Caturday felid trifecta: Bobkittens steals mom’s food; a bottle maze for a cat; the cat man of Aleppo;

Here’s a lovely three-minute National Geographic video of a mother bobcat training her kittens to hunt. Note that mom gives the kitten a sharp “thwack” after the food is stolen. I wonder if the “merry-go-round” behavior of mom is some sort of pre-giving ritual.

*************

Here’a a tuxedo moggie navigating a maze made from water bottles (the staff clearly has too much time on its hands!). Level 2 is easier than Level 1, and the cat cheats five times!

*************

I’ve featured the Cat Man of Aleppo before: a nice guy who took care of the strays thrust into a human conflict. Now, in this new article in the Guardian (click on screenshot), you’ll see photos of how Mohammad Aljaleel has set up a clinic and a shelter for the strays he rescues from the rubble.

Some photos:

h/t: Michael, Ginger K,