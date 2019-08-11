Reader Kit Prendergast, a bee researcher from Australia. sent me some nice bee photos and a teaser: I didn’t know why these bees were, as she said, so amazing. But then I watched the Attenborough video, which I’ve put at the bottom. BE SURE to watch it! (The bees are also known as “Dawson’s burrowing bee”).

Kit’s words are indented:

Please find attached a few photos of one of the most amazing of bees Amegilla dawsoni, which was featured on a BBC docco narrated by David Attenborough. I recently went to Carnarvon to see them and assist another bee research who was studying them. Best experience of my life!

Kit as “beecatcher”:

Note below that reader Michael has dug up a video in which Kit gives a lecture about the importance of bees, all while wearing a full bee costume.

Beautiful bees and beautiful photos, right? Now hear about the murderous mating frenzy of this species.

[BBC notes: “For the BBC series LIFE. Narrated by David Attenborough, produced by Rupert Barrington, scientific consultant Victoria Cartelidge, research Adam Scott cinematography Peter Nearhos. Filmed at the Kennedy Ranges in Western Australia.”]