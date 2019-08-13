Philosopher: Do not sign petitions

Agnes Callard is one of my colleagues: an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago. She was recently asked to sign a petition opposing the deplatforming of philosophers who didn’t share ideologically acceptable views of sex and gender. Although I agree with that petition, Callard didn’t sign it—but not because she disagreed with the premise. In fact, she doesn’t sign petitions at all. In this longish New York Times piece, she explains why. I can understand her position, but I think she’s wrong.
Callard’s argument is simple, and I’m mystified why it takes so long—nearly 1400 words—to explain it. In short, she says that petitions are supposed to be persuasive not by the force of their arguments, but by the weight of the number of signatories. And that, she argues, is not how philosophy works: you are supposed to persuade solely by the quality of your argument. Having 100 prominent philosophers sign a petition, she thinks, doesn’t make it one iota more persuasive than if just one philosopher signed it. So what’s the point of accumulating signatories? Here’s what she says:
I refused to sign, because I believe that petitions, regardless of their content, compromise core values of intellectual inquiry. Here’s why.
Whether you call it a “petition,” an “open letter” or a “public statement,” this type of document is distinguished by the fact that after stating and arguing for a position, it lists the names of people who endorse the position. The petition aims to effect persuasion with respect to what appears in the first part not only by way of any argument contained therein but also by way of the number and respectability of the people who figure in the second part. Such a document tries to persuade you to believe (that it is right to do) something because many people, some of whom are authorities, believe it (is the right thing to do). It is not always wrong to believe things because many people believe them, but it is always intellectually uninquisitive to do so.
The problem here is not that what many believe can be false, though that is a problem. The problem is that even if it’s true, the fact that many believe it doesn’t shed any light on it why it’s true — and that is what the intellectually inquisitive person wants to know. Is this problem mitigated by the fact that the list is not about sheer numbers because authorities appear on it? I think intellectually inquisitive people do gravitate toward those with expertise, because they are in an especially good position to answer our questions. But this goes only for experts taken severally. One expert is a learning opportunity; being confronted with an arsenal of experts is about as conducive to conversation as a firing squad
There is something aggressive about the way in which voices gain strength and volume by being joined together. Numbers generate a pressure to believe that isn’t grounded in explanatory force, because having more and more adherents to a view doesn’t give rise to better and better accounts of why the view is correct. Philosophers ought to be especially sensitive to introducing this element of belief imposition into our culture. As a philosopher, I want my influence to be philosophical, which is to say, I want to bring people to believe only what they, by their own lights, can see to be justified; I don’t want them to believe something because (I am one of the) many people who think it.
That is 402 words, and the other thousand don’t add much more. She does note that she isn’t asking her colleagues to refrain from political activity, but that a group of philosophers signing a petition “is instead the politicization of philosophy itself.” She is right about that, and all of us worry about a discipline adopting a uniform stand of ideological purity and demonizing dissenters. But signing petitions doesn’t really politicize philosophy so long as dissenters aren’t ostracized. It merely expresses a unanimity of views.
Here’s why I think Callard is somewhat mistaken.
1.) Often petitions do make arguments in the text. I haven’t seen the one she was asked to sign, but most petitions explain why the signatories are taking their stand. That is an argument that can be considered.
2.) Numbers and, especially, expertise, do matter. This is especially true for petitions which refer to actual data that has been scrutinized, such as ones in which climate scientists underline the danger of global warming. A call for reduced carbon emissions carries more intellectual weight when signed by, say, 100 recognized climatologists than when signed by just one. This is in line with “Coyne’s Fourth Law”, one of my many guides for life: “If someone criticizes something you do or say, examine the argument. If two or more people tell you the same thing, they’re probably right.”
