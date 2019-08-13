A soprano duck

We have a special treat this afternoon: Tara Tanaka, after immense labor (true!), put together this video of a black-bellied whistling duck with a penchant for classical music. Be sure to turn the sound up and make the screen big.
Tara’s Vimeo page is here; her Flickr site is here, and the duck is Dendrocygna autumnalis.
Tara says, “Nothing to say about this, except I hope it makes you laugh.” And clap!
And here I thought these were the Soprano ducks:
He shouldn’t have been feeding them bread, though!
They probably would have had to pay him a lot more to throw a handful of freeze-dried meal worms in the pool :-).
Brilliant Tara – some smart editing going on. I refuse to clap though – QuackQuack! is a more appropriate aducklation.
Thanks Michael! It was harder than I’d thought it would be, but well worth it.
