. The female has a higher pitched hoot than the male. They’ve stayed in the areas all summer, but I have not found their nest nor have I seen any young. Mallard ducks can be heard in the background voicing their alarm call.

The black chinned hummingbirds (Archilochus alexandri) at my feeder are determined to feed no matter what the weather, including winds at 15 mph gusting to 20. One male seemed not to solve the riddle of which feeder to approach. It chose the upwind end which required it to fly backward or sideways. In the video, the wind is from the left. Another male and a female had no such difficulty. Those two were filmed in slo-mo.