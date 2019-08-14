Photos of readers

Continuing on with the series—and I invite readers to send me one photo of themselves (with real name or posting name) engaged in a characteristic activity—we have a contribution from Colin McLachlan, who lives in Scotland. Look at those cars! His captions are indented:
Here are a couple of photos of me doing my favourite hobby: hillclimbing in vintage cars. The first one (the aluminium one) is a single seat special known as The Moose (as in Scots for mouse), built by a friend in the style of a vintage racer, from the mortal remains of a 1932 750cc Austin Seven saloon.
The second one is my 1934 MG PA 940cc Midget (Emmy), which I’ve owned since 1989. Both are shown hillclimbing at venues in central Scotland. Since I acquired the Moose, the MG has been retired from competition, but is still regularly used for road tours.
Hi Colin! Thank you for the photos. Cool cars!
Wonderful, Colin! I’m planning another trip to Scotland for next Spring and will keep my eyes peeled to see you racing by!
Midland Valley, somewhere?
Is that the Pentlands in the background of the first photo? So rare to see them not obscured by mist and rain.
My god Colin. It doesn’t get much cooler than that.
I am definitely envious of you, Colin! Love the Moose. One of my biggest wishes is to be able to visit your wonderful country someday.
Very cool!
Colin,
Love the MG Midget. Fell in love with the car after seeing one at a car show in Boston circa 1976-78. Later, I met a girl with a Triumph Spitfire and we started shopping for a Midget for me… then all 6’2″ of me tried to get in one offered for sale.
Dream over.
I did marry the girl
Great pictures and thanks for the memories
Paul
Once upon a time, when I still believed in souls, I would have sold my soul for a pre-war MG. What a beautiful car! Long may she reign!
Looks like a helluva fun hobby. Thanks for sharing.
Nice photos. Nice cars. Nice. Thank you for sharing.
Very cool Colin! I can’t believe you didn’t tell me about this when you visited! I’ll be expecting more photos next time!
I do remember you telling me of one car, but not the extent of the hobby.