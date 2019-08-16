Readers’ wildlife photos (and a contest winner)

And I wanted to show some of Rik’s other pictures.

Meanwhile, here’s an admitted brag; Scientific American has been sponsoring an Art of Neuroscience contest that used to be open to neuroscientists only, but that has recently been opened to the general public. I submitted two pieces of digital art; one was done from scratch with the addition of a modified image of a fetus and a flame, and the other was taken from a retinal scan that I received from my optometrist. The second image was chosen as a staff favorite, and I have now been published in the online version of Scientific American. I’m thrilled to be included along with scientists and real artists! Here are two links to the contest: link 1, link 2.

Here are the images I submitted and the descriptions they asked for:

The Fuse Is Lit

Digital art with distorted fetal image.

A representation of the growing potential for consciousness as the brain and nervous system self-assemble during gestation. Inspired by images of the “star child” from the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”, the cover from Zap Comix No. 0, and reading Steven Pinker’s “The Blank Slate: The Modern Denial of Human Nature”.