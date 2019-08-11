Greg Sheridan in The Spectator: The West will die without Christianity

I’ve heard mutterings in the dark corners of the Internet that I spend too much time posting critiques of religion and theology. Well, to those who beef about that, I say, “I hear you, but I’m gonna keep doing it anyway.” For there must be constant pushback against religion, which is always sticking its nose in our tent, until superstition retreats to only a tiny place in the psyche of humanity.
Today’s beef is about an article from The Spectator (click on screenshot below), which is so bad that, to use Wolfgang Pauli’s phrase, it’s “not even wrong.”
The author, Greg Sheridan, is of course a believer; he’s described as “the foreign editor of The Australian and author of God Is Good for You. He has been a visiting fellow at King’s College London this year.” The subtitle of his book is “A Defense of Christianity in Troubled Times.” And that’s what he promulgates in this cringeworthy article:
Here are Sheridan’s theses. (Quotes from the article are indented; my own comments are flush left.)
a.) Christians and Christianity are much maligned. And, sadly, Christianity is disappearing—displaced by other faiths, ideologies, and forms of nationalism.
There is no faster way to get yourself classed as dim than by admitting that you hold religious belief, especially Christian belief. Anti-Catholicism used to be the anti-Semitism of intellectuals; now Catholics get no special attention. All believing Christians are regarded as stupid, eccentric or malevolent.
. . . Dawkins et al assume that faith is irrational. Most British people seem to take it on faith (ironically) that to have faith is stupid.
. . . The prestige of the West has declined as its belief in Christianity has declined. The world is full of vigorous societies and movements — Chinese and Russian nationalism, Islamism in all its forms, east Asian economic dynamism — which no longer think the West has anything much to say.
The first statement is hyperbole. There are many venues in which religion is given special treatment: not criticized and even coddled. I, for one, don’t think all believing Christians are “stupid, eccentric, or malevolent”. I think many are brainwashed, all are deluded, and only a very few are “malevolent.” We see more hyperbole in the idea that much of the world doesn’t think “the West has anything much to say.” Does he really believe that? Or is he really saying “much of the world isn’t Christian”?
As for “taking it on faith”, see the next point:
b.) Christian faith is, in fact, rational. And it’s rational because we feel it’s true.
But the way I see it, faith is not the enemy of reason but the basis of reason. First, to be reasonable, I have to have faith in my ability to distinguish between what is real and what is imaginary. Then, for almost everything I know, I need faith in other human beings. I believe I am the son of my late parents. I can’t prove it. It’s a rational belief but not proven. Much of the atheist assault on belief deliberately confuses what it is rational to believe with the much narrower category of what is rationally proven.
This is gobbledy-gook, conflating faith construed as “belief in religious tenets that lack evidence” with “faith as confidence in what you’ve seen confirmed repeatedly”. He uses “proven” as a red herring: nothing empirically is ever proven beyond refutation. But there are things on which you’d bet considerable amounts of money, like the sun coming up tomorrow. It’s possible that it might not, but would you say that that belief is identical to the “faith” that Jesus rose from the dead? If you want to read about conflations of the word “faith” like this one, I refer you to my Slate piece (which I much like, because it’s mine), “No faith in science.”
And look at the criteria Sheridan uses to show that religion is true!:
Religious belief, of course, is not just the absence of atheism. That belief in God conforms to our intuition, and to the overwhelming history of human experience, is the most powerful evidence for its being true. God is a God of experience. The long human experience of God, and the vast testimony of this, is persuasive.
Persuasive, perhaps, to those prepared to drink the Kool-Aid! For most of human experience, diseases were seen as signs of a god’s or the spirits’ displeasure. Does that mean that that belief is also true? Further, which religion is true? For most of human history, believers weren’t Christians, and even now the number of Muslims plus Hindus exceeds the number of Christians. So what is true? Was Jesus resurrected, or did Brahma create the Earth, or did Muhammed receive the tenets of the Final Faith from the angel Gabriel? Please tell us what’s true, Mr. Sheridan!
Further, he implies that religion must also be true because most people, living or dead, adhered to religion.
It is a very eccentric position for the West to adopt. The vast majority of human beings who have ever lived, and the vast majority alive today, believe in God. Christianity is on fire in Asia — it’s the only social force the Chinese Communist party cannot control — and Africa and many parts of the world. It is also the most persecuted religion. From Pakistan to the Middle East, Christians believe so seriously that they accept death rather than disavowal.
Need we inform the sweating author that just because a lot of people believe something, especially something with no evidence, that has no bearing on its truth? Enough said.
c.) All good things in Western culture ultimately derive from Christianity.
