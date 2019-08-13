Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and all I can say is thank god it’s not Friday, as it would be Friday the 13th. It’s National Filet Mignon Day, one of the worst cuts of steak, tender but without flavor. Get a ribeye or T-bone instead. if you’re a lefty, then it’s your day: International Lefthanders Day. Finally, it’s National Prosecco Day.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is the winner of a contest. C|Net reports:

A Georgia teen has won this year’s Doodle for Google contest for her altruistic message. In response to the theme, “When I grow up, I hope… ,” Arantza Peña Popo’s crafted a selfless Doodle titled “Once you get it, give it back.” Popo, of Lithonia, Georgia, returned her mother’s devotion with a soulful Doodle that shows her and her mother in front of a portrait of the pair at much younger ages. In her words, the Doodle depicts “a framed picture of my mother carrying me as a baby (a real picture in my house) and below the picture is me, caring for her when she’s older in the future.”

Stuff that happened on August 13 includes:

1521 – After an extended siege, forces led by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés capture Tlatoani Cuauhtémoc and conquer the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan.

1889 – William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut is granted United States Patent Number 408,709 for “Coin-controlled apparatus for telephones.”

1918 – Women enlist in the United States Marine Corps for the first time. Opha May Johnson is the first woman to enlist.

Johnson was a clerk at Marine Corps Headquarters, working as part of the Marine Corps reserve. Of course women Marines weren’t sent overseas then, much less into combat, but here’s to a patriotic pioneer:

Other stuff that happened on August 13 includes:

1942 – Major General Eugene Reybold of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorizes the construction of facilities that would house the “Development of Substitute Materials” project, better known as the Manhattan Project.

1954 – Radio Pakistan broadcasts the “ Qaumī Tarāna “, the national anthem of Pakistan for the first time.

Here’s the Pakistani national anthem with its words; apparently “Qaumī Tarāna” means “national anthem” in Urdu:

1964 – Peter Allen and Gwynne Evans are hanged for the Murder of John Alan West becoming the last people executed in the United Kingdom.

Here are the murderers, with Evans on the left and Allen on the right. I doubt that anybody else will ever be executed in the UK again. Pity I can’t say that about the U.S.:

1969 – The Apollo 11 astronauts enjoy a ticker tape parade in New York City. That evening, at a state dinner in Los Angeles, they are awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Richard Nixon.

Notables born on this day include:

1860 – Annie Oakley, American target shooter (d. 1926)

1895 – Bert Lahr, American actor (d. 1967)

1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English-American director and producer (d. 1980)

1912 – Salvador Luria, Italian-American microbiologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)

1919 – George Shearing, English jazz pianist and bandleader (d. 2011)

1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban lawyer and politician, 15th President of Cuba (d. 2016)

1930 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (d. 2007)

1982 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders, American political consultant and press secretary

If you’ve read Kerouac’s On the Road, you’ll remember when Shearing plays and Neal Cassady describes him as “the great god Shearing”. Here’s a vignette of a great jazz pianist:

Those who left this Vale of Tears on August 13 include:

1863 – Eugène Delacroix, French painter and lithographer (b. 1798)

1910 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse and theologian (b. 1820)

1946 – H. G. Wells, English novelist, historian, and critic (b. 1866)

2004 – Julia Child, American chef, author, and television host (b. 1912)

2012 – Helen Gurley Brown, American journalist and author (b. 1922)

Delacroix was a great painter of cats and tigers, one of the few artists who could get the animal right. Here, from The Great Cat site (a treasure house of cat art) is Delacroix’s “Six studies of a cat”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili seeks wisdom. Were I Andrzej, I’d reply with the old bromide, “The admission of ignorance is the beginning of wisdom”.

Hili: How to be wise? A: This is a very difficult question, could you ask about something easier?

From Jesus of the Day:

Mark Sturtevant found this on Instagram under Tastefully Offensive:

A free-will cartoon from reader Pliny the in Between:

A tweet sent to me by Grania on January 29 of this year. A hominin killed by a felid!

Paranthropus robustus juvenile cranium (SK-54) – 2 puncture wounds indicate prey of leopard 1.5 million years ago – Swartkrans, South Africa (Illustration by Jay H. Matternes, National Geographic, NOV 1985) pic.twitter.com/xOpkdUlcH7 — PaleoAnthropology+ (@Qafzeh) January 27, 2019

A tweet from Nilou—a lovely video of a snowflake forming:

How a drop of water turns into a snowflake ….. pic.twitter.com/FVdIa8ROtH — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) August 12, 2019

Three cat tweets from Heather Hastie. Mark Twain rented cats for the summer! He was a true ailurophile.

Twain liked to rent kittens for the summer. https://t.co/a9mxW9YOwf pic.twitter.com/WJRxdTMApq — John M. Cunningham (@jmcunning) August 6, 2019

Heather says, “This is a really, really cool slo-mo. Note that one of the kittens doesn’t land on its feet either.”

My two kittens, Apollo and Aslan, having a mid-air clash! pic.twitter.com/UTqLZ9ykdk — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) August 7, 2019

And a really cool cat (the second tweet):

Three tweets from Matthew, the first shows an amazing display of synchronous avian diving:

Blue-footed boobies dive bomb the water simultaneously pic.twitter.com/0vNtsQ13Nb — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) August 11, 2019

What a lovely song of a morning!

It’s snowing and a maggie is singing a pretty song on my porch. Very beautiful. pic.twitter.com/u4aWo17ivg — Kathleen Ferguson (@kit_ferguson_) August 10, 2019

At first I didn’t know how they made the “crushed” parts of the bus, but then I saw that it was just very clever painting. More buses should look like this:

Bus to advertise a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark. The snake looked so realistic that some commuters refused to board the bus pic.twitter.com/ocJU1cZjuB — 41 Strange (@41Strange) August 12, 2019