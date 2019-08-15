Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Thursday, August 15, 2019, and I won’t say it’s the Ides of August because someone will correct me (if I’m wrong, which I’m not sure I am). It’s definitely National Lemon Meringue Pie Day, celebrating a great pie, as well as Independence Day in India, and, ironically, both National Relaxation Day and National Failures Day (a good day to think about Trump).

Today’s Google Doodle is a gif honoring the 124th birthday of Ignacio Anaya Garcia, who happened to be the inventor of nachos, an abbreviation of “Ignacio”. Google explains:

On this day in 1895, Mexican culinary innovator Ignacio Anaya García was born, whose proper name is not as familiar as his nickname: “Nacho,” a common abbreviation for Ignacio. As shown in today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mexico City-based guest artist Alfonso de Anda, this particular Nacho revolutionized world cuisine by melting grated Wisconsin cheese over some jalapeno slices and totopos (tortilla chips), thus inventing the dish he dubbed Nachos especiales. The year was 1943, and García was working as Maître d’ at Club Victoria, a popular restaurant in the border town of Piedras Negras, Coahuila. A group of American women, wives of soldiers stationed at nearby Eagle Pass Army Airbase, stopped in asking for a snack. Unable to find a chef, García took matters into his own hands, improvising the tasty treat much to his customers’ delight. Word soon spread about the Nachos especiales, which were added to the Club Victoria menu, imitated around town, and written up in an American cookbook as early as 1949. By 1960, García had opened his own restaurant, El Nacho.

Nachos have gotten a lot more elaborate in the last 76 years, with the addition of meat, guacamole, beans, sour cream, and the like. Doesn’t this make you hungry?:

Other stuff that happened on August 15 includes:

1057 – King Macbeth is killed at the Battle of Lumphanan by the forces of Máel Coluim mac Donnchada.

1483 – Pope Sixtus IV consecrates the Sistine Chapel.

1843 – Tivoli Gardens, one of the oldest still intact amusement parks in the world, opens in Copenhagen, Denmark.

1914 – The Panama Canal opens to traffic with the transit of the cargo ship SS Ancon .

. 1935 – Will Rogers and Wiley Post are killed after their aircraft develops engine problems during takeoff in Barrow, Alaska.

1939 – The Wizard of Oz premieres at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California.

premieres at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California. 1941 – Corporal Josef Jakobs is executed by firing squad at the Tower of London at 07:12, making him the last person to be executed at the Tower for espionage. [JAC: “He was not hanged because he was captured as an enemy combatant.”]

According to Wikipedia, the spy was killed like this:

Jakobs’s execution took place at the miniature rifle range in the grounds of the Tower of London on 15 August 1941. He was seated blindfolded in a brown Windsor chair. Eight soldiers from the Holding battalion of the Scots Guards, armed with .303 Lee–Enfields, took aim at a white cotton target (the approximate size of a matchbook) pinned over Jakobs’ heart. The squad fired in unison at 7:12 a.m. after being given a silent signal from Lieutenant-Colonel C.R. Gerard (Deputy Provost Marshal for London District). Jakobs died instantly. A postmortem examination found that one bullet had hit Jakobs in the heart and the other four had been on or around the marked target area. As three members of the eight-man firing squad had been issued with blanks, only five live rounds were used.

Here’s the Windsor chair in which he was executed, and, sure enough the damage is on the left (heart) side:

1947 – India gains Independence from British rule after near 190 years of Crown rule and joins the Commonwealth of Nations.

That’s why it’s a national holiday in India: Independence Day (see above).

1948 – The Republic of Korea (South Korea) is established south of the 38th parallel north.

1961 – Border guard Conrad Schumann flees from East Germany while on duty guarding the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Here’s a video of his famous “leap to freedom”, when only a coil of barbed wire separated East and West Berling:

1962 – James Joseph Dresnok defects to North Korea after running across the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Dresnok died in 2016.

Dresnok was one of six Americans who defected to North Korea after the war, and, curious about his fate, I found this video:

His sons, Ted and James (Dresnok supposedly had an arranged marriage to a Romanian woman), stayed in North Korea, and that too is a strange story. They all hated America, of course, but the North Koreans also hated them because they were American. Here’s a video of his sons, one of whom appears to be in the North Korean Army:

1965 – The Beatles play to nearly 60,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York City, an event later regarded as the birth of stadium rock.

