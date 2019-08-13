A soprano duck

We have a special treat this afternoon: Tara Tanaka, after immense labor (true!), put together this video of a black-bellied whistling duck with a penchant for classical music. Be sure to turn the sound up and make the screen big.

Tara’s Vimeo page is here; her Flickr site is here, and the duck is Dendrocygna autumnalis.

Tara says, “Nothing to say about this, except I hope it makes you laugh.”  And clap!

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm and filed under ducklings, ducks, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 13, 2019 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    And here I thought these were the Soprano ducks:

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted August 13, 2019 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

      He shouldn’t have been feeding them bread, though!

      Reply
      • Tara Tanaka
        Posted August 13, 2019 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

        They probably would have had to pay him a lot more to throw a handful of freeze-dried meal worms in the pool :-).

        Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted August 13, 2019 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    Brilliant Tara – some smart editing going on. I refuse to clap though – QuackQuack! is a more appropriate aducklation.

    Reply
  3. Mark R.
    Posted August 13, 2019 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

    😂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: