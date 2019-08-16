Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib refused entry to Israel (they relent a bit on Tlaib)

As you probably know, “progressive” Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were refused entry to Israel by the government because they are vocal supporters of the BDS movement, whose aim (though downplayed) is to eliminate the state of Israel by promulgating the “right of return” that will create a single Arab-majority state. Since yesterday, Israel has changed its mind a bit: Tlaib has been allowed entry to visit her family as a special “humanitarian request”. (However, as the AP just reported, Tlaib has decided not to visit her grandmother after all, even after promising not to advocate boycotts during her visit. But now she argues that “she wouldn’t allow Israel to use her love for her grandmother to force her to ‘bow down to their oppressive & racist policies’.” This change of mind is truly bizarre, and suggests that her mission wasn’t to see her grandmother after all.)
Here are the two articles:
I can understand the Israeli government’s decision, though I disagree with it. Tlaib and Omar had one purpose in going to Israel: to do down the country, buttress the Palestinian campaign against Israel, and broadcast their criticisms of Israel widely. This was not a “fact finding mission” as neither Tlaib nor Omar had scheduled any meetings with Israeli officials—only, as far as I know, with officials of the Palestinian Authority. Their visit was framed as “visiting Palestine” not “visiting Israel,” already a sign that they don’t recognize the state of Israel. And their visit was, according to the New York Times, underwritten by MIFTAH, an organization that has praised suicide bombers and promulgated the ancient anti-Semitic blood libel.
You would be foolish to think that their visit had any purpose other than to inflame Palestinian hatred of Israel—giving it the imprimatur of two members of Congress—and to inflame America and the world (through their post-visit propaganda) against Israel. This is on top of the violence currently going on, with three Israelis civilians attacked by knife- or car-wielding Palestinian terrorists in the last few days over the Temple Mount visitation.
By letting Tlaib and Omar in, Israel was certain to have become the object of a big propaganda campaign by these women. This resembles the propaganda campaign of Womens March leader Tamika Mallory, an anti-Semite who visited Israel last year, apparently to deflect attention from her cozying up to bigot Louis Farrakhan by “fact-finding” and then demonizing Israel onsite, as recounted in this Haaretz article (click on the screenshot):
And, of course, Israel has the right to bar them, as they regularly bar advocates of BDS on the grounds that the organization is anti-Israel (and, I think, anti-Semitic). Other countries bar inflammatory speakers regularly.
But it’s one thing to have a right to bar people, and another thing to exercise that right. In this case I think Netanyahu made a mistake, though of course this is a judgment call about which I don’t feel strongly. First, his decision to bar Omar and Tlaib came after Trump called for the action, on Twitter of course. If Netanyahu was indeed influenced by Trump, that’s a bad move, for it makes the Israeli Prime Minister look as if he’s in the pocket of Trump—as may well be the case given the shaky Democratic support for Israel. More seriously, it makes Israel look afraid of criticism. Now Tlaib and Omar have criticized Israel plenty from their home in the U.S., but (to me at least), it makes Israel look stronger and more magnanimous if it lets Omar and Tlaib visit, even knowing the propaganda consequences. It is, I suppose, a matter of “optics.” But it’s also a matter of principle—of freedom of speech.
Israel also, of course, had to weigh the possibility that the visit might incite more attacks on Israelis. Propaganda is one thing, lives another. But I doubt that would happen, at least in the First Amendment sense of Tlaib and Omar “inciting imminent violence”. (Israel would of course have every right to expel Tlaib and Omar if they did call for violence against Israel once in the country.) As anti-Semitic as these two women are, they’re not stupid enough to call for violence.
In other words, to me this is a free-speech issue—the willingness of a country to allow people to visit who they know will criticize it severely once “on the ground.”
But of course Israel couldn’t have won this one. Letting Omar and Tlaib in will inflame tensions in the region and lead to more anti-Israel propaganda. On the other hand, barring them will, as it has already, lead to the Left criticizing Israel for cowardice, as the New York Times did yesterday in an op-ed written by the entire editorial board.
Even columnist Bari Weiss criticized Netanyahu for apparently caving in to Trump’s tweets. As she writes in today’s op-ed, in a piece I agree with:
Consider who came out strengthened from this episode.
The obvious winner is Donald Trump, of course, who tweeted after Israel announced its flip-flop that “Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!” Here, nakedly expressed, was his actual goal: Not to protect an American ally from politicians traveling in bad faith, but to yoke mainstream Democrats to their political fringe, as he has been doing, very effectively, for weeks.
