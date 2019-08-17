A new movie on free will

The new movie Free Will Documentary—presumably an interim title—won’t be released until next year, but I’m looking forward to it eagerly. And that’s not just because I was interviewed for it, but because it touches on a topic dear to my heart, because the four filmmakers (Mike Walsh, Jeremy Levy, Mitch Joseph, and Edward Tasick) are professionals who had educated themselves deeply about the controversy before they picked up their cameras, and because I want to hear what the interviewees have to say about it. I believe I was filmed dilating on the topic for over two hours, and they used one quote from me in the blurb, and give “teaser” videos from other people (see below).
You can read about the film and its mission here. It seems to be an open-minded presentation of all points of view, which is good: it acquaints viewers with the controversy and helps them achieve a point of view. The mission statement:
Amazingly, there’s never been a major documentary dedicated entirely to the free will debate, despite the importance that the concept has to our sense of identity, and the numerous books written on the topic in recent years. “Free will” seems to be a trending subject that everyone now has an opinion on.
That’s where we come in.
Having studied the subject matter for years we will offer what is perhaps a unique perspective. So we’re gathering the best minds available on every side of the issue—libertarians, determinists, compatibilists, theists and non-theists alike—to offer the best arguments from each side. The mission will be to educate the viewer on all aspects of free will, the arguments, and the evidence, so that they will be able to approach the subject matter with a level of reasoning far beyond a lay person’s understanding. In a sense, we want to change the cultural zeitgeist on its understanding of free will.
Participants include Gregg Caruso, Dan Dennett, Dan Barker, Derek Pereboom, Robert Kane, Massimo Pigliucci, Coleman Hughes, Nitin Ron, and me, as well as voices from the past (Carl Sagan, Albert Einstein) and—something that should be fun—interviews with people in Times Square about whether they believed in free will.
There are some short videos on their site, and I’ll show three: my intellectual opponent Dan “I’m Not Through With You Yet” Dennett, some interviews in Times Square, and a quote from Einstein with a blurb by producer and writer Mitch Joseph.
Here Dan explains why compatibilism is the most popular view of philosophers: some notion of free will is necessary for people “to live civilized lives in close quarters.”
Surprisingly, several of the people interviewed on the street don’t accept free will:
Einstein was right, of course. . .
I’ll keep you updated as the film’s release approaches. Apparently it’s “feature length”, which means more than an hour. Now I don’t know how much this topic will interest a public weaned on Batman and Mad Max films, as it’s really an intellectual voyage, and how many movies are there like that? But if any film like that has a chance, this one does. (There seems to have been an Italian movie about the topic two years ago, but I haven’t seen it.) I can’t tell you how impressed I was with the filmmakers’ questions when they interviewed me. They had done months and years of groundwork.
“It’s harder to convince an atheist of the truth of determinism …”
Is that really so? Most of the disagreement with PCC-E on this forum is from compatibilists, who of course fully accept determinism. There are few atheists here arguing for a dualistic soul or anything such.
Compatibilists claim to accept determinism but their arguments for compatibilism belie this claim.
I would suggest, then, that you’ve not understood compatiblism.
Nearly every anti-compatibilist argument here is along the lines: “you’re hankering after some form of dualistic, contra-causal free will that negates determinism, and you can’t have it because …”. Which entirely misses the point.
Yes. I think PCC should have said “It’s harder to convince an atheist that determinism implies there is no free will…”. That seems to be the rub.
The way Jerry would define “free will”, all compatibilists would agree that, yes, that sort of free will does not exist.
What I meant here was that if an atheist isn’t a determinist to begin with, it’s harder to change his/her mind than it is to change the mind of a religionist about God’s nonexistence. I suspect that most atheists, at least those with a scientific bent, are determinists and thus don’t need to be argued with.
As often happens in these discussions, “religionist” and “someone who believes in God” are presented as co-equal. While it may well be true that all religionists believe in God, not all people who believe in God are religionists. E.g., I believe in God but have no use whatever for religion. I wish this important distinction would be more widely acknowledged.
It’s a neat and acceptable polemic however! My criticism of both Jerry and Dan Dennett is that ought, could, might and so on become unintelligible under a stickler’s version of determinism — the kind of person that is offended when we use certain words, like “free will”.
All suggestion, all imperatives, all hypotheticals must collapse into a state of affairs, as if we saw all of human activity already completed at the end of time.
We can only cast the workings of this magnificent, terrible machine into convenient narratives that contain influences, and wishes, and urges, but all of these are human-made models, just like “Free Will”, imposed on an incomprehensible machinery. In other words, if we name some aspect of our self “urge”, or “values” or “wish” (any and all of them), we might as well call the forward-looking determining part our “free will”, wherein “free” refers, as do all the other ideas, to a common notion. In this case, “voluntary” as opposed to coerced. These concepts are also just models from a stickler’s view, as the coercing person is also going through motions, influenced by yet other causes (and people) and so on.
But for us, things didn’t happen, and we couldn’t do otherwise, which in actuality means we do whatever was determined. I can write that I wish Jerry changed his mind on this, and he might because of convincing comments — but from a stickler’s determinist view, a position Jerry often adopts, that’s all ultimately smoke and mirrors. I write what I write, he reads what he reads, and he maintains views determined when time itself came into existence.
For this reason, I find the whole stickler’s determinist view unproductive. You can add determinism to any discussion, on how to ride the bike or whether or legal system is just. By its very nature, determinism doesn’t add or remove anything — it’s wholly irrelevant.
Every little bit of educating the public on this subject helps. Hopefully this will be a big bit.
Einstein was right about a lot of things, of course, but the specific sort of determinism he advocated — local hidden variables — is decisively ruled out by Bell’s Theorem. There is as yet no consensus among physicists about what to replace it with.
Yes, Einstein was a pure determinist about all of physics, but he was still right that there’s no room for free will.
I’ll be looking forward to seeing the film.