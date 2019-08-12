The hypocrisy of Kamala Harris

What goes around comes around, and Kamala Harris is the latest roost for the chickens she loosed.

I was turned off by Harris during the first Democratic debate, largely because she wielded identity politics in her attack on Joe Biden and criticized him for talking about his interactions with Southern racist senators, when he was working to promote integration. She was lying in wait for him, and too eager to promote her own “marginalization”. Here are some of the things she said to and about Biden in that debate:

Kamala Harris: 04:29 I will say also that in this campaign we’ve also heard … I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are a racist. I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. Kamala Harris: 04:47 I also believe … It’s personal. It was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. Kamala Harris: 05:06 It was not only that but you also worked with them to oppose busing. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. She was bused to school every day. That little girl was me.

Here’s what Biden said about the segregationists at a fund-raiser before the debate (from the NYT):

At the event, Mr. Biden noted that he served with the late Senators James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, both Democrats who were staunch opponents of desegregation. Mr. Eastland was the powerful chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Mr. Biden entered the chamber in 1973. “I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” said Mr. Biden, 76, slipping briefly into a Southern accent, according to a pool report from the fund-raiser. “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’” A spotlight on the people reshaping our politics. A conversation with voters across the country. And a guiding hand through the endless news cycle, telling you what you really need to know. He called Mr. Talmadge “one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys.”

“Well guess what?” Mr. Biden continued. “At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.” Granted, it was unwise of Biden to bring up the “boy” issue, a racist epithet patronizingly applied to all black men in the segregationist South, and I don’t even see why it’s relevant. But Biden’s point—that we have to try to work with even the most odious of our opponents to get legislation passed, even if they won’t yield—is worth making. I bring this up because a reader sent me a link to an essay in Essence about Shirley Chisholm, the nation’s first black congresswoman and a tireless fighter for civil rights. It appeared in February of last year. Click on the screenshot:

The author is none other than. . . Kamala Harris. And in that essay you’ll see these words.

Shirley Chisholm had the guts to oppose the Vietnam War. The guts to run for president in 1972, as the first Black woman to seek the nomination of a major American political party. The guts to reach across the aisle and see that we have more in common than what separates us, whether that was working with Republican Senator Bob Dole to create the food stamp program or visiting George Wallace, her racist presidential rival, in the hospital after he had been shot in a failed assassination attempt.

This is perilously close to what she was criticizing Biden for. “Reaching across the aisle”, visiting the odious segregationist George Wallace in the hospital: these demonstrate Chisholm’s empathy and attempt to connect with her opponents, even racist opponents, for the good of the country. For Harris to say that “we have more in common than what separates us”—referring to both Bob Dole and the far more noxious George Wallace—show the kind of conciliatory spirit in Chisholm that Harris decried in Biden. To me, this is hypocrisy on Harris’s part. It was a cheap shot for Harris to go after Biden in that way, even though other Democrats, in their wokeness, piled on as well.

To me, Harris is not Presidential timber, not even close to Elizabeth Warren. She is ambitious, divisive, and will do anything she can to get elected, including waffling on “Medicare for all” and how we’re supposed to pay for it.