Joining him in the winners’ circle are Ms. Omar and Ms. Tlaib. Say Israel had allowed them, per the original plan, to visit. The upshot would have been a week of bad headlines. But Israel has gotten that tenfold anyway, and the congresswomen managed to come out looking like martyrs.
The losers? Pretty much everyone else.
First, the Democrats, who now have even less motivation to marginalize their anti-Israel fringe and, when they eventually come to power, little incentive to stick their necks out for the Jewish state.
Second, American Jews. It’s a rare day when Jewish conservatives call me to swear about Bibi. More than one did so on Thursday. Meantime, many mainstream American Jewish organizations, including Aipac, the pro-Israel lobbying group, and the American Jewish Committee, issued rare statements criticizing Israel.
Which brings us to the biggest loser of all: The Jewish state. What happened Thursday is going to do so much long-term damage to the bipartisan commitment to Israel. The country has become a partisan wedge in American politics — and that ultimately hurts Israel itself.
The U.S. would look bad if it barred strong critics of America from visiting. Israel isn’t the U.S., of course, as it’s engaged in a bloody conflict with Palestine. But unless Tlaib and Omar were going to incite more violence, barring them was a mistake. As Weiss says, “Israel has gotten [bad headlines’ tenfold anyway.”
Barring visitors like this makes Netanyahu (and, thus, Israel) look petty and fearful. It also makes them look likes pawns of the pathetic Orange Menace in the White House.
A complete fiasco, IMO.
Just asking out of genuine curiosity: do you feel places like the UK and Canada seem “petty and fearful” when they refuse entry to “pickup artists”? I’d say the agenda of those people was far less harmful to the countries they were trying to enter than the agendas involved here.
This actually happens all the time, usually for far less controversial opinions/agendas, it just doesn’t get breathless reporting by the media because it isn’t being done by Israel.
I don’t know what “pickup artists” are. Are they members of Congress?
I think, BJ refers to these people.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pickup_artist
Not since Arkansas congressman Wilbur Mills got busted with a stripper name of “Fanne Foxe” in the Potomac tidal basin. 🙂
They’re men who supposedly teach other men how to get women. Most of them are just misogynists, though there are a few who legitimately just give tips on how to have more confidence and things like that. But, as the article above notes, the man in question “became possibly the first man ever denied a visa on grounds of sexism.”
Sorry, I forgot to add: that was a really good joke 😀
Rashida Tlaib, who wanted to visit her 90-years old grandmother and asked Israel to let her in on humanitarian grounds, as soon as she got the permission announced that she will not go (is the grandmother less important to her today than she was yesterday?). It really seems that she only desired to embarass Israel again and the grandmother was only a pretext.
I also don’t understand how this can be a “free speech” issue. It’s not a problem of “criticizing Israel”. Israel lets many critics in and have quite a lot of them inside the country as well, inclusive in Knesset. But why would a country be obliged to let in people who advocate for boycotting this country, and cannot even give it its name, calling their visit “a visit to Palestine”? If somebody refused to use my name and asked all my friends and colleagues to boycott me I wouldn’t let such a person into my house. It wouldn’t in any way curtail this person right to speak freely just not from my house.
All countries in the world have right to bar entry to their enemies and nobody even notice when they exercise this right. As usual, only Israel….
As soon as Omar and Tlaib announced their intention to visit Israel (for them: Palestine) Israel was in a lose-lose situation. This way, at least, these two Congresswomen know that a speech has consequences and young Palestinians are deprived of still more people who incite them to violence and to Jewhatred.
Yes. And of course the name-switch is by definition antisemitic, and implicitly a call for the (violent) destruction of Israel. Usually that would be seen as a diplomatic scandal and an embarrassment for the party the clueless racists belong to.
Imagine if some wingnut Republican referred to Kashmir as India, or East Timor as Indonesia, and demanded entry with a bunch of NRA activists to fire up a neighbouring terrorist militia.
Imagine if some wingnut Republican had standing at his side at his swearing in ceremony the leader of a foreign anti-Muslim group that runs schools in the US where kids perform skits about beheading Muslims. Omar did, but it was the leader of a Muslim Brotherhood-funded group, and the beheaded people in the sketches were Jews.
And not a peep was heard in the media.
I agree that in this case it is a lose-lose situation for Israel. Yet, although Israel fully has the right to bar these obnoxious visitors, I’m not sure whether it was the wise course.
The PA is much more of an ‘apartheid state’ than Israel. If you’re gay -even a Palestinian gay- you’re better off in Israel than under the PA. Contrary to Israel, the PA sponsors the murder of civilians, etc, etc, etc.
