The hypocrisy of Kamala Harris

What goes around comes around, and Kamala Harris is the latest roost for the chickens she loosed.
I was turned off by Harris during the first Democratic debate, largely because she wielded identity politics in her attack on Joe Biden and criticized him for talking about his interactions with Southern racist senators, when he was working to promote integration. She was lying in wait for him, and too eager to promote her own “marginalization”. Here are some of the things she said to and about Biden in that debate:
Kamala Harris: 04:29 I will say also that in this campaign we’ve also heard … I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are a racist. I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground.
Kamala Harris: 04:47 I also believe … It’s personal. It was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.
Kamala Harris: 05:06 It was not only that but you also worked with them to oppose busing. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. She was bused to school every day. That little girl was me.
Here’s what Biden said about the segregationists at a fund-raiser before the debate (from the NYT):
At the event, Mr. Biden noted that he served with the late Senators James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, both Democrats who were staunch opponents of desegregation. Mr. Eastland was the powerful chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Mr. Biden entered the chamber in 1973.
“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” said Mr. Biden, 76, slipping briefly into a Southern accent, according to a pool report from the fund-raiser. “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”
“Well guess what?” Mr. Biden continued. “At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”
Granted, it was unwise of Biden to bring up the “boy” issue, a racist epithet patronizingly applied to all black men in the segregationist South, and I don’t even see why it’s relevant. But Biden’s point—that we have to try to work with even the most odious of our opponents to get legislation passed, even if they won’t yield—is worth making.
I bring this up because a reader sent me a link to an essay in Essence about Shirley Chisholm, the nation’s first black congresswoman and a tireless fighter for civil rights. It appeared in February of last year. Click on the screenshot:
The author is none other than. . . Kamala Harris. And in that essay you’ll see these words.
Shirley Chisholm had the guts to oppose the Vietnam War. The guts to run for president in 1972, as the first Black woman to seek the nomination of a major American political party. The guts to reach across the aisle and see that we have more in common than what separates us, whether that was working with Republican Senator Bob Dole to create the food stamp program or visiting George Wallace, her racist presidential rival, in the hospital after he had been shot in a failed assassination attempt.
This is perilously close to what she was criticizing Biden for. “Reaching across the aisle”, visiting the odious segregationist George Wallace in the hospital: these demonstrate Chisholm’s empathy and attempt to connect with her opponents, even racist opponents, for the good of the country. For Harris to say that “we have more in common than what separates us”—referring to both Bob Dole and the far more noxious George Wallace—show the kind of conciliatory spirit in Chisholm that Harris decried in Biden. To me, this is hypocrisy on Harris’s part. It was a cheap shot for Harris to go after Biden in that way, even though other Democrats, in their wokeness, piled on as well.
To me, Harris is not Presidential timber, not even close to Elizabeth Warren. She is ambitious, divisive, and will do anything she can to get elected, including waffling on “Medicare for all” and how we’re supposed to pay for it.
I also appear to remember that what she criticized in Mr Biden’s busing policy -devolve it to the city in question-, she afterwards -within days- endorsed as the only workable way to implement it…
Biden was a soft target and it was just a matter of who would go after him first. Or if nobody did, how quickly his foot would wind up in his mouth.
That said the fact that Harris was later undone by Tulsi Gabbard of all people is both fitting as well as illustrative of the fact that she’s a pretty soft target herself.
I won’t be too upset when both of them end up dropping out.
I fear that a number of the democratic primary candidates are doing their best to ensure that Drumpf is reelected. Every time they attack each other, they give the republicans more ammunition for the actual campaign.
I don’t care if the dem candidate who gets the nomination is politically pure. The next president does not have to be the messiah. It only needs to be someone who will replace RBG and any other Supreme Court justice who leaves with someone who is not a young right wing zealot, and will start to undo all the damage being done now by Drumpf.
I agree in totality. My wife and I watched both “debates,” and Kamala Harris was way the hell out of line in delivering her prepared and vicious screed to Joe Biden (and anyone watching). It was totally out of line with the presumed intent of the occasion. For this she was awarded accolades by the woke and ignorant(pretty much the same). She is a trained prosecutor and not someone who can sit comfortably in the White House where at least some degree of compromise is often necessary. Whoever was mediating the show should have interceded and told her that she was out of line. This was not a trial. How many innocent people has she railroaded into jail? One really has to wonder.
How could Kamala Harris go to school in California when, after her parents divorce, she lived with her mother who was on a tenure trsck position at McGill University which is in Montreal? Her mother was earning a good salary and Ms. Harris was bused to elitist prep schools in Quebec most likely
I was kinda turned off by Harris for the same reason. She seemed to point directly with the index finger at me (the audience) during the debate.
However, I noticed she hugged Gillibrand with a wonderful smile after the second debate was over. The genuine smiles on both women’s faces signal to me that, perhaps, she was just trying to show voters that she was tough, but she is actually a good colleague to work with. She didn’t viciously counter attack Gabbard who questioned Harris’s records and gave Harries her own medicine on the stage either. Sisterhood?!
Still, I will not vote for Trump who covers up his senility by being mean.
Harris is not a good choice as a candidate. Biden is OK, but doesn’t seem mentally sharp. I’m still hoping Amy Klobuchar stands out more in the third debate. She is smart, tough and moderate with a sense of humor. She could win back voters who abandoned the Democrats for Trump. Warren is smart with some good ideas. Unfortunately, she seem to going so far left as to make her election less probable. Anyone but Trump!.
