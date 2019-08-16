Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, August 16, 2019, and National Rum Day. It’s also National Bratwurst Day, and a holiday I can’t adhere to: National Men’s Grooming Day. It’s also Xicolatada in Palau-de-Cerdagne, France, a day when hot chocolate is distributed as a hangover palliative.
Stuff that happened on August 16 include:
- 1792 – Maximilien de Robespierre presents the petition of the Commune of Paris to the Legislative Assembly, which demanded the formation of a revolutionary tribunal.
- 1858 – U.S. President James Buchanan inaugurates the new transatlantic telegraph cable by exchanging greetings with Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. However, a weak signal forces a shutdown of the service in a few weeks.
- 1896 – Skookum Jim Mason, George Carmack and Dawson Charlie discover gold in a tributary of the Klondike River in Canada, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.
- 1920 – Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians is hit on the head by a fastball thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees, and dies early the next day. Chapman was the second player to die from injuries sustained in a Major League Baseball game, the first being Doc Powers in 1909.
- 1930 – The first color sound cartoon, Fiddlesticks, is released by Ub Iwerks.
And. . . here it is! Is that a precursor of Mickey Mouse I see?
- 1954 – The first issue of Sports Illustrated is published.
- 1962 – Pete Best is discharged from The Beatles, to be replaced two days later by Ringo Starr.
Best was replaced by George Martin and Brian Epstein because his drumming—his sense of timing—was deemed inadequate for British studio work. (There were other reasons as well.) Best formed his own group, and is still alive.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1815 – John Bosco, Italian priest and educator (d. 1888)
- 1888 – T. E. Lawrence, British colonel, diplomat, writer and archaeologist (d. 1935)
As Lawrence was one of my heroes, here’s a picture I took 13 years ago in Dorset of his house (“Clouds Hill“), the lintel, and his bathtub. The Green over the door says οὐ φροντὶς (“Why Worry”), from Hippocleides:
More stuff on this day:
- 1913 – Menachem Begin, Belarusian-Israeli politician, 6th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)
- 1924 – Fess Parker, American actor (d. 2010)
- 1945 – Suzanne Farrell, American ballerina and educator
- 1947 – Carol Moseley Braun, American lawyer and politician, United States Ambassador to New Zealand
- 1958 – Madonna, American singer-songwriter, producer, actress, and director
Those who expired on August 16 include two miscreants (Abu Nidal and Idi Amin):
- 1705 – Jacob Bernoulli, Swiss mathematician and theorist (b. 1654)
- 1733 – Matthew Tindal, English philosopher and author (b. 1657)
- 1948 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (b. 1895)
- 1949 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (b. 1900)
- 1973 – Selman Waksman, Ukrainian-American biochemist and microbiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1888)
- 1977 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (b. 1935)
- 2002 – Abu Nidal, Palestinian terrorist leader (b. 1937)
- 2003 – Idi Amin, Ugandan field marshal and politician, 3rd President of Uganda (b. 1928)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets a biology lesson from Andrzej:
Hili: What are those sparrows fighting about?A: They are probably fighting about which one is stronger.
Hili: O co te wróble się biją?
Ja: Prawdopodobnie spierają się o to, który jest silniejszy.
From Merilee:
From reader Karl. Never touch the belly!
This tweet was sent to me by Grania on December 3 of last year. Watch this and ponder how much Republicans have changed.
I made a tweet!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I love skunks (I once had a pet one), and this is a BIG skunk family! (This one was found by Ann German.)
Also via Ann German. Oh, the inhumanity of this procedure!
From Nilou: the travails of an unrelated man named Jeffrey Epstein:
Three tweets from Matthew. The first two are on whiffling. I must have gotten the idea from these sent me by Matthew recently, but I’d forgotten! Anyway, you can’t get enough whiffling. Dig that crazy goose!
Look at this gorgeous mineral. I’d love to have this specimen!
.
Isa, who was featured in the post of readers’ cats on International Cat Day absolutely loves not only being petted in the “Are You Crazy?” zone, she likes being rubbed vigorously there. Furthermore, she also enjoys cuddles in the “Meh”, “Stop!!” and “Umm, No.” zones as well. If cuddles and fusses were cat food, she’s weigh forty pounds.
Typo apology: “she’d:, not “she’s”.
My two kitties love to be petted everywhere, including between their tootsies 😻🐾🐾
Same with mine, though not all the time and one more often than the other.
But of course they are fickle, they are cats 😻
The batting helmet didn’t come into use in the Majors until the Forties, and wasn’t made mandatory until the Fifties. The ear-flap to the helmet was added as mandatory in the Eighties.