Now philosophy is about how to think and not usually about assessing data, but philosophers can think about issues relevant to their discipline and come to a consensus. And the more well-known thinkers that sign on to that consensus, the more seriously we should take it, regardless of Callard’s claim that the argument is all that counts. Why? Because each philosopher has a slightly different take on the issue, and therefore has slightly different arguments and reasons. But if they all conclude the same thing, then we might think about it more seriously. That doesn’t mean, of course, that we should buy it tout court.
Take an issue that I’ve written about and that has brought me a lot of grief from others. I think that infants born with an incurable disease or deformity that will certainly kill them after a prolonged period of suffering (e.g., anencephaly) should be allowed to be euthanized: with, of course, the parents’ consent, medical concurrence, and a proper way of painlessly ending its life. (Peter Singer has argued the same thing, leading to many people calling for him to be fired.) I can make that argument, and I have, and have been dismissed and sometimes vilified. But if a hundred ethical philosophers—who have expertise in thinking about such issues—agree with me, doesn’t that make you think more seriously about the issue? That is, it’s easy to dismiss one person as an outlier or even a crackpot, but it’s not so easy to dismiss the intellectual cream of an entire field.
To be sure, Callard makes a good point when she argues that philosophers don’t sign petitions about matters that are purely philosophical, just as I’d be unlikely to sign a petition that says, “We believe that evolution happened, and that all species have common ancestors.”
Callard:
We’d never approach questions such as “Are possible worlds real?” or “Is knowledge justified true belief?” by petition, so why are we tempted to do so in the case of questions around sex, gender and hurtful speech? The answer is that the latter question involves real feelings and real people, and it is about something that is happening now — for all these reasons, it strikes us as being of grave importance. The petition writers are thinking to themselves, this time it really matters. I think it is a mistake for a philosopher to take the importance of a question as a reason to adopt an unphilosophical attitude toward it.
Well, is signing a petition really “adopting an unphilosophical attitude towards it”? Especially when the issue is a philosophical one that has practical consequences (assisted suicide, for example), is it really “unphilosophical” to band together to try to persuade society to do something specific? After all, you are using your expertise in a socially useful way.
I know petitions in general aren’t very effective—in fact, I can barely think of one that had any effec. But even if they don’t, I think that at least they can prompt people to think seriously about an issue. And if that’s the case, then it’s maladaptive to adopt Callard’s purist attitude that philosophers should persuade people simply by the force of their arguments. In principle that may be true, but it’s not the sole way to influence people in the real world.
I suppose Tw773r could be viewed as a living, dynamic petition – with far less clear a set of premises than a strongly written genuine petition… and genuine petitions can be viewed as a form of voting….
I suppose a lot also depends on what is to be lost by the signatories- if lots of anonymous signatories sign, as is common now, does a good petition lose its strength?
That’s so interesting; something I’ve not given much thought to before (even though I have signed petitions before…) I’m not sure how it works in the US, but in the UK our Parliament is obliged to consider petitions with a certain number of signatories:
https://www.gov.uk/petition-government
Which means that, in the UK, numbers do (factually) matter!
I also agree with you – in that they inherently matter anyway.
Off the top of my head I can recall signing at least one petition that clearly seemed to have had an effect and also highlighted a (as the organisers said), “a number bigger structural problems in immigration policy, public funding, and even the undervaluing of Integration workers and social workers in general.”
https://www.thelocal.de/20140514/berlin-authorities-deny-berlin-immigrant-helper-visa-simran-sodhi
It’s a stereotypically German form of bureaucratic lunacy where an immigrant was about to be deported by the Immigration Office because her employer refused to pay her according to her qualifications, thus preventing her from fulfilling the employment criteria. She was working as an integration helper with migrants — funded by another branch of Immigration Office, which was refusing to pay her the award wage. By the time the petition hit 70,000, the public ridicule was enough to make local politicians move to stop the deportation.
A petition is meant to communicate to the administrators of our social institutions, government or otherwise, the position of the signatories. It is not asking them to agree to a philosophical point of view; it is asking them to take some action.
The idea that such administrators should just contemplate the questions themselves, and take action based solely on their own personal conclusions, is decidedly non-democratic. We don’t want them to agree with us; we want them to do something, and we should let them know that, and why.
For someone in a somewhat public position that she is in, I can sympathize with a general reluctance to sign petitions, although that particular petition is one I would “defend to the death” (or at least to my dying breath).
I can see a slippery slope that would make me reluctant to sign anything if I were the kind of person that petitioners would try to recruit (I am not).
I will sign petitions relating to political issues, because in a democracy it makes sense to use sheer numbers to signal concern about an issue. After all, we don’t use philosophical arguments to get rid of a leader in a democracy, we use simple tallies of votes.
I don’t get rid of Boris Johnson or whoever it is by constructing some multifaceted argument: I just hand in my vote and trust that enough people agree.
Sure, there were philosophical/political arguments made beforehand to shift me one way or the other, but the country can’t ultimately rely on them to make political decisions, you need an objective measure, which is where force of numbers comes in.
If we could make political decisions based solely on the best argument that would be wonderful, but it’s a fantasy to believe that could ever legitimately work in a world where we can’t even agree on yanny or laurel. In the end we need some objective measure of consensus.
So I don’t see much of a clash between believing in rational argumentation on the one hand, and also signing petitions.
What I DO oppose, however, is when petitions are aimed at art, art of any kind. Especially when a group of ‘fans’ take it upon themselves to attack a director or a writer or whatever for the crime of not giving them what they want. Never mind that these people might just be the loud minority among the audience, never mind that most of the time fans of film series, games, albums, actually _have no clue what they really want_: they’ll still drum up some petition to have a film reshot or a book rewritten or a game director removed.
Those kinds of petitions against creatives are becoming more and more frequent and I genuinely hate them. Even when I agree completely with their content.
Every time I hear some film studio or publishing house or game developer say ‘we listened to the fans’ my heart sinks. Personally I don’t think fans should have any say in the art that’s made whatsoever. If they don’t like it they can go elsewhere and the artist in question will suffer from the loss of audience – that’s how it works. What the ‘fans’ should not have is some kind of self-designated right to veto any creative decision they don’t like.
I could write a lot more about this, about how destructive it tends to be when fans think they own some kind of artistic property or long running series, but I’ll stop now before I give myself a head hernia.
I like your comments about consensus. I have thought about what that word means quite a bit in the context of the climate crisis. I think that argument by consensus is qualitatively different from argument by authority, for precisely the reasons you state. It is a valid category of argument, but not, perhaps, the strongest.
Agreed with Jerry. Just read this op-Ed, and while it appeared to be well-reasoned on the surface, it was also apparent all the way through that the steps in her argument did not add up, and avoided issues. The comments are well worth looking at—the NYT Reader Picks, anyway. The comments are wiser and better reasoned than the op-Ed. To Jerry and the NYT Reader Picks, I would add three things:
1. Her argument assumes that although the petition starts with a well stated argument, that the mere presence of signatures below it somehow erases the argument. In other words, she assumes that people can’t read the petition’s argument and consider its merits if it’s followed by those pesky signatures. This could be true for some people, but it’s neither correct or fair to assume no one can separate the argument from the signatures.
2. If she doesn’t want to sign any petitions, fine. But by advocating against any philosophers signing petitions en masse, she proposes really to potentially keep me and others from seeing such petitions and knowing how prominent philosophers line up on important topics. That is deeply anti-free speech.
3. I may have missed it, but it seemed to me that she deftly avoided taking any stance on the actual question of de-platforming, or this specific reason for de-platforming. In fact, her essay included several sentences setting up the idea which made it sound like she does not agree with opposing de-platforming. She stated the issue as if it is a fact that mere speech can cause real harm.
