Reader Kit Prendergast, a bee researcher from Australia. sent me some nice bee photos and a teaser: I didn’t know why these bees were, as she said, so amazing. But then I watched the Attenborough video, which I’ve put at the bottom. BE SURE to watch it! (The bees are also known as “Dawson’s burrowing bee”).
Kit’s words are indented:
Please find attached a few photos of one of the most amazing of bees Amegilla dawsoni, which was featured on a BBC docco narrated by David Attenborough. I recently went to Carnarvon to see them and assist another bee research who was studying them. Best experience of my life!
Kit as “beecatcher”:
Note below that reader Michael has dug up a video in which Kit gives a lecture about the importance of bees, all while wearing a full bee costume.
Beautiful bees and beautiful photos, right? Now hear about the murderous mating frenzy of this species.
[BBC notes: “For the BBC series LIFE. Narrated by David Attenborough, produced by Rupert Barrington, scientific consultant Victoria Cartelidge, research Adam Scott cinematography Peter Nearhos. Filmed at the Kennedy Ranges in Western Australia.”]
Game of Drones.
Males all fighting over the females? Just like Glasgow on a Saturday night, then…
Here below is Kit doing her excellent stage thing in full bee costume. Video notes:
Thank you Kit for the post notes, bee pics & the excellent pun-filled FameLab presentation.
Bees are already amazing creatures, and these are amazing bees! You have to be a brave soul to go insect hunting in Australia. Good on ya, Kit! Thanks for your important work.
David Attenborough is such a legend. I associate him with so many beautiful, wondrous things, both in the world and in my life: nature, learning, soothing, much more. His is one death that will truly hit me hard when it comes. I grew up voraciously devouring every documentary of his I could find on TV (thankfully, PBS was always airing his work) and, once the internet was fast enough for video, I would spend hours on there watching his beautifully narrated efforts. I still do to this day.
This is really neat. Saw this a few months ago and had to rewind to watch it again. Thank you for sharing!
Thank you. The frenetic buzzing makes it a wonderful watch.