A soprano duck

We have a special treat this afternoon: Tara Tanaka, after immense labor (true!), put together this video of a black-bellied whistling duck with a penchant for classical music. Be sure to turn the sound up and make the screen big.

Tara’s Vimeo page is here; her Flickr site is here, and the duck is Dendrocygna autumnalis.

Tara says, “Nothing to say about this, except I hope it makes you laugh.” And clap!