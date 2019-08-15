Words and phrases I hate

The list keeps growing so fast that I can barely contain my bile. Here are a few stinkers that have bothered me lately. (And of course, add your own in the comments.) All examples come from that bastion of grammatical degeneracy: HuffPost.
1.) “noms” for nominations. This is one of those “look cool” truncations like “fam” for family or “romcom” for “romantic comedy”. The problem, of course, is that the word also means “food” to all Internet cat lovers. Why can’t they just say “nominations”?
2.) “vacay” for “vacation”. This one really ticks me off, as you save only one lousy syllable. Does this mean that “vocation” will become “vocay”, too? And it’s only a matter of time before “fashion” becomes “fash”.
3.) “relatable“. When I hear someone use or write this word, I immediately mark them down on the neuron scale. I’m not sure why it bothers me so much (it may even be in the dictionary), but somehow the longer phrase “that we can relate to” seems better. Or, better yet, what’s wrong with “congenial” or “appealing”?
4.) “advancements”. What the bloody hell? Why isn’t “advances” good enough?
Don’t worry—I have more. And I’ll be here all year, folks.
I had no idea how much these vex me until now!!
I just complained about use of the word “bitch” on another post so I’ll not go on about it here. But…
“Trump is Putin’s bitch” annoys the hell out of me despite my distain for both of them.
Just now saw a GIF On Facebook of Putin holding Trump up by his tighty whiteys in back puppet-like.
I think I saw the same GIF. It doesn’t bother me as much, though. I grew up with the idea that one simply doesn’t use that word in reference to people since it was (and remains) a sexist slur. The word has broader use now but I’ve not been able to get past the original derogatory usage.
Bitch somehow doesn’t bother me as much as some other things. Maybe since Jesse in breaking bad…
You ok with “bitch” as a verb?
I’d also be interested whether any women object to it.
I think it still carries sexist connotations as a noun, but’s lost them as a verb, and certainly as an adjective. (“That’s a bitchin’ El Camino, dude!”)
No version of bitch really bothers this female, I suppose unless I was called one by a man. My female friends and I occasionally call one another one, but sardonically or affectionately.
Not to mention staycay…
Not sure anyone says congenial anymore.
I DO!
Me too.
You TWo!
Congenial’s still congenial (if a bit stodgy), to my ear, anyway.
Mine are still the same. Haven’t had a chance to read so-called news much lately or internet sales blurbs. Maybe I just don’t like “fake news”, “blurbs”,”ads”, etc.
And ‘noms’ is already taken!
I just began using the term “vacay” because so many of my friends do. I guess because I grew up with two immigrant parents who could barely speak English and would often add English portions of a word onto Polish words to form completely new words, I am not bothered by slang or different forms of words. I’m more bothered by behavior than words.
I would have assumed #1 was about various food items featured in Oscar nominated movies.
That would be a nom for noms.
Vacay is OK if it’s a U.K. vacay. Otherwise I agree, spell it out.
I hate “learnings” and “trainings”.
As in “what are the learnings from this project?” and “we will have some trainings next week”.
Use of the word “trend” as in “trending.” The actual word means precisely the opposite of what is intended by these uses of it.
Also, baseball announcers at some point decided that they could no longer refer to the hit speed of a fly ball. So that became “exit velocity.” After that, to shorten, it became “velo.” Go figure.
Exit velocity FFS? I thOught that was for rockets.
Here are a few from German that make me recoil.
Bekanntmachung
Bekannt means known, Machung is a horrible distortion of the verb ‘make’, but turned in to a noun, so it refers to the making known of something. Its purpose is to declare that this thing is now known, or rather it declares that you now know this. So if you see the plural “Bekanntmachenungen” on a notice board, it means that you now know all the new regulations and will be penalised for not adhering to them.
Geschlechtsverkehr
Again, horrible sounding. Geschlecht here means “genital”, Verkehr means traffic. Literlly genital traffic, as in sexual intercourse.
Brustwartzen
Nipples. Literally, breast warts.
There are plenty of good ones though. Erdferkel (earth-piglet) is even better than aardvark…. Can’t think of any others at the moment….
German combo words can be a lot of fun but I agree with you on the “unfelicity” of your examples.
Erdferkel: A great name for one of my favorite animals.
Mark Twain had a thing or two to say about the German language.
One of them was, “Whenever the literary German dives into a sentence, that is the last you are going to see of him till he emerges on the other side of his Atlantic with his verb in his mouth.”
Love it!
These, especially “vacay,” annoy me, as well. “Celeb” also makes me grind my teeth.
I’m no fan of “celeb,” though I’m rather fond of “celebutante” — it fills a niche for people famous for being famous.
Just in time!! There I was, thinking, “I sure hope Jerry asks us once again for our verbal pet peeves.”
And by golly, you did!! I just got back from the hospital where I was waiting while my Sweetie had a procedure done, took some five hours because of delays and one thing after another, it seemed. And here it is! Jerry came through!
I am SICK TO DEATH of tag questions!!! Stop it! Stop it before I go crazy (yeah, and there’s my politically incorrect word, but I’m being driven crazy)!
Okay? Okay? The voice rises at the end of the phrase or sentence. We’re getting him ready for his procedure, okay? and we’ll take him back now, okay? and when he’s ready we’ll call for you, okay?
