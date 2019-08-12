Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Yes, it’s Monday again, and some people feel like this (h/t: Matthew):

Nevertheless, we shall persist. It’s August 12, 2019, and National Julienne Fries (or Chips) Day. It’s also World Elephant Day, Truck Driver Day, and Vinyl Record Day (do you have any of these antiques?).

Stuff that happened on August 12 includes:

1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

1865 – Joseph Lister, British surgeon and scientist, performs 1st antiseptic surgery.

This appears not to be a real surgery, but the repeated application of carbolic-acid soaked gauze to a boy’s compound leg fracture. It healed nicely and without incident.

1883 – The last quagga dies at the Natura Artis Magistra, a zoo in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This is the only quagga photographed alive: in 1870 at the London Zoo. Smithsonian reports that most scientists see it not as a separate species, but as a subspecies of the Plains Zebra, Equus quagga.

1914 – World War I: The United Kingdom declares war on Austria-Hungary; the countries of the British Empire follow suit.

1950 – Korean War: Bloody Gulch massacre: 75 American POWs are massacred by North Korean Army.

1952 – The Night of the Murdered Poets: Thirteen prominent Jewish intellectuals are murdered in Moscow, Russia, Soviet Union.

1964 – South Africa is banned from the Olympic Games due to the country’s racist policies.

1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.

I believe this is a photo of the first model:

1985 – Japan Airlines Flight 123 crashes into Osutaka ridge in Gunma Prefecture, Japan, killing 520, to become the worst single-plane air disaster.

1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.

Sue resides in Chicago’s Field Museum, where she’s been given new quarters. Actually, they don’t know the sex of this dinosaur, nor its personal pronoun. Here’s a picture I took of the fossil in March of this year. Look at those huge teeth and tiny hands (I’ve circled the mitts):

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

2017 – Violence erupts at the Unite the Right rally between the Alt-right and counter-demonstrators, resulting in the death of one civilian, two police officers and numerous additional injuries

Notables born on this day include:

1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (d. 1891)

1856 – Diamond Jim Brady, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1917)

1860 – Klara Hitler, Austrian mother of Adolf Hitler (d. 1907)

She does look a bit like Adolf, doesn’t she. Klara died at only 47 of breast cancer, and was much mourned by Adolf:

1880 – Christy Mathewson, American baseball player and manager (d. 1925)

1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (d. 1959)

1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

Here’s a Schrödinger birthday tweet from the Royal Society (play video):

Erwin Schrödinger ForMemRS, the Nobel Laureate and physicist best known for the thought experiment that bears his name, was born #onthisday in 1887. Click the box below to collapse the superposition pic.twitter.com/PlagONRMRn — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) August 12, 2019

1925 – Norris McWhirter, Scottish publisher and activist co-founded the Guinness World Records (d. 2004)

1925 – Ross McWhirter, Scottish publisher and activist, co-founded the Guinness World Records (d. 1975)

1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management

1949 – Rick Ridgeway, American mountaineer and photographer

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include:

It is remarkable how much the Kennedys resemble each other (there were nine kids, of which Joe was the oldest). A lot of it is the toothy smile, but there’s something about the eyes and forehead, too. At any rate, it’s good evidence for a genetic basis for differences in people’s facial features (the Kennedys share genes and share the way they look compared to other families).

1964 – Ian Fleming, English spy, journalist, and author (b. 1908)

1982 – Henry Fonda, American actor (b. 1905)

1989 – William Shockley, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1910)

1992 – John Cage, American composer and theorist (b. 1912)

2007 – Merv Griffin, American actor, singer, and producer, created Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune (b. 1925)

and (b. 1925) 2014 – Lauren Bacall, American model, actress, and singer (b. 1924)

Here’s Ian Fleming at work:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. She says about the first one, “I’ve previously said all this, and endorse it anew now.”

#NoNotoriety DO NOT SAY THE KILLER'S NAME. DO NOT SHOW THE KILLER'S FACE. DO NOT GRANT HIM THE PUBLICITY HE SOUGHT ON THE GRAVES OF HIS VICTIMS. HONOR THE VICTIMS. CALL HIM "THE MONSTER" OR "THE KILLER."#ElPaso — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 3, 2019

Four tweets sent by our own Matthew Cobb. You probably know the Spanish, but it says, “The embrace of magnetism.” The video is nice!

El abrazo del magnetismo (📽️: Magnetic Games / https://t.co/DOWIqsVuZ0) pic.twitter.com/O2ZLo6vETf — Becario en Hoth (@becarioenhoth) August 10, 2019

Woodcocks really walk this way, though who knows why? But someone was clever enough to set this to the appropriate music:

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance to KC and The Sunshine Band. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/huSqu19h8N — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) August 11, 2019

Head for the hills (or break out the bourbon)—it’s an ice tsunami!

Wow I’ve never heard of this but it’s incredible – an ice tsunami – when a sheet of ice hits land pic.twitter.com/LJvQ9L0tXw — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) August 10, 2019

I didn’t know this, either, but the linked article states that the original Monopoly game had two sets of rules, under one of which everybody won. That was ditched, and now the zero-sum rules are the only ones used:

huh, never knew Monopoly is only the zero-sum half of the original rules and under Prosperity rules everyone wins.https://t.co/Wy8YtsYV5P — Tommi Komulainen (@tko) August 11, 2019