Worst hit-by-a-pitch incident I recall was Boston Red Sox hometown hero Tony Conigliaro getting his flush in the face by a pitch (rumored to be an illegal spitball) thrown by the Angels’ hurler Jack Hamilton in 1967. I still recall the Sports Illustrated cover showing the aftermath.
The injury was thought to be career-ending, but Conigliaro made a comeback with the Sox a couple seasons later, though deteriorating sight in his injured eye made Tony C hang up his cleats for good by the mid-Seventies.
It’s bonkers to me that only four ice hockey players from notable professional leagues ever died on the ice (or, in once case, soon after due to injuries incurred during play). Guys didn’t even wear helmets until the 1980’s and, even then, it took until around 1990 for nearly everyone to wear a helmet (the helmet rule did not force players already in the league to wear a helmet, so Craig MacTavish was the last player to play without one, continuing to do so until 1997-98). Goalies had pucks flying at their heads at what was likely about 80 to 85 MPH before they stated wearing rudimentary masks. The first goaltender to wear a mask did so in 1959, and the last to play without one was in 1974. Nearly 100 years of hockey without goalie masks, and even longer without players helmets, despite the fact that players often swung their sticks at each others’ heads back in the old days.
On an entirely unrelated note, I’ve watched two movies over the last two days that I’d like to recommend: Mandy and Top Secret. Mandy is a fantastic new film that, if you haven’t seen it yet, will absolutely blow you away with it’s cinematography and use of color, to say nothing of the wonderful actors involved. You may have seen Top Secret before, but I hadn’t, as it seems it’s the great forgotten Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker movie, made just before Airplane. It’s hilarious and stars Val Kilmer in his first ever role.
I grew up watching hockey, and sometimes playing, badly, and remember well the lack of helmets, face masks, and teeth on the ice, though there was frequently a tooth on the ice, root and all. Fortunately for hockey and baseball, there hasn’t seemed to be nearly as much of the “risk homeostasis” injury (injury due to misuse of, or unsafe acts encouraged by, the safety gear) and in US football, and many hockey players retire with reasonably intact facial structure and teeth, relative to 40 years ago.
Well, you’re right about almost all of that, as hockey players who make it to the professional level almost almost lose multiple teeth 🙂 Skaters still (and likely never will) wear full face masks unless they’re recovering from an injury like a broken jaw. Since they only wear visors to protect their eyes, they still get hit in the mouth with the odd puck and errant stick. Many hockey players have dentures for when they’re outside the rink.
*still don’t wear full face masks
So now we know what Denzel Washington did in Flight.
This day is also the 200th anniversary of the Peterloo Massacre in Manchester. A 60,000-strong crowd of working-class people assembled in St Peter’s Field in Manchester to peacefully demand political representation, at a time when only the wealthy could vote in elections to Parliament. They were met with a violent response from the local militia, who attacked them with sabres on the orders of the local magistrates. At least fifteen of the protestors were killed, and hundreds injured.
It was dubbed the “Peterloo Massacre” in an ironic reference to the Battle of Waterloo, which had been fought four years earlier.
The tragedy had two positive outcomes. The first was the founding of The Manchester Guardian newspaper, now known simply as The Guardian. The other was the beginning of a century of gradual widening of the franchise, culminating in women finally getting the vote in 1919.
The Guardian’s North of England editor writes about the event in today’s edition:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/aug/16/the-peterloo-massacre-what-was-it-and-what-did-it-mean
There is also a movie, directed by Mike Leigh. And I can personally recommend the book “Peterloo: The Story of the Manchester Massacre” by Jacqueline Riding.
The body count I heard was 18. Of course there was an attempt at covering it up. So-called democracy of the time included a property-ownership criterion for being able to vote. As well as a possession of a penis.
I’m skeptical about whiffling being about descending quickly. First, the bird in the video is not that high up to start with there doesn’t seem to be a reason to dive. Second, it doesn’t seem to descend that fast anyway. Perhaps they do it because they can, it’s fun, they’re just showing off, etc.
“Mannardite” was a new one to me. Mixed barium titanate-vanadate. Without going in detail into the crystallography, I’ll bet the dimensions of the titanate unit cell would be fairly similar to that of quartz. Several other titanium oxide minerals are frequently recorded as inclusions in quartz, particularly rutile (one of the TiO//2 polymorphs). Rutilated quartz is lovely, but I’ve never found any – except in rock shops.
A fairly safe bet is that it’s from the state called Minas Gerais – “General Mines”. The name sort of gives it away. Immense amounts of stuff on the “geopr0n” market comes from there.