Photos of readers

Continuing on with the series—and I invite readers to send me one photo of themselves (with real name or posting name) engaged in a characteristic activity—we have a contribution from Colin McLachlan, who lives in Scotland. Look at those cars! His captions are indented:

Here are a couple of photos of me doing my favourite hobby: hillclimbing in vintage cars. The first one (the aluminium one) is a single seat special known as The Moose (as in Scots for mouse), built by a friend in the style of a vintage racer, from the mortal remains of a 1932 750cc Austin Seven saloon.

The second one is my 1934 MG PA 940cc Midget (Emmy), which I’ve owned since 1989. Both are shown hillclimbing at venues in central Scotland. Since I acquired the Moose, the MG has been retired from competition, but is still regularly used for road tours.