1969 – The Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in upstate New York, featuring some of the top rock musicians of the era.

1998 – Northern Ireland: Omagh bombing takes place; 29 people (including a woman pregnant with twins) killed and some 220 others injured.

2005 – Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan to evict all Israelis from the Gaza Strip and from four settlements in the northern West Bank begins.

2013 – The Smithsonian announces the discovery of the olinguito, the first new carnivorous species found in the Americas in 35 years.

And a short clip about the olinguito, a lovely beast:

Notables born on this day include:

1717 – Blind Jack, English engineer (d. 1810)

1771 – Walter Scott, Scottish novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1832)

1785 – Thomas De Quincey, English journalist and author (d. 1859)

1879 – Ethel Barrymore, American actress (d. 1959)

1892 – Louis de Broglie, French physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1987)

1912 – Julia Child, American chef and author (d. 2004)

1924 – Phyllis Schlafly, American lawyer, writer, and political activist (d. 2016)

1925 – Oscar Peterson, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 2007)

1938 – Stephen Breyer, American lawyer and judge

1946 – Jimmy Webb, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1964 – Melinda Gates, American businesswoman and philanthropist, co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

1968 – Debra Messing, American actress

1972 – Ben Affleck, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1990 – Jennifer Lawrence, American actress

Those who croaked on August 15 include:

1057 – Macbeth, King of Scotland

1935 – Wiley Post, American pilot (b. 1898)

1935 – Will Rogers, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (b. 1879)

1967 – René Magritte, Belgian painter (b. 1898)

2015 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (b. 1940)

I couldn’t find any painting by Magritte that included a cat, but here’s a fake one:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is worried about moles:

Hili: The population of our moles has grown significantly. A: I too have this impression.

In Polish:

Hili: Populacja naszych kretów bardzo wzrosła.

Ja: Też mam takie wrażenie.

From Jesus of the Day on Facebook. Some poor schlemiel lost their glasses:

Mark Sturtevant sent in a picture and a story about his interaction with cartoonist Gary Larson:

With the references to Gary Larson in WEIT, I thought the attached picture might be of interest to your readers. Many years ago, fairly early in his career, Gary was at a bookstore in a shopping mall near me to promote what I think was his 3rd book of cartoons. I was pretty broke at the time but I brought his second book with me in the hopes he might autograph it. I chatted with him for about 10 minutes (there was no one behind me in the line), and he made this nice signature with a cartoon. It is one of my most Treasured Possessions. It turns out that like me, he has considerable education in Entomology. Small world!

And a picture from reader Karl:

Grania sent me this tweet on December 3 of last year:

Burn those ab muscles pic.twitter.com/v9wfyqlj0T — Blame the Controller (@BlameTC) December 1, 2018

Nilou calls our attention to a dugong, which she sent with “WTF is this?” It is Dugong dugon, the only living representative of the family Dungongidae and one of only four species in the mammalian order Sirenia (the other three are manatees). It’s found in the Indo-West Pacific, and you need to know about it:

"Saving the dugongs, the only surviving member of the family Dugongidae, is important to marine mammal #biodiversity." ($) https://t.co/yMuPbc2bhx #LettertoScience pic.twitter.com/pHXg9sMLIz — Science Magazine (@sciencemagazine) August 12, 2019

I found these two tweets; the full story behind them is here:

Honorary pallbearers… Teachers who had taught with her through the years… pic.twitter.com/CyB2pBbBNy — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

Early diving equipment from reader j.j.:

Early Diving Equipment pic.twitter.com/ooP2AWPXol — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 27, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. The first is a familiar target:

2013: Castigates Central Park Five. 2014: Promotes birther lies. 2015: Mexicans are “rapists.” 2016: Muslim ban. 2017: Calls neo-Nazis “very fine people.” 2018: Refers to Africa “shithole countries.” 2019: Tweets racism.#Trump is not among the #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism. pic.twitter.com/W7Tglq6CHm — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 28, 2019

I guess the orca wasn’t hungry:

And two tweets from Matthew. The first is a case of art imitating life too closely:

Any drososophilist would love to get this treat. Good work!

Cross a pastry chef with a Drosophilist and what do you get? edible flies and meringue stoppers. Nice job @isabellelohrey pic.twitter.com/Sshe0L4Lj3 — Murray Lab (@murraym_lab) August 10, 2019