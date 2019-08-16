Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, August 16, 2019, and National Rum Day. It’s also National Bratwurst Day, and a holiday I can’t adhere to: National Men’s Grooming Day. It’s also Xicolatada in Palau-de-Cerdagne, France, a day when hot chocolate is distributed as a hangover palliative.

Stuff that happened on August 16 include:

1792 – Maximilien de Robespierre presents the petition of the Commune of Paris to the Legislative Assembly, which demanded the formation of a revolutionary tribunal.

1858 – U.S. President James Buchanan inaugurates the new transatlantic telegraph cable by exchanging greetings with Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. However, a weak signal forces a shutdown of the service in a few weeks.

1896 – Skookum Jim Mason, George Carmack and Dawson Charlie discover gold in a tributary of the Klondike River in Canada, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.

1920 – Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians is hit on the head by a fastball thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees, and dies early the next day. Chapman was the second player to die from injuries sustained in a Major League Baseball game, the first being Doc Powers in 1909.

1930 – The first color sound cartoon, Fiddlesticks, is released by Ub Iwerks.

And. . . here it is! Is that a precursor of Mickey Mouse I see?

1954 – The first issue of Sports Illustrated is published.

is published. 1962 – Pete Best is discharged from The Beatles, to be replaced two days later by Ringo Starr.

Best was replaced by George Martin and Brian Epstein because his drumming—his sense of timing—was deemed inadequate for British studio work. (There were other reasons as well.) Best formed his own group, and is still alive.

Notables born on this day include:

1815 – John Bosco, Italian priest and educator (d. 1888)

1888 – T. E. Lawrence, British colonel, diplomat, writer and archaeologist (d. 1935)

As Lawrence was one of my heroes, here’s a picture I took 13 years ago in Dorset of his house (“Clouds Hill“), the lintel, and his bathtub. The Green over the door says οὐ φροντὶς (“Why Worry”), from Hippocleides:

More stuff on this day:

1913 – Menachem Begin, Belarusian-Israeli politician, 6th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)

1924 – Fess Parker, American actor (d. 2010)

1945 – Suzanne Farrell, American ballerina and educator

1947 – Carol Moseley Braun, American lawyer and politician, United States Ambassador to New Zealand

1958 – Madonna, American singer-songwriter, producer, actress, and director



Those who expired on August 16 include two miscreants (Abu Nidal and Idi Amin):

1705 – Jacob Bernoulli, Swiss mathematician and theorist (b. 1654)

1733 – Matthew Tindal, English philosopher and author (b. 1657)

1948 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (b. 1895)

1949 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (b. 1900)

1973 – Selman Waksman, Ukrainian-American biochemist and microbiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1888)

1977 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (b. 1935)

2002 – Abu Nidal, Palestinian terrorist leader (b. 1937)

2003 – Idi Amin, Ugandan field marshal and politician, 3rd President of Uganda (b. 1928)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets a biology lesson from Andrzej:

Hili: What are those sparrows fighting about? A: They are probably fighting about which one is stronger.

In Polish:

Hili: O co te wróble się biją?

Ja: Prawdopodobnie spierają się o to, który jest silniejszy.

From Merilee:

From reader Karl. Never touch the belly!

This tweet was sent to me by Grania on December 3 of last year. Watch this and ponder how much Republicans have changed.

Watch George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan debate illegal immigration: [Full exchange: https://t.co/LK4URTWQGy] pic.twitter.com/RdQfA5ECXt — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) December 2, 2018

I made a tweet!

"Whiffling" is a behavior in which ducks and geese fly upside down to speed their descent. Their heads, however, remain right-side up.https://t.co/QHFwj63L3I — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) August 15, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I love skunks (I once had a pet one), and this is a BIG skunk family! (This one was found by Ann German.)

Here is a family of skunks in my hometown using the crosswalk (📽:Deb Payson) pic.twitter.com/cUomPpearA — Jamie Ehrlich (@jamie_ehrlich) August 14, 2019

Also via Ann German. Oh, the inhumanity of this procedure!

Here’s how you weigh a Hedgehog pic.twitter.com/V47ptpqc1p — 41 Strange (@41Strange) August 8, 2019

From Nilou: the travails of an unrelated man named Jeffrey Epstein:

Friends: So Jeffrey, how was your weekend?

Me: pic.twitter.com/u5sVKYVftk — Jeffrey R Epstein (@EpsteinJeffrey) August 11, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. The first two are on whiffling. I must have gotten the idea from these sent me by Matthew recently, but I’d forgotten! Anyway, you can’t get enough whiffling. Dig that crazy goose!

This is a great example of some greylag geese whiffling to descend during their landing run: https://t.co/X54ikYSTbF — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) August 9, 2019

Look at this gorgeous mineral. I’d love to have this specimen!

Unique Urchin Quartz (Quartz crystal with Mannardite phontom inside) from Brazil Photo: Georgios Chatziparaskevas#minerals #crystals pic.twitter.com/mmGtXQM9Uo — Geology Tweets (@GeologyTime) August 9, 2019

.