(Don’t ask me if it’s okay!! YOU’RE the nurse, not me. You should know if it’s okay!! It’s not my job to judge if it’s okay if you do your job, d@mn it!!)
I’m hearing tag questions so much these days! It’s such an irritating mannerism!
He’s done now, okay? and his things are here in this bag, okay? and we’ve called the nursing home, okay? and the van has just now arrived to take him back, okay?
Ugh!! I’m tired!! Okay??
You are kidding, aren’t you?
My last sentence, well, I really am tired of these tag questions. At the same time, I’m just making a lame joke.
It’s been a long, hard day, okay {grin}?
Never knew they were called tag questions but I did know they were annoying😖
Sometimes I hear the question “right?” play the same role as “okay?” right? And it’s just as annoying, right? With that same upturned voice at the end, right?
I totally agree with you Laurance — and it really bugs me when parents tell their kids what to do that way, like it’s actually up to the kid. “You can’t hit your brother, okay?”
1) Vacay blech
2) Uni for university said by anyone NOT from the UK or Australia
3)Pronouncing an address like “Maple Ave” as “Maple Av” rather than “Maple Avenue”
Except for telegraph Ave in Berkeley
Since ‘advancement’ already has an established meaning as an uncountable noun, its use as a count noun when the shorter ‘advance’ will do is quite grating.
I also favour the abolition of ‘abolishment’, which I’ve now seen several times recently.
“Noms” for “Nominations” is a legitimate abbreviation and saves a great deal of typing. “Noms” for “Food” is not and does not. It annoys me.
I hate it when people start sentences with the phrase “These days …” because they always mean that things are in the crapper these days! I like to refer people to the research of Steve Pinker. Yes, we have things to work on, but we have solved a lot of big problems and we are coming up with solutions to others faster than ever.
I also don’t know why people say “historical” rather than “historic.” Historical sounds like hysterical.
They like to talk fancy, but don’t really know how, or realize that ‘historic’ and ‘historical’ have different meanings. Everything that happened in the past is historical, no matter how trivial. The word ‘historic’ points to the significance of the event to subsequent and current events.
thank you — I see what you’re saying.
“Relatable” and “advancements” are abominations, without reason for being.
As to the two shortened forms — “noms” and “vacay” — such things come and go, and sometimes they stick around and become part of everyday language. Does anyone complain about “stat” for statistic, or “quote” for quotation, or “sub” for submarine (or substitute), or “legit” for legitimate? I can tolerate the two new arrivals while they’re with us, but would just as soon they disappear.
1. “Wait.” As in, the response “Wait!” when one clearly and loudly utters a perfectly understandable statement, understandable to anyone who has a reasonable intellectual curiosity, reasonably keeps track of current events, and has a reasonable vocabulary, and has not been living in a cave all their lives.
The same with “What?!” in response to a perfectly legitimate and reasonable statement.
In my view, these are examples of what Professor Dawkins describes as the “Argument from Personal Incredulity.” (Or is it “Ignorance”?)
2. The slow, fatuous, calculated-for-dramatic effect utterance of “Oh__ My__ God!___” especially from people who, if one put them in a corner, would make noises about being a Christian. It would seem to be trivial (if not blasphemous), if a believer is serious and sincere. “Oh My God, I have a hangnail!” “Oh My God, these shoes are so dated!” Why not the occasional “Zeus!” or “Thor!”?
A couple of weeks ago I was treated to a 5th grader uttering “Jesus!” about ten times throughout the day in response to the most inconsequential things he observed during the day. I wanted to ask him, “Sir, do you really want to bother Jesus about this? He might have more important things to deal.” No doubt he’s in the presence of adults who carry on like that.
3. In the NY Times (and no doubt in other media), the use of the word “might” and “unclear” in headlines and news article text. ANYTHING “might” be, and be “unclear,” as far as THAT goes. I always think, “Let me know when you ACTUALLY KNOW something, and have ‘cleared’ up the mystery, so as to make my purchase of your periodical worth it.”
4. On NPR yesterday, I heard a segment on “Sharenting.” (Ugh)^3! That is, parenting in the context of SHARING photos and text touting the accomplishments of parents’ children, even if the children would rather their parents not so share, in some cases the children angry that they have no control over it, and feeling embarrassed and mortified.
Remove the ‘en’
The misuse of ‘substitute’.
Example: from the Wiktionary entry for the non-word ‘baristo’
“From barista (“espresso-server”), the -a having been misinterpreted as the Italian feminine singular ending -a, and then substituted with the masculine singular ending -o to specify a masculine, rather than feminine, agent noun.”
What annoys me is the misuse of ‘substitute’ to mean ‘replace’. If you want to use ‘substitute’ you say ‘substitute an o for an a’. This misuse is endemic in casual writing, but it’s especially annoying in a context that at least pretends to scholarly precision.
It’s a lot of fun to be a grammar and usage-nazi, but it means something, too. There’s a lot of illiteracy around, but everyone has different failures, so we get to laugh at one another’s mistakes while making the equivalent mistakes ourselves.
I give a pass to words that express something that can’t be said in a single word, so “relatable” doesn’t rankle me. Languages are not the inventions of linguistics experts. They result from people coming up with ways to express the previously unexpressable. I approve of creativity.
I wouldn’t use these expressions in formal writing, but I have picked up “might could” and “all y’all,” which are quite handy.
I’ve said it before and likely will say it again – “reach out” is like fingernails on the blackboard [for those who remember blackboards[.