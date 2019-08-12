Biden in NYT: Ban assault weapons

Uncle Joe has a leading op-ed in today’s New York Times:
A quote:
In Dayton, where the police responded immediately and neutralized the shooter within about 30 seconds, he was still able to massacre nine people and injure more than two dozen others because he carried an AR-style weapon with a magazine capable of holding 100 rounds.
We have to get these weapons of war off our streets.
Nearly 70 percent of the American public support a ban on assault weapons — including 54 percent of Republicans.
When you have that kind of broad public support for legislation that will make everyone safer, and it still can’t get through the Senate — the problem is with weak-willed leaders who care more about their campaign coffers than children in coffins.
The 1994 assault weapons and high-capacity magazines bans worked.
And if I am elected president, we’re going to pass them again — and this time, we’ll make them even stronger. We’re going to stop gun manufacturers from circumventing the law by making minor modifications to their products — modifications that leave them just as deadly. And this time, we’re going to pair it with a buyback program to get as many assault weapons off our streets as possible as quickly as possible.
I won’t stop there. I’ll get universal background checks passed, building on the Brady Bill, which establishing the background check system and which I helped push through Congress in 1993. I’ll accelerate the development and deployment of smart-gun technology — something gun manufacturers have opposed — so that guns are keyed to the individual biometrics of authorized owners.
Of course I agree with him, but I’d go even further and follow the UK’s example: banning handguns nearly completely and putting the strictest control on all guns. Here’s the UK laws taken from Wikipedia (my emphasis):
The UK increased firearm regulation through several Firearms Acts, leading to an outright ban on automatic firearms and many semi-automatic firearms. Breech-loading handguns are also tightly controlled. Firearm ownership usually requires a police-issued Shotgun Certificate (SGC) or Firearm Certificate (FAC). The applicant must have: no criminal convictions; no history of medical condition including alcohol and drug-related conditions; no history of depression, mental or nervous disorder, or epilepsy; and a secure gun safe to store firearms. The FAC additionally requires demonstrating a good reason for each firearm the applicant wishes to own (such as hunting, pest control, collecting, or target shooting). Self-defense is only accepted as a good reason in Northern Ireland.
An SGC allows the holder to purchase and own any number of shotguns, so long as they can be securely stored. Shotgun magazine capacity is limited to two rounds. For weapons covered under an FAC, police may restrict the type and amount of ammunition held, and where and how the firearms are used. Aside from Northern Ireland, private ownership of most handguns was banned in 1997, with exception for section 5 firearms licenses, which are only generally issued to maritime security personnel, and those under police protection.
What’s with Northern Ireland?
Of course all the Democrats will rush to play catch-up, trying to outdo themselves in proposing gun restrictions, but to my mind that’s great. The important thing is to get a Democratic President elected, get both houses of Congress majority Democratic, and then perhaps we can start enacting sensible gun control.
In the meantime, kudos to Joe. (He’s still my favorite Democratic candidate, but I do worry about his gaffes, which are more frequent than ever. I’m not worried about his age, except insofar as it’s correlated with any decline in cognitive facilities. I put Elizabeth Warren right up there with him as a favored candidate, though I worry whether she could beat Trump, something I don’t worry as much about with Biden. But I’d gladly vote for either of them as President.
Anyway, something is very wrong with this country when people can march into a McDonald’s with a handgun or a rifle slung from their bodies.
Here: this is “open carry” of semiautomatic weapons at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland:
Northern Ireland ploughs its own furrow and is also the only part of the UK where abortion is illegal. Go figure.
Quickest way to ban assault weapons? Have a bunch of black guys (& gals) open-carry these into their local McD’s, Penney’s, Nordstrom’s, etc.
Got then-governor Ronald Reagan to push gun-control through the California legislature (with the NRA’s support) when the Panthers strapped-up and strolled into the statehouse in Sacramento.
I’ve heard this before and don’t believe it as groups of armed black men are not unheard of here in the U.S.
https://sputniknews.com/us/201607121042858041-black-panthers-armed-rally-dnc/
That was 2016.
I also have to say that claim has bias in its assumptions.
We may see some tepid gun control laws pass in the near future, such as background checks for commercial gun sales. Such a bill, however, would leave a giant loophole in that private gun sales would not require it. If Biden, or any Democratic president, could get passed what he proposes (a ban on the sale of assault weapons) that would be a monumental achievement, even if the Democrats control the Senate after the 2020 election. This is because the Democratic majority would be small at best and would face the legislative filibuster that requires 60 votes for a bill to pass. It is conceivable that the Democrats would do away with the legislative filibuster (it only requires a simple majority to change the Senate rules), but this is unlikely to happen since many Democrats like it because it gives the minority a check on the majority. For many senators the power to block legislation they don’t like is more important than passing legislation they do like. Biden has made a lot of promises, the most important of which are unlikely to be fulfilled.
I dunno. For a long time I’ve felt that if Sandy Hook didn’t do it, nothing will. But, due to its own internal corruption problems, the NRA is at its weakest in decades, and there seems to be momentum building (even among Republicans, including Moscow Mitch, who want at least to look like they’re willing to do something, so as not to hand the Democrats a big, fat 2020 election issue).
Still, I’ll believe it when I see it. I recall The Donald meeting with a bipartisan group of US senators after the Parkland shooting and bragging about how he alone would stand up to the NRA (until somebody apparently straightened him out behind the scenes):
I would love to see us have laws similar to the UK, where there are much tighter controls on ownership of all guns. But there is the damn 2nd Amendment, or rather its poor interpretation of it.
I profoundly believe that, given the wording of the Bill of Rights, the Second Amendment was meant to ensure the right to form a militia. Private ownership of handguns is a very wonky misinterpretation of that. I’m not alone in my feeling: Garry Wills, who wrote a great article about this, agrees with me:
https://www.nybooks.com/articles/1995/09/21/to-keep-and-bear-arms/
Old Uncle Joe would be 78 on inauguration day 2021, and 86 were he to serve two full terms in office. (If he were to announce he’d serve just one, he’d be a lame duck from Day One and would, thus, forfeit much of his power to accomplish anything.) Biden’s always been gaffe prone, and he seems to have lost a bit off his fastball.
Since her initial stumble with the dumb DNA test, Elizabeth Warren has run a strong campaign. The woman is nothing if not steeped in public policy. And she’s smart and fast. Plus, she can talk an Okie economic populism — an old Okie populism that harkens back generations to Woody Guthrie and John Steinbeck — that has appeal to certain swing voters the Democrats have been losing. I think she could whip Trump.
The special rules in Northern Ireland are a holdover from ‘The Troubles’. Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where all police zre routinely armed. Politicians and other potential targets for assassination like prison guards were allowed to have personal firearms in their home for their personal protection. I’ve no idea if they still have them.
No change. The gangsters who oppose the ‘peace process’ are still a real threat to police officers, soldiers, prison officers, journalists, politicians & their families. Still wise to check for car bombs & be aware of unusual behaviour or strangers where not expected.
The names of targets [the above groups] on the list are still painted on walls as a form of intimidation & families of security service personnel are still secretly rehoused & all the rest of it.
Bumbling Boris will likely make the situation worse of course as the year progresses.
I don’t understand why people pillory Biden for harmless “gaffes” while Trump is getting away with murderous tweets.
Just spit balling here…
What if the federal government set up a formal entity called “Well-regulated militia”? Thus, your right to bear arms won’t be infringed, provided that you’re a member of this organization – which, as I conjure it, has some fairly strict entrance requirements.
😉
Probably worth a try.