I’d like to see much more of that on social media. Maybe that visit could have been a good moment to take the social media offensive?
This is Bibi pandering to Trump’s puerile petulance, tout court.
I recall when the Brits were thinking about excluding Trump on the grounds of general asshole-ishness. They relented. Hell, they even gave him a state visit, after a fashion anyway, though they drew the line at letting him and his déclassé clan spend the night in Buckingham Palace.
2005 US barred Narenda Modi
2012 US barred a Knesset member
Quite recently U.K barred Moshe Feiglin (a Knesset memeber and a bit earlier even Geert Wilders, a member of Dutch Parliament.
These are just a few examples. But when Israel is refusing entry to two antisemitic Congresswomen it must be because of “pandering to Trump” and deserves the world wide storm of condemnation. SHAME!
This not Trump being petulant. This is Trump stirring up trouble for the Democratic party. He knows that Omar and Tlaib are a useful wedge.
+1
Oh, I agree. But I see no line between political “strategy” and personal petulance for Donald Trump. They are one and the same.
Israel had decided to allow them to come out of respect for Congress, which is good. Trump’s interference shows his typical ignorance, and a disrespect for Congress. The only way Trump can make himself look big is by trying to make other people look small, unaware that he just looks like a schmuck.
Just heard there’s a movement underfoot to rename NYC’s Fifth Avenue, or at least the portion of it around 56th Street that fronts Trump Tower, as “President Barack Obama Avenue.”
Can you imagine? Trump would need months of Thorazine treatment just to get back to being sane enough for removal under the 25th Amendment. 🙂
Maybe they can rename the section of First Avenue that fronts the Bellevue Mental Ward “Donald Trump Avenue.”
We must remember that Tlaib and Omar are members of Congress. They are not your ordinary activists. By denying them entrance into Israel, Netanyahu has made them martyrs. He has now alienated many in Congress, including Jewish representatives, particularly since before Trump’s tweet, Israel had agreed to allow them in. Netanyahu has revealed himself to be a fool that jeopardizes the American-Israeli alliance and further exacerbates the frayed relations between American Jews and his regime. He should have let them in despite Trump’s tweet. The two of them probably would have made inflammatory comments, which would have helped Trump politically. The whole thing would have blown over in a week and Netanyahu would not have looked as a blunderer. An announcement now letting Tlaib in is too little and too late.
Trumps tweet was not a big factor in the decision. The big factor was Omar’s and Tlaib’s discovered itinerary (no Israeli official, no Israeli site) and calling the country “Palestine” as if Israel didn’t exist. Israel would forbid their entry even without Trump’s tweet.
“Trumps tweet was not a big factor in the decision.”
The New York Times has a different view. Perhaps you disagree with it. It notes that “Israel’s decision amounted to a significant reversal. Just last month, its ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, said Israel would not bar any member of Congress.” Maybe Israel didn’t learn about the motives of the two for making the trip at that time and then changed its mind. But, there is a larger point here: Netanyahu made a major political blunder because he did not understand the sentiment of Congress, particularly its Jewish members. You can argue that Israel has stood up for a principle. Unfortunately, this stand has done nothing but worsen Israel’s security. Tlaib and Omar have scored a major propaganda coup, a much larger one than if they came back from Israel and made inflammatory comments, no different than Palestinians have made a million times. Appearing as Trump’s today, Netanyahu has hurt himself politically and much worse than that, Israel the nation.
+1
So, maybe, members of Congress should read what Netanyahu said about the reasons to refuse entry to Omar and Tlaib instead of reacting with their guts.
Of course Bibi isn’t going to openly admit to pandering to Trump; he’s got to put it in terms of a pretext. It’s not like Bibi’s been a font of probity and personal rectitude.
So we should mind-read and assume the worst instead of taking him at what is a very reasonable word? That doesn’t seem like a logical way to consider the issue.
Refusing to calling a country you are visiting by its name; refusing to meet with any official reprezentative of this country; having the whole visit organized by an organization (MIFTAH) which hates this country and was calling for getting rid of all its inhabitants – these are pretexts and not valid reasons for saying to such people that they are not welcome?
Even AIPAC begs to differ with Netanyahu on this one.
Sigh. Israel shoots itself in the foot on this one.
