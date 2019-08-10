Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, August 10, 2019, and national S’Mores Day. This foodstuff, surely endemic to the U.S., consists of two graham crackers, between which one sandwiches a hot, toasted marshmallow and a few squares of a Hershey Bar, which melt when in contact with the marshmallow. (“S’more”, of course, is a contraction for “some more”.) It’s designed to be made by scouts around a campfire, and looks like this (from its own Wikipedia page; this one is an “open faced S’more” so you can see the inside. They are good!

Here’s the tweet of the day from the New York Times. It shows again—as if we needed more evidence—the gun insanity in the U.S.:

After a gunman killed at least 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, the company announced it would remove video game displays and other signs or videos that show violence. But there has been no change to the retailer’s gun sales policy, a spokesman said. https://t.co/RhVtiDcx3S — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2019

It’s also National Duran Duran Appreciation Day, as well as National Bowling Day.

Stuff that happened on August 10 include:

1519 – Ferdinand Magellan’s five ships set sail from Seville to circumnavigate the globe. The Basque second-in-command Juan Sebastián Elcano will complete the expedition after Magellan’s death in the Philippines.

1628 – The Swedish warship Vasa sinks in the Stockholm harbour after only about 20 minutes of her maiden voyage.

You can see the Vasa in Stockholm, where it was meticulously recovered and preserved. It’s well worth seeing. Here it is:

1675 – The foundation stone of the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London, England is laid.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: Word of the United States Declaration of Independence reaches London.

1793 – The Musée du Louvre is officially opened in Paris, France.

1846 – The Smithsonian Institution is chartered by the United States Congress after James Smithson donates $500,000.

1897 – German chemist Felix Hoffmann discovers an improved way of synthesizing acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin).

In case you want to see the structural formula for aspirin, here it is:

1969 – A day after murdering Sharon Tate and four others, members of Charles Manson’s cult kill Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

1977 – In Yonkers, New York, 24-year-old postal employee David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”) is arrested for a series of killings in the New York City area over the period of one year.

1995 – Oklahoma City bombing: Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols are indicted for the bombing. Michael Fortier pleads guilty in a plea-bargain for his testimony.

2003 – European heat wave: The highest temperature ever recorded in the United Kingdom, 38.5 °C (101.3 °F) in Kent, England.

Well, that no longer stands. On July 25 of this year, the temperature reached 38.7° C (101.7°) in Cambridge, England, breaking the record by a fraction of a degree.

Notables born on this day include:

1874 – Herbert Hoover, American engineer and politician, 31st President of the United States (d. 1964)

1902 – Norma Shearer, Canadian-American actress (d. 1983)

1902 – Arne Tiselius, Swedish biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1928 – Jimmy Dean, American singer, actor, and businessman, founded the Jimmy Dean Food Company (d. 2010)

1928 – Eddie Fisher, American singer and actor (d. 2010)

1947 – Ian Anderson, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Rosanna Arquette, American actress, director, and producer, bearer of white guilt

1963 – Phoolan Devi, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 2001)

1966 – Charlie Dimmock, English gardener and television host

Notables who went to the Great Beyond on August 10 were few; they include one d*g:

1932 – Rin Tin Tin, American acting dog (b. 1918)

If you go to the link, you’ll see that Rin Tin Tin was a puppy rescued by a soldier during a battle in World War I. Taken back to America, he starred in 27 movies. Although there have been later Tins, this is the original:

And here he is as the mascot of the 135th Aero Squadron in 1918:

This is one of the few instances of a d*g appearing in Wikipedia’s obituary log.

2001 – Lou Boudreau, American baseball player and manager (b. 1917)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej counts a photo of Hili as his own selfie:

Hili: People adore selfies. A: I don’t have to, I have you and you are my alter ego.

In Polish:

Hili: Ludzie uwielbiają selfie.

Ja: Ja nie muszę, mam ciebie, a ty jesteś moim alter ego.

A cartoon sent by reader Bruce. If you don’t know what a Ding Dong is, go here, and of course the song referred to is this doo-wop classic (have a listen).

From Ivan (I may have posted this before):

And from Merilee, the ideal companion animal:

A Pinker tweet Grania sent me on January 23 of this year. This referred to Gillette’s woke razor ads featuring toxic masculinity, and links to a column by Faye Flam:

"If Gillette ads depicted the real world, they’d have to switch from selling razors to selling pepper spray." Wry and insightful column by one of my favorite science columnists, @FayeFlam https://t.co/MdQi4kNbXW via @bopinion — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) January 22, 2019

A monster-cat movie from reader Barry:

And another tweet from Barry. Poor Sarah Silverman:

This is Adam Fannin of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Florida and he is going to get me killed. pic.twitter.com/I6Us59o59v — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 8, 2019

A ghoulist tweet from reader j.j.:

Medieval Soldier's Skull found in Chain mail from the Battle of Visby, Gotland, Sweden, 1361 pic.twitter.com/QGqt1MW9cX — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 27, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie, who says, “I don’t endorse the violence, but what kind of a$$ho£€ spits on someone because they’re black? I think most men would react this way. The coward only spat because he thought he was safe.”

Spitting on a black man from New York is basically a death wish anyway pic.twitter.com/CyN1lexzVc — Hi, I'm Jon (@MrJonCee) August 2, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. The first one is adorable.

Before going to sea with the owl in our beautiful pea-green boat, not only must I take SOME honey and PLENTY of money, I must also studiously learn the ocean currