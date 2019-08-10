Spot the insect, from Piotr Naskrecki

Here are two lovely photos of a mimic taken by photographer/biologist/naturalist Piotr Naskrecki in Gorongosa Park in Mozambique. These appeared on his Facebook page, and I asked for permission to reproduce them. I give his captions below. I’ve also turned this into a “spot the. . .” quiz for those who want a not-too-hard puzzle. The reveal is below the fold.

Every now and then somebody posts a similar photo so, now is my turn. It is not a difficult one and you will get an extra point for naming the family of the subject. I ran across it today on the Cheringoma Plateau in Gorongosa.

Click below to see the critter:

It’s a grasshopper!

If you had problems identifying the cryptically colored organism in my previous photo, here it is in its full glory – a beautiful female Lobosceliana sp. (Orthoptera: Pamphagidae) from the Cheringoma Plateau in Gorongosa.