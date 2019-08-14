Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

I implore you once again to send me your wildlife photos (or videos). Within a week or so I may have to stop posting here due to lack of material.
Reader Garry VanGelderen sent a sea-loving odonate, and weigh in if you can identify it.
Not at all sure what kind of dragonfly this is. It has been sitting there on the lower end of my mainsail sheet for the last 48 hours. Location: Turnbull Island, North Channel, Lake Huron.
Reader Lorraine sent a very cryptic moth that she’d like identified. Her notes:
This amazing creature was on my bathroom mirror this morning. I’m guessing it’s a moth, but I honestly don’t know what kind it is. Do you think your readers might know? This was taken in my home near Forest Hill Park in Richmond, VA. It measures about 2 inches long and three inches wide.
From reader Ken Phelps, we have a barred owl (Strix varia):
Went out in the yard a few mornings ago and spied this owl enjoying the early morning sun.
And two raptors from reader David Fuqua:
I am attaching a couple of bird pix I took on vacation. The first is a western osprey (Pandion haliaetus). This bird was actively fishing along the Snake River
Bald Eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) sitting above their nest along the Snake River.
We have a video by reader Alex Kleine.
A video of a great blue heron I took from my July 4th visit to Elizabeth Park in Hartford, Connecticut. The camera used to record this video was a Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800.
The dragonfly is a variant of the prince baskettail ( Epitheca princeps), complete with up-ward curved abdomen that they often show when at rest. I expect others can identify the lovely hawkmoth.
That’s a nice shot of the two eagles above the nest. We see them along the Snake as well, traveling through, fishing, or roosting. About 5 nests have been a part of a long term study around the shores of Lake Lowell in Canyon County.
It’s a grey and rainy day in London. Nothing much else to do but, enchanted by that beautiful moth on Lorraine’s mirror, I decided to while away some time, playing detective among photos on GoogleWiki.
Not an expert, nor even an amateur, lepidopterist but it seems to me that it could be a Eumorpha pandorus, the Pandora sphinx moth.
Have a look at this photo of one of these, taken in Winchester, Kentucky which appears to me to be a close match:
I think the moth is a Pandorus sphynx Eumorpha pandorus but I am more familiar with British moths so am ready to stand corrected
The Latin name for the barred owl is Strix varia. Tyto alba is the Latin name for the barn owl.
Fixed, thanks.
Thanks to everyone who helped identify that gorgeous moth. I very much appreciate your help!
Lorraine
Park in Connecticut: Is it normally that deep in that pond? Or is it suffering excess water like stuff here? (On the way to Kingston, Ontario a few days back some telephone poles were partially submerged!)