British police becoming too woke for their own good

Reader barriejohn called my attention to this article from the BBC (click on the screenshot), which shows about how far the British police and the British law are going in suppressing speech.

The pictured suspect, 21, is wanted for “breaching his license conditions” (I guess that means violating the conditions for his parole) after serving time for dealing drugs. Police put the photo on Facebook, and then hilarity ensued:

It prompted hundreds of jokes, puns and memes among the nearly 90,000 comments left on the Gwent Police Facebook post.

Police later said offensive comments could leave people facing action.

People can be prosecuted for posting offensive messages online.

One contributor joked that police should look in Edinburgh, which hosts the fringe festival, while another said officers were “combing the area”.

On Monday, Gwent Police said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who is assisting us in locating Jermaine Taylor, and we must admit a few of these comments have made us laugh.

“However, when the line is crossed from being funny to abusive, we do have to make sure we are responsible and remind people to be careful about what they write on social media.”

I’m not sure what they mean by “abusive”, but I’m worried about any country in which a guy can be convicted for teaching his dog to make the Hitler salute when he said “Gas the Jews”, and posting it on YouTube. Joke or no, that would be free expression in the U.S., and it didn’t incite any violence. This “warning” by the police, humorous as it is, is a sign of how fragile freedom of speech appears to be in the UK.

  1. merilee
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

    What was the make of Boris’s or Trump’s hair?

  2. GBJames
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    sub

  3. DW
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 1:47 pm | Permalink

    Dr. Wily has really fallen on hard times.

  4. Steve Gerrard
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    “Gwent Police warn people mocking wanted Jermaine Taylor’s hair”

    They just kind of gave up trying to make that headline read well, didn’t they. “Just stick all the words in, people will sort it out themselves.”

  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

    Dude’s got a little static cling, is all.

  6. Michael Fisher
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

    The BBC headline is perhaps inaccurate – the Welsh cops are enjoying the Barnet mockery of this drug dealing scum as much as anybody & they are not warning posters about “Edinburgh Fringe” type comments. A few examples by the police of what constitutes “abusive” would help, but I don’t use fb so can’t check how far over the line comments are going – very far if I know fb from old!

    THE GUARDIAN headline is no better, but the article there is more informative:

    The response ranged from memes to one-liners such as: “Push his release date back further than his hair line, that should teach him.”

    Another poster said: “He was last seen in town; Police are combing the area.”

    However, other comments prompted Gwent police to issue a follow-up statement on Facebook telling users to remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media could be against the law.

    The force added: “Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication. If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police.

  7. E.A. Blair
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    With hair like that, he’s probably wanted by the Fashion Police as well.

