Photographs of readers

As part of our continuing series (and I invite you to send in one picture of yourself, preferably doing something interesting or characteristic of your life), we have two photos of reader Geoff Toscano, which I’ve put up because there are two bikes involved. Geoff’s notes:
Here’s a couple of pictures of me combining my favourite hobbies, travelling and motorcycling. This first is on a Yamaha FJR1300 in the Pyrenees.
This second is on a Triumph Rocket in the Alps, Italy I think. Its 2.3 litre engine makes it the world’s largest production motorcycle, though it’s now even bigger at 2.5 litres.
Dang, these motorcycle and race-car pictures gonna make it hard for anyone to fess up to tiddlywinks.
The FJR is one of the best of its kind ever. Very nice countryside to be riding through too! Smooth riding Geoff.
I agree entirely, the FJR is one of the most underrated bikes. It’s one of the few bikes that was designed initially from scratch, as opposed to being an upgrade of an earlier model. Its design is now nearly twenty years old, albeit with a few incremental improvements, and yet it still competes with modern machinery.
Bikes always make me think of danger. The curve in the Alpine road in the background is what I mean. 😎
The mountains are a spectacular view, and with the cool mountain air in your face, it must be quite an adventure. Play safe out there.
I have to say that I found the Rocket a challenge on those tight mountain roads, and initially wished I’d taken something a bit lighter. Having said which, once the first few bends were out of the way I found that it was just a matter of taking it slow but steady. I’ve always tried to practice safety first.
2.5 litres!! does it need a rear parachute to stop it…like the type they use on dragsters.