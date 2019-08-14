Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ persecution

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “down”, came with the email referent:

The article from the National Secular Society, “Britian’s ‘Christian Right’: Seeking solace in a narrative of discrimination,” explains how some religious Brits are pushing back against the increasing secularization of the country. In the past couple weeks we have in fact seen such tactics in articles like this one in the Spectator, which instantiates narrative #1 below:

In response, conservative Christian groups have sought to project a narrative built upon two core assertions. The first of these is the claim that secularisation poses a serious threat to the social and moral fabric of the nation. The space left by the decline of Christianity, it is said, is being filled by a crude, individualist culture, leading to moral decay and growing social problems such as family breakdown, rising crime and juvenile delinquency. Common assertions in this respect include the claim that “we’re in a post-Christian multi-faith relativistic society where each person decides their own view”, that many of Britain’s difficulties are due to the fact that “[w]e don’t love Jesus enough … We don’t believe in a God that will judge, and in heaven and hell”, and that: “This is what happens when a society does not follow something straightforward like the 10 commandments, but says ‘no no no, we’re free to do what we want’.”

The second component of this narrative is that secularisation poses a threat to religious rights and freedoms. Activists claim that Christianity is becoming increasingly marginalised, and that the rights of Christians have become subordinate to those of other social groups – most notably homosexual, Islamic and secularist campaigners keen to force religion out of public life. . . .