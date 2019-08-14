Photos of readers

Continuing on with the series—and I invite readers to send me one photo of themselves (with real name or posting name) engaged in a characteristic activity—we have a contribution from Colin McLachlan, who lives in Scotland. Look at those cars! His captions are indented:

Here are a couple of photos of me doing my favourite hobby: hillclimbing in vintage cars.  The first one (the aluminium one) is a single seat special known as The Moose (as in Scots for mouse), built by a friend in the style of a vintage racer, from the mortal remains of a 1932 750cc Austin Seven saloon.

The second one is my 1934 MG PA 940cc Midget (Emmy), which I’ve owned since 1989.  Both are shown hillclimbing at venues in central Scotland.  Since I acquired the Moose, the MG has been retired from competition, but is still regularly used for road tours.

12 Comments

  1. Janet
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    Hi Colin! Thank you for the photos. Cool cars!

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful, Colin! I’m planning another trip to Scotland for next Spring and will keep my eyes peeled to see you racing by!

    Reply
  3. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    Midland Valley, somewhere?
    Is that the Pentlands in the background of the first photo? So rare to see them not obscured by mist and rain.

    Reply
  4. darrelle
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    My god Colin. It doesn’t get much cooler than that.

    Reply
  5. Katey
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    I am definitely envious of you, Colin! Love the Moose. One of my biggest wishes is to be able to visit your wonderful country someday.

    Reply
  6. Diana MacPherson
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    Very cool!

    Reply
  7. Paul Techsupport
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

    Colin,
    Love the MG Midget. Fell in love with the car after seeing one at a car show in Boston circa 1976-78. Later, I met a girl with a Triumph Spitfire and we started shopping for a Midget for me… then all 6’2″ of me tried to get in one offered for sale.

    Dream over.

    I did marry the girl

    Great pictures and thanks for the memories

    Paul

    Reply
  8. Steve Pollard
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    Once upon a time, when I still believed in souls, I would have sold my soul for a pre-war MG. What a beautiful car! Long may she reign!

    Reply
  9. Mark R.
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    Looks like a helluva fun hobby. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  10. jhs
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 7:42 pm | Permalink

    Nice photos. Nice cars. Nice. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  11. Heather Hastie
    Posted August 14, 2019 at 8:58 pm | Permalink

    Very cool Colin! I can’t believe you didn’t tell me about this when you visited! I’ll be expecting more photos next time!

    Reply
    • Heather Hastie
      Posted August 14, 2019 at 8:58 pm | Permalink

      I do remember you telling me of one car, but not the extent of the hobby.

      Reply

