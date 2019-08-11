A stink eye will prevent gulls from stealing your food

Here’s an interesting result: gulls will not steal your food while you’re looking at them, but if you look away, even if the food is close to you, many of them try to nab it. This is SCIENCE, and is described in the following news report in Science and the original paper on which the report is based (click on the two screenshots at bottom to access either). But perhaps it’s best to just watch the video that very clearly demonstrates the “stink-eye effect”.
What intrigued me is that gulls clearly watch people’s faces and see which way they’re looking, and can respond to that cue in an adaptive way. In other words, gulls know what a face is and what it means with respect to getting noms.
The News and Views:
The original paper from Biology Letters:
Cool.
I never thought I would hate a species… But seagulls are getting there… If only they wouldn’t make such horrible and nail-scratching-chalkboar-y sounds I could forgive their cheekiness. But those horrible noises…. ARGH!
I have no trouble hating some species. Ticks, in particular, come to mind.
Good point… More pandas and rhinos, less ticks and gulls. I’d vote for that.
Coata Rica beach monkeys are way better at it.
It is also a way to prevent students from cheating in exams. 🙂
The way to learn to love gulls is to lean over the back rail of a ship and watch as they float and glide behind you. (Mind your sandwich.)
Does it help to growl “I know what you’re thinking, punk” à la Clint Eastwood while you’re giving the gull the stink-eye?
Birds are smart. Dogs (don’t know about cats) ‘know’ when no one is looking as well. We have one that is perfectly polite in the kitchen, even when there’s food on the counter. Leave the room with food unattended (and not sufficiently placed far enough from the counter’s edge) and the food is soon dog food. Gotta love it.