Overall, I would respect her position only if she followed her own advice and stated her opinion on the topic, and supported it. Without that crucial element, it reads like an excuse not to take a public stance against de-platforming academics with unpopular opinions.
I have helped present two petitions to Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, one to keep creationism out of the science classroom, and the other one for the removal of the Church appointees who still by law sit on Scottish local authority education committees. Both have had some degree of success.
Signing a petition shows that you are concerned about the issue, and this is surely relevant information for someone who is trying to decide whether or not to examine the matter.
The English petitions system is a fake. A petition that gets more than 10,000 signatures elicits a government answer, and one that gets more than 100,000 signatures leads to a half hour debate in the House of Commons, which the government then totally ignores. And recently, notoriously, they completely ignored the arguments advanced in an anti-Brexit petition that had attracted SIX MILLION signatures.
The Scottish petitions system is for real. The petitions committee consists of some half-dozen MSPs drawn from different parties, who decide which petitions to hear on the basis of the supporting documents, as well as the number and stature of its supporters, and I was impressed by the quality of their questioning. The committee then posing specific questions to the Scottish government, which in its replies, in my experience, tends to shift its position to avoid trouble while pretending not to have done so. The entire activity contributes to the vitality of public debate.
To refrain from petition signing because your signature does not add weight to the arguments is pompous and precious. And the premise is not even true; expert support for petition can and should be an argument of some weight to a non-expert, including the non-experts who have the power to act on it.
Good for you, Paul. I was delighted to read about the Scottish local authorities that are pushing back against the automatic presence of (voting) church members on LEAs. I wish we had a similarly powerful system in England!
But some petitions do have practical effects. There is an ongoing campaign against allowing 4x4s and motorbikes to drive up ‘green lanes’ in the Lake District, resulting in huge damage to the lanes themselves, as well as noise pollution in what should be a tranquil part of the country. Over 300k people have signed this petition, which has drawn a censorious report from UNESCO about the failure of the supine National Park Authority to act. There is now a real chance of change.
Sorry to be so parochial. But maybe being parochial is the place to start.
Would Callard approve of 100 philosophers writing their own individual letters saying the same thing in their own words as a common document signed by all? It seems to me that a petition is nothing more than a means of convenience for people to state a position on an issue with the hope of convincing a person or agency to take a certain course of action. Obviously, if a potential petition signer doesn’t agree with the message in part or whole then it should not be signed.
Chrissake, that’s a swell reason for a philosopher not to sign a petition endorsing, say, Deontological Ethics, but it’s no reason at all not to sign a petition regarding matters that are not merely intellectual but essentially political — and matters of free speech are, at bottom, political, where numbers can matter.
Agreed, petition can and do matter, even bad ones.
Callard should consider that petitions can reveal important details of our society, even with biases.
Consider a hypothetical Fox News supported petition that shows 90% of American favor the death penalty. That would be disheartening, but it’s also informative especially when compared to other petitions that might show obvious contradictions.
Ignoring petitions is more likely to keep people like Trump in power. Just like stomping one’s foot down and saying I do not participate in social media therefore I am not part of the problem which gave us Brexit and Trump.
We’ve all apart to play to make the world better and, for better or worse, petitions can be a valuable input to the zeitgeist of both moral and economic policies.
Sometimes it seems that Philosophy is the art of arguing yourself into a corner.
Petitions from animal rights groups and individuals have been very effective targeting actions against individuals, promoting change in shelters, legislation, and pet food companies.
They have had gradual success against bigger issues— against dog fighting and puppy mills, certainly in terms of education.
“… just as I’d be unlikely to sign a petition that says, “We believe that evolution happened, and that all species have common ancestors.” ”
Is that because you are not called “Steve”? 🙂
Petitions are essentially political and not intellectual. The force of the argument might be self-evident, but in most cases showing how much support you have gets attention.
I’m wondering if Professor Callard declines to vote because that isn’t an intellectual act and doesn’t provide anyone with the reasons behind the vote?