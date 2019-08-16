Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib refused entry to Israel (they relent a bit on Tlaib)

As you probably know, “progressive” Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were refused entry to Israel by the government because they are vocal supporters of the BDS movement, whose aim (though downplayed) is to eliminate the state of Israel by promulgating the “right of return” that will create a single Arab-majority state. Since yesterday, Israel has changed its mind a bit: Tlaib has been allowed entry to visit her family as a special “humanitarian request”. (However, as the AP just reported, Tlaib has decided not to visit her grandmother after all, even after promising not to advocate boycotts during her visit. But now she argues that “she wouldn’t allow Israel to use her love for her grandmother to force her to ‘bow down to their oppressive & racist policies’.” This change of mind is truly bizarre, and suggests that her mission wasn’t to see her grandmother after all.)

Here are the two articles:

I can understand the Israeli government’s decision, though I disagree with it. Tlaib and Omar had one purpose in going to Israel: to do down the country, buttress the Palestinian campaign against Israel, and broadcast their criticisms of Israel widely. This was not a “fact finding mission” as neither Tlaib nor Omar had scheduled any meetings with Israeli officials—only, as far as I know, with officials of the Palestinian Authority. Their visit was framed as “visiting Palestine” not “visiting Israel,” already a sign that they don’t recognize the state of Israel. And their visit was, according to the New York Times, underwritten by MIFTAH, an organization that has praised suicide bombers and promulgated the ancient anti-Semitic blood libel.

You would be foolish to think that their visit had any purpose other than to inflame Palestinian hatred of Israel—giving it the imprimatur of two members of Congress—and to inflame America and the world (through their post-visit propaganda) against Israel. This is on top of the violence currently going on, with three Israelis civilians attacked by knife- or car-wielding Palestinian terrorists in the last few days over the Temple Mount visitation.

By letting Tlaib and Omar in, Israel was certain to have become the object of a big propaganda campaign by these women. This resembles the propaganda campaign of Womens March leader Tamika Mallory, an anti-Semite who visited Israel last year, apparently to deflect attention from her cozying up to bigot Louis Farrakhan by “fact-finding” and then demonizing Israel onsite, as recounted in this Haaretz article (click on the screenshot):

And, of course, Israel has the right to bar them, as they regularly bar advocates of BDS on the grounds that the organization is anti-Israel (and, I think, anti-Semitic). Other countries bar inflammatory speakers regularly.

But it’s one thing to have a right to bar people, and another thing to exercise that right. In this case I think Netanyahu made a mistake, though of course this is a judgment call about which I don’t feel strongly. First, his decision to bar Omar and Tlaib came after Trump called for the action, on Twitter of course. If Netanyahu was indeed influenced by Trump, that’s a bad move, for it makes the Israeli Prime Minister look as if he’s in the pocket of Trump—as may well be the case given the shaky Democratic support for Israel. More seriously, it makes Israel look afraid of criticism. Now Tlaib and Omar have criticized Israel plenty from their home in the U.S., but (to me at least), it makes Israel look stronger and more magnanimous if it lets Omar and Tlaib visit, even knowing the propaganda consequences. It is, I suppose, a matter of “optics.” But it’s also a matter of principle—of freedom of speech.

Israel also, of course, had to weigh the possibility that the visit might incite more attacks on Israelis. Propaganda is one thing, lives another. But I doubt that would happen, at least in the First Amendment sense of Tlaib and Omar “inciting imminent violence”. (Israel would of course have every right to expel Tlaib and Omar if they did call for violence against Israel once in the country.) As anti-Semitic as these two women are, they’re not stupid enough to call for violence.

In other words, to me this is a free-speech issue—the willingness of a country to allow people to visit who they know will criticize it severely once “on the ground.”

But of course Israel couldn’t have won this one. Letting Omar and Tlaib in will inflame tensions in the region and lead to more anti-Israel propaganda. On the other hand, barring them will, as it has already, lead to the Left criticizing Israel for cowardice, as the New York Times did yesterday in an op-ed written by the entire editorial board.

Even columnist Bari Weiss criticized Netanyahu for apparently caving in to Trump’s tweets. As she writes in today’s op-ed, in a piece I agree with:

Consider who came out strengthened from this episode. The obvious winner is Donald Trump, of course, who tweeted after Israel announced its flip-flop that “Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!” Here, nakedly expressed, was his actual goal: Not to protect an American ally from politicians traveling in bad faith, but to yoke mainstream Democrats to their political fringe, as he has been doing, very effectively, for weeks. Joining him in the winners’ circle are Ms. Omar and Ms. Tlaib. Say Israel had allowed them, per the original plan, to visit. The upshot would have been a week of bad headlines. But Israel has gotten that tenfold anyway, and the congresswomen managed to come out looking like martyrs. The losers? Pretty much everyone else. First, the Democrats, who now have even less motivation to marginalize their anti-Israel fringe and, when they eventually come to power, little incentive to stick their necks out for the Jewish state. Second, American Jews. It’s a rare day when Jewish conservatives call me to swear about Bibi. More than one did so on Thursday. Meantime, many mainstream American Jewish organizations, including Aipac, the pro-Israel lobbying group, and the American Jewish Committee, issued rare statements criticizing Israel. Which brings us to the biggest loser of all: The Jewish state. What happened Thursday is going to do so much long-term damage to the bipartisan commitment to Israel. The country has become a partisan wedge in American politics — and that ultimately hurts Israel itself.

The U.S. would look bad if it barred strong critics of America from visiting. Israel isn’t the U.S., of course, as it’s engaged in a bloody conflict with Palestine. But unless Tlaib and Omar were going to incite more violence, barring them was a mistake. As Weiss says, “Israel has gotten [bad headlines’ tenfold anyway.”