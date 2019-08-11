Well, here’s a new feature: photos of readers as they go about their everyday lives. If you want to be part of it—and this will hopefully be ongoing—just send me a photo of yourself doing something interesting, even if it’s just you at work, petting your cats (you do have one, don’t you?), or just about anything. The idea is to put faces to the names we read here every day.
The only Rool is that you should give your real name, though if you feel strongly that you don’t want to use it, your posting name. And here’s the first one, sent by lutist Daniel Shoskes. It shows him and another regular, Peter Nothnagle, who, you might recall, wrote an epic document on the fictionality of Jesus. (Peter’s “regular” job is producing classical-music CDs.) There are two other musicians as well, though I don’t know if they’re “readers.”
Daniel’s caption:
Peter Nothnagle and I, faithful readers working together again to record another CD. (We have made 3 CDs together in the past. This is #4). I’m playing the Renaissance Lute. Soprano is Elena Mullins, with Rebecca Landell-Reed playing the viola da gamba. Church of the Resurrection near Cleveland, please forgive us our sins.
Guys, thanks for your work on the fictionality of Jesus. Nice summary! I didn’t get the earlier post by JAC about this document. To quote Jerry:
“One of the things that’s always puzzled me is the rush to judgment about the historical Jesus by Biblical scholars, nearly all of whom, including Bart Ehrman, are eager to say that a historical (not a divine!) Jesus is probable, despite the woeful lack of evidence.”
Bart Ehrman support for historicity surprised me also. But. imagine if you grew up in the cult of Mickey Mouse and spent your life studying and writing about his works and life and someone argued there was no evidence that he existed. Really depressing and hard to admit that you spent your time on an imaginary character.
Well somebody founded Christianity. The only real dispute is whether the Jesus in Christian writings is based on that person.
The founding of Christianity is a lot more obscure than that of Islam, for example where there is good evidence for Mohammad. Christianity developed and grew much more slowly, maybe the work of a group instead of a charismatic leader?
By the way, if anybody wants to know what |I look like, my avatar is a photo of me.
I think this will be a fun new feature.
Man, that lute looks like a tough instrument to play (and tune!). I had a hard enough time with the guitar and bass.
Hi, Daniel and Peter. 🙂