In reality everything we like about western liberalism grew directly and organically from Christianity. Tertullian in 3rd–century Carthage declared: ‘Everyone should be free to worship according to their own convictions.’ Benedict in the 6th century established the first democratic, egalitarian communities — the Benedictine monasteries — which combined hard work, social welfare, profound scholarship and a life of prayer. The church wrestled the concept of sin away from that of crime. Both St Augustine and Thomas Aquinas argued that prostitution should not be illegal, because while morally wrong it was inevitable, and the law should not try to enforce every moral teaching.
Across 2,000 years lots of Christians have done lots of bad things. Formal adherence to Christianity does not absolve anyone of the human condition with all its frailties. But Christianity always calls its followers back to the gospels’ first principles. You can read the gospels, or St Augustine in the 4th century, or Thomas Aquinas in the 13th, or John Wesley or William Wilberforce in the 18th, or Nicky Gumbel today, and recognise that you and they all inhabit the same moral universe, the same culture. That is astonishing.
This is a bizarre argument, which rests on Sheridan’s notion that Christianity calls its followers back to “the gospels’ first principles” as adumbrated by thinkers like Aquinas and Augustine the Hippo. I’m not going to belabor the point that the good things about liberal democracy come not from religion but from rational consideration, and in fact are opposed to Christian teachings. As Andrew Seidel argues persuasively in his new book The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American, the basis of American constitutional democracy requires explicitly rejecting the tenets of Christianity. And seriously, is it good for us to accept Aquinas’s and Augstine’s literal belief in Hell? Or Jesus’s teaching that we must forsake our families to follow Christ?
I won’t belabor Sheridan’s insistence that Christianity improved the treatment of women and girls. Perhaps it did in the Roman Empire (this is above my pay grade), but it certainly does not now, for Christianity, and Catholicism in particular, is deeply patriarchal. So, of course, are most other religions.
Further, we can observe societies throughout the world, and see that the most atheist societies seem to be the most moral, not the least moral. Here I refer you to Scandinavia and other European countries with a strong and empathic social network, yet few inhabitants believe in God. Well, Sheridan would claim that the goodness of the nonbelieving West is simply derived from Christian principles. I reject that, too, for you can find those principles adumbrated in societies existing well before the advent of Christianity.
d.) The basis for our accepting Christianity must depend on accepting its truth statements. Here we see something that I’ve long argued: a morality derived from religion is intimately connected with believing in the empirical truths of its tenets: the Resurrection of Jesus, the receiving of the Qur’an by Muhammad, and so on. For without these bases, there is no reason to accept moral dicta. This was a major point of my book Faith Versus Fact, and I’m glad to see that Sheridan admits it explicitly:
I have come to a disconcerting conclusion. The West cannot really survive as the West without a re-energised belief in Christianity. The idea that we can live off Christianity’s moral capital, its ethics and traditions, without believing in it, appeals naturally to conservatives of a certain age. But you cannot inspire the young with a vision which you happily admit arises from beliefs that are fictional and nothing more than long-standing superstition. Christianity is either true, or it’s not much use at all.
There you have it, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, and comrades: Christianity is either true, or it’s not much use at all. I’m sure he’s not referring to the “truth” of its moral statements, but rather to the truth of its dogma: Jesus was divine, the son of God, was resurrected, and will return to judge us all. If you don’t buy this argument, Sheridan repeats it in his last paragraph:
There is, however, only one reason that counts for believing in Christianity: it’s true. Come on in, the water’s fine.
Yeah, like the Love Canal was fine.
d.) We need to preserve Christianity because, without it, the West would fall apart. He asserts this in the first paragraph quoted in section (d), but then adds this palpable nonsense (my emphasis):
Liberalism today, in rejecting its Christian roots, is cut off from all limits, all common sense, from a living tradition. It is careening down ever more febrile paths of identity politics, rejecting the Christian universalism from which it sprang. It is harming people in the process. Sociologists have established beyond reasonable doubt that religious belief and practice lead to the greatest human happiness.
Really? Which sociologists are those? Surely not Norris and Inglehart, or many like them, who have repeatedly shown that there is a negative correlation between the religiosity of a country and its well being. The same holds true among the fifty states of the U.S. And, as I reported before, the countries that are most religious also have the lowest values of the United Nations’ “Global Happiness Index.” To wit (graph made by reader Michael Coon):
Now this is a correlation and doesn’t prove that religion causes unhappiness—in fact, my own view, supported by other data, is that religion tends to be more tenacious in those countries where people have lower well-being, for they turn to God when they can’t turn to their society or government. But that aside, there is simply no evidence that, at least across states and nations, more religious people are happier. And even if they were, are we supposed to believe in something that we reject, simply because it’s supposed to be good for us? You can’t believe in something you don’t believe, unless you’re Winston Smith.
If you want to find out more, simply plow through Steve Pinker’s last two big books, in which he argues, with data, that it is secular values alone that have lead to the greater well being of the West over the last two centuries. Religion has, and remains, an impediment to happiness and social progress. The West will survive just fine—in fact, better—without superstition (i.e., Christianity and other faiths).
Sheridan is not even wrong.
Sheridan writes: “The prestige of the West has declined as its belief in Christianity has declined.” This is a classic example of the “post hoc ergo propter hoc” logical fallacy, which means “after this, because of this.” Sheridan’s statement assumes two things, both debatable at best: the prestige of the West has declined and that the decline of Christianity is the cause of it. This is the same logical fallacy that argues for the efficacy of prayer. As one website describes it: “One example of the post hoc flaw is the evidence often given for the efficacy of prayer. When someone reasons that as they prayed for something and it then happened, it therefore must have happened because they prayed for it, they commit the post hoc fallacy. The correlation between the prayer and the event could result from coincidence, rather than cause, so does not prove that prayer works.”
As Professor Coyne has pointed out, the article is riddled with unproven assumptions. To the extent that Sheridan’s arguments are typical of the defense of Christianity then in my view they indicate that the intellectual defense of that religion is moribund.
https://www.logicalfallacies.info/presumption/post-hoc/
“God is a God of experience. The long human experience of God, and the vast testimony of this, is persuasive.”
Which God? The Christian (2000 years old), Allah (1400 years old), Jahwe (3500 years (?))? Vishnu, Quetzalcoatl, Zeus, Ra? Pelor or Lathander?
All Gods are fictional, an invention of our mind. Mr. Sheridan should Pascal Boyer’s great book “Religion Explained” and get a better understanding.
“God is a God of experience. The long human experience of God, and the vast testimony of this, is persuasive.”
Unless, of course, you were one of the survivors of the Black Death which killed around a third to half the population of Europe. People of the time couldn’t understand what they had done wrong to merit such a punishment from God, nor why prayer had no effect.
Add on all the horrid individual deaths, mass deaths from eruptions, tsunami, floods or other weather events, poor harvests, wars and other conflicts, and you have to question whether the ‘experience of God’ is persuasive.
Point b.) is the typical strawman argument based on a false dilemma between “faith” and solipsism.
Sheridan writes: “Liberalism today, in rejecting its Christian roots, is cut off from all limits, all common sense, from a living tradition. It is careening down ever more febrile paths of identity politics, rejecting the Christian universalism from which it sprang. It is harming people in the process.”
That is wrong on many levels. Ignoring the “roots” nonsense for the moment, conflating “identity politics” with “liberalism”, and then blathering about “Christian universalism” is contrary to the facts. Liberalism is based on equality, whereas both “identity politics” and Christianity (as well as other religions and some non-religious ideologies) are based on in-group vs. outsider xenophobia and jingoism[*]. That is why “identity politics” (present at the extremes of both the political left and political right) should be referred to as “regressive” to distinguish it from progressive ideologies such as true liberalism. If the “It” at the beginning of the last two sentences quoted (minus the “universalism” BS) refers back to “Christian roots”, Sheridan is correct. If not, then not.
* One need look no farther than sectarian violence e.g. in Northern Ireland (Catholic and Protestant variants of Christianity) or between Sunni and Shia Islamist sects.
I think there is some prejudice associated with Christianity in the US, especially those that are largely rural and white (if you disagree, ask yourself how you would respond to putting your child in a home daycare at a site where the family described themselves as: 1. A proud Christian family dedicated to Christian values vs. 2. A proud Jewish family dedicated to Jewish values. I consider myself something of a Christian and I would still, regrettably, be biased towards the Jewish daycare. Must work on my biases through mindfulness. Anyways.) That said, I don’t know if those biases are actually any worse. I think Sheridan is influenced by one of the easiest biases of all – seeing the past through rose colored glasses. It wasn’t too long ago that different Christian groups – Protestant, Catholic, Southern Baptists, etc. – had fairly deep prejudices against each other. So I think one could also say that biases against Christianity are residual but decreasing, not new and increasing.
