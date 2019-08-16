Another anti-Semitic comment

It never fails: whenever I write about Israel, no matter what I say, I get some anti-Semitic comments or emails. (Note that my post this morning was critical of Israel and Netanyahu).
Here’s a comment from “opplevesannheten“, whose email address I’ve mercifully omitted, though he/she has a website that would have appeared in the comment had I allowed it to go through. (The person is, of course, now banned). I’ve linked to the website, which is inactive.
This comment was intended for posting on the “Tarring Steve Pinker and others with Jeffrey Epstein” post from July 12.
TO PINKER:
So you’re going to play the victim card?
How about: 1) You act like a creep / I doubt anyone would willingly sleep with you 2) You & Epstein are both part of the same super special atheistic group with special DNA and “higher IQs” 3) You flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express…
You can try to keep distancing yourself from your super special club, but people are waking up to the fact that your “tribe” 1) runs the pornography industry 2) runs the US war industry 3) disproportionately molests children 4) owns the entire mainstream media 5) runs Hollywood 6) supports Israel above the US.
Your whole premise is promoting the idea that everything is getting better – and for people to trust you (the authority) instead of their own senses. Right now our own senses show us that you were riding on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” *after* he was already convicted (the first time).
Your Ivey league institutions cannot protect you when they’re crumbling under the weight of your lies.
Note the personal insults and, especially, the claim about our “tribe” (Jews, of course) who not only runs the world, but is a disproportionate molester of children (where did that data come from?). Now THAT is classic Jew-hatred.
As for the comment on Steve’s sex life, I’ll just note that he has not been celibate.
Now this dude (I’m betting there’s a Y chromosome in his genome) might be drunk, just a troll, or a true anti-Semite. I’m betting on #3.
sub
This dude is making a huge mistake. If the Jews as a “tribe” are so advanced as to be able to take over the world, it would be stupid to alienate them. He’d better get on their good side or he will be in deep doodo.
Perhaps he could do some research and figure out just what evolutionary events made the Jews a “super race” – so advanced beyond ordinary people like him.
2nd.
I just find this stuff so pathetic. So pathetic.
Except when it results in violence and stuff.
Of course this site promotes evolution. We all share DNA with bacteria.
I hope his “tribe” is small and sterile. We don’t need more of that baloney.
Who’s this “Ivey” woman, and how’d she get her own league?
On behalf of gentiles, I’d just like to say: What a putz!
That’s cultural appropriation!
So is Yiddish! I liked reading this book a lot and the cover is hilarious.
I just had a feeling you were going to link to Michael Wex’s book. I like that book a lot, too.
He’s on twitter https://twitter.com/realmichaelwex?lang=en and has another book, “Rhapsody in Schmaltz,” which I haven’t yet read.
I’ve long been a fan of Leo Rosten’s book. A couple of them actually, but especially that one.
Leo Rosten’s The Joys of Yiddish series is a great resource and is chock-full of historical and cultural information, as well. I have a Yiddish-English/English-Yiddish dictionary of expletives and naughty words, but it’s not at hand, so I can’t cite the title. I also have several books like a Dictionary of Polish Expletives naughty words, The Latin Sexual Vocabulary, The Maculate Muse (Greek), a glossary of French, Italian, and Russian expletives. Of course, the problem with foreign expletives and such is that one should have at least some familiarity with the language and culture in order to use them properly. I’ve had to consult up a couple of classicists* to make sure my use of Greek and Latin words was grammatically correct — and I once had to enlist the services of a native Polish speaker to make sure my expletives were correct, Pace, Malgorzata and Andrzej.
So many of the Yiddish words in Rosten and elsewhere, especially those referring to people’s habits and characteristics don’t seem to have feminine forms and don’t seem to be applied to women — heck, I need a maven to help me out.
Yeah I found that book really interesting because I’m a language nerd.
Since you’re a language nerd, and one with a droll sense of humor, I wonder if you saw a comment I made in this post https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/08/14/harvard-gets-legal-setback-in-its-ban-on-single-sex-organizations-not-affiliated-with-the-university/#comments (somewhere down in Comment #4) wherein I gave links to two Shakespearean Curse Generators? I think you’d enjoy them if you aren’t already using them. I list a few and Rickflick clicked the generator button and came up with more good ones. Check it out. Frsooth, it’s fun and quite useful.
“Forsooth”
I’ll have to check out those others you mentioned.
It took me a minute to realize the “tribe” was Jews & not atheists. I was wondering how atheists ran Hollywood. I must be the most naive person when it comes to anti-semite tropes. I’m getting better at recognizing them.
Also, Pinker is one of the least creepy people I’ve ever seen. He’s always so polite and nice.
There’s no wrapping one’s head around anti-Semitic tropes. They claim Jews are secretive and clannish, on the one hand, yet have insinuated themselves into positions of power by blending into the broader society, on the other.
These days, polite and nice is so rare that it’s positively creepy. For anyone to bother to do that they must be hiding something really bad. 😉
cr
P.S. Just reading Pinkah, The Language Instinct.
Very good book.
I volunteer in a prison, and I can assure Mr. Opplevesannheten that none of the child molesters I have met are anything like Steven Pinker.
Pinker is a Jew? I didnt know that and it never occurred to me to wonder, but I looked on the great wiki and it says so, so it must be true. He’s a Canadian which, I suppose, explains why I always thought that he and Jordan Peterson look so much alike.
safeword ps: to mock a stereotype is not to engage in it.
Another example of desperate intellectual poverty, i feel sorry for the guy. Life is a void. Choosing to be that way, there is no relief, worse, to die before leaving that void
“…our own senses show us that you were riding on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” *after* he was already convicted (the first time).”
Actually, Pinker flew in Epstein’s plane to a TED conference in 2002. The authorities did not began their investigation of Epstein until 2005 and he wasn’t convicted until 2008. So your “senses” are wrong, dude.
I have the impression this individual is a woman not a man.
In any case, the idea that Pinker wrote an 800 page book as subtle propaganda to divert people from his ownership of the porn industry seems a bit light in the evidence and reason department.
“Oppleve sannheten” is Norwegian for “experience the truth” – it has echoes of Christianity, the UFO cult & other fringier than fringe conspiracies beloved of the white nationalist “great replacement,” awkward squad who stand in the kitchen at parties picking their zits.
Anders Breivik was like that, but into Odin not Jesus & a fake northern mythology. They tend to not approve of atheistic rationalism.
I wonder if this is a Norwegian or someone referencing a ‘hero’ from Norway?
I’m an admirer of Steven Pinker, though I don’t entirely share his views. This person’s comments are beneath contempt.
I reckon anti-Semite undoubtedly, but also, perhaps, a little too much tipple!