Photographs of readers

As part of our continuing series (and I invite you to send in one picture of yourself, preferably doing something interesting or characteristic of your life), we have two photos of reader Geoff Toscano, which I’ve put up because there are two bikes involved. Geoff’s notes:

Here’s a couple of pictures of me combining my favourite hobbies, travelling and motorcycling. This first is on a Yamaha FJR1300 in the Pyrenees.

This second is on a Triumph Rocket in the Alps, Italy I think. Its 2.3 litre engine makes it the world’s largest production motorcycle, though it’s now even bigger at 2.5 litres.