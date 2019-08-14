Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

I implore you once again to send me your wildlife photos (or videos). Within a week or so I may have to stop posting here due to lack of material.

Reader Garry VanGelderen sent a sea-loving odonate, and weigh in if you can identify it.

Not at all sure what kind of dragonfly this is. It has been sitting there on the lower end of my mainsail sheet for the last 48 hours. Location: Turnbull Island, North Channel, Lake Huron.

Reader Lorraine sent a very cryptic moth that she’d like identified. Her notes:

This amazing creature was on my bathroom mirror this morning. I’m guessing it’s a moth, but I honestly don’t know what kind it is. Do you think your readers might know? This was taken in my home near Forest Hill Park in Richmond, VA. It measures about 2 inches long and three inches wide.

Can anyone identify it?

From reader Ken Phelps, we have a barred owl (Strix varia): Went out in the yard a few mornings ago and spied this owl enjoying the early morning sun. And two raptors from reader David Fuqua: (Pandion haliaetus). This bird was actively fishing along the Snake River I am attaching a couple of bird pix I took on vacation. The first is a western osprey Bald Eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) sitting above their nest along the Snake River.

We have a video by reader Alex Kleine.

A video of a great blue heron I took from my July 4th visit to Elizabeth Park in Hartford, Connecticut. The camera used to record this video was a Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800.