While I personally disagree with Israel’s decision on free speech grounds, it really annoys me how much the media has talked this up. The media didn’t care when, for example, the UK didn’t allow a “pickup artist” to enter the country because of his misogyny, or when Canada did the same. There are numerous examples of this kind of thing, usually for far less than wishing for the destruction of the country in question and using the trip as a propaganda campaign for it, but, once again, only Israel is singled out in the media.
The pickup artist wasn’t a congresswoman. Denying a congresswoman access is not only disrespectful, it sets a toxic precedent – that there are “two Americas”, and only one of them is Israel’s ally. We have two parties and multiple viewpoints but we are one country, and we should absolutely be treated that way in all contexts. America is Israel’s ally, and all elected representatives should be treated as allies, period. That conceptual structure is what makes us a unified democracy.
Many (not all) Israelis look at America as if there were two Americas. One is the right-wing Republican America who loves and protects Israel, and the other one is the leftist, the pro-Palestinian Democrats. Obama wasn’t very popular in Israel, and Jimmy Carter is remembered mainly as the one who “took us the Sinai.” Trump is held up by many as a heroic figure, a benevolent father.
I don’t see why being a member of Congress should matter. Should they automatically let in dictators? Kim Jong-Un? They’re all members of foreign governments, and of far higher rank at that. If the answer is no, how much hate does a government official need to have either for your country or your people, and how bad does their agenda have to be for your country, before it’s acceptable to bar their entry?
You’re blinking the vast diplomatic difference between allies and hostile foreign powers, BJ. Trump has extended official White House invitations to Duterte of the Philippines, to Erdoğan of Turkey, and Orbán of Hungary (among other autocrats), and two of the three accepted. They’ve been much worse for human rights in their own countries than anything Tlaib or Omar might dream of accomplishing by a visit to Israel or the Palestinian territories.
The Democrats should have nipped this racist nonsense in the bud before it undermined their foreign policy platform and party unity, but it’s too late now. Look at what Corbyn has done to the UK Labour Party: split between the non-racists and a newly imported grassroots base of rabid antisemites, who will now also be flocking to the Democratic Party.
Omar and Tlaib have walked straight into this obvious trap, dragging the Democtaic Party behind it, and they won’t care. The mentality of rabid antisemites like these subordinates everything to the idea of “liberating Palestine” (i.e. handing the Palestinians over to theocratic fascists) and won’t care a huff if moving one step closer to that divides their party and costs it (and the world) the next election — which it will.
They won’t stop there. The clock is ticking before their stunt.
Tlaib and Omar are first-term congressional backbenchers who’re still trying to find their way to the congressional women’s room, with zero legislative power beyond their own single votes.
They’re hardly “the face of the Democratic Party,” except in the perfervid imagination of the Trumpist Right. How many of the other 65 freshman Democrats in the House of Representatives (other than AOC) can you name off the top of your head? Each of them is as much “the face of the Democratic Party” as these two.
I cannot agree more. As a result of the Israeli government’s decision Israel indeed looks weak and afraid of the anti-Israeli propaganda. But Israel is in fact strong enough to afford the potential damage from Tlaib and Omar’s visit. I have a feeling that those two expected Israel not to let them in and they wanted to use it against Israel. No wonder Tlaib refused to come once Israel finally gave her a permission – her whole plan was not to come. So Israel has just played into their hands.
Moreover, I am afraid Israel WANTS to look weak and defenceless… but this is another story.
I get tired of the charade that these people are not about the destruction of Israel. The existence of a Jewish state in their midst is an affront to them, especially where it is. Had the Zionists established themselves in Uganda the issue would be less important, but only slightly.
“Justice” in their minds is the destruction of the Jewish state.
5.8 million Jews barred from Area A.
5.8 million Jews barred from Jordan.
5.8 million Jews barred from multiple Muslim states.
5.8 million Jews barred from the new Palestinian state proposed by Abbas and the Palestinians.
Not a peep from anyone.
But two Muslims being barred – that’s a real outrage, right?
But the two Congresswomen refuse to use the name of the country to which they claim to seek admission. Israel should properly send their request for admission to “Palestine” back, stamped “Not At This Address”.
I am slightly, but only slightly, inclined to agree with our host on this matter, but I have two quibbles. (1) “As anti-Semitic as these two women are, they’re not stupid enough to call for violence.” Not stupid enough? One might be surprised. Rashida Tlaib confided this brilliant thought to an interviewer a few months ago: “And there’s a kind of a calming feeling, I always tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the Holocaust.” Who knows, if Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel during her visit, she might tell folks about the serenity it made her feel. (2) “The obvious winner is Donald Trump, of course, who tweeted…” Not everything in the universe is about President Tweety.