Regarding whether or not Christianity provided a needed philosophical framework for society – again, I don’t rule it out, but I think it’s easy to see see that framing through rose colored glasses now. I would agree that post modernism and arbitrarily created worldviews (identity politics and so on) are something of a problem today, and a world that was strongly majority Christian may have solved this problem. That said, I think it’s important to remember the realities of that world as well. From the abuse going on in the Catholic Church and orphanages, to early times where people were literally burned at the stake. If global warming or nuclear war creates some sort of apocalypse or severe regression in standards of living, yes, maybe we’ll find ourselves back at that level of conformity and tribalism. For the time being, however, I don’t think the dynamics of the past, cohesion building though they may have been, are going to work in 2019. Our lifestyles and mindsets are so different these days.
“Tertullian in 3rd–century Carthage declared: ‘Everyone should be free to worship according to their own convictions.’”
Mr. T may have ‘declared’ this, but ‘everyone’ in the Roman Empire (3rd-4th centuries CE) was hardly free to ‘worship according to their own convictions.’ With the Roman establishment of Christianity, there was far less tolerance, Empire-wide, than in the previous centuries under polytheism.
Christians massacred ‘infidels;’ then they massacred one another for heresies that we now find laughable (the sectarian quarrel over the nature of the Trinity being an important one that took uncounted lives–yet is entirely opaque to us).
Perhaps Mr. S should read Gibbon’s ‘Decline and Fall.’
Nice of Tertullian to put it in such gender-neutral terms (right down to the non-agreeing pronouns), given that he was writing in classical Latin. 🙂
Dawkins of course did not “assume” that faith is irrational, rather he argued that it is. Aquinas and Augustine agree, but argued it need not necessarily be so.
Sheridan seems to be arguing (unwittingly) that Dawkins was right, but that it doesn’t matter because Dawkins is not a nice person; and if you don’t agree Western civilisation will be destroyed.
I guess it’s a moral advancement on “believe or burn for ever in hell” (which he doesn’t mention at all).
As for Aquinas and women — his family were angry with him for joining the Domincans and to tried to tempt him out of the priesthood by locking him in a room with a woman. He managed to keep her at bay brandishing a burning log from the fireplace in her direction.
Historian deals with the first part of this above. I think the second undercuts Sheridan’s argument. If the West is wanting in vigor, the rest of the world shows that we can have that without Christianity, or even without religion.
Sheridan almost got his title right – drop the out from without and he would be on to something. It’s also telling that he says belief in Christianity, which likely means his brand of Christianity that bears little resemblance to the message of Matthew 25.
Keep going, Jerry.
The idea that all good things come from Christianity is most ridiculous.
Whether it is is directly to blame for misery and poverty of intellect is in dispute. The fall of empires, and invasions led to the great migration period and perhaps people had other worries than to care for ancient knowledge. However, this period at least coincides with the beginning of the Christian ages.
The end of antiquity is marked by the death of Hypathia, a polymath and woman, murdered by a Christian mob. I find it symbolic of Christianity. The other bookend is the resurgence of antiquity, the Renaissance. It’s at least interesting that the Christian period in between seems to be most sinister. Christianity at it finest was a well-documented phobocracy.
What is not controversial: Christians were not interested in maintaining the knowledge of antiquity. Once in charge, the new belief led to a wave of iconoclasm, and always showed itself as utmost intolerant. Other faiths were forbidden, then hidden (the occult).
The cultivation of the mind was imprisoned behind monastery walls, put to use on most silly ideas that now seem quaint and bizarre. Ancient greek authors are still relevant, and so is Roman (moral) philosophy. Christian thinkers produced only mythological drivel for a long time, and then argued against reason and rationality. The great thinkers of the Christian age were Muslims.
Generally, Christianity core tenet is anti-intellectualism which flared up many times, in iconoclasms and neglect, when Hypathia was murdered, and when Christianity’s most influential thinkers urge for a “Sacrifice of the Intellect” or argued that reason was the “devil’s whore”, “God’s Enemy” or a beast that must be slain, according to Martin Luther (see e.g. Gelaterbrief).
The omnipresent oppressive intimidation should be the best evidence. The occasional pyre or prison are merely a reminder that few dared to cross the line and felt the consequences.
Christianity had a long time to show its merits and failed miserably. People who sincerely review the copious documentation and argue otherwise are indeed not right in the mind. Christianity could not halt the momentum of culture that sparked in antiquity; could not snuff out every bright mind. It brought little, but stole its achievements from its predecessors or occasional bright individuals in propaganda fiction. Yet more embarrassing: Christianity itself is a fiction. Christians waged the longest wars and even today different denominations and faiths have very little in common but an umbrella term.
I concur, this author is not even wrong.
The obvious flaw in my take are the works that were kept and translated: few, ideologically convenient, and my main point, kept away from the public. Evidently, Christians did not value knowledge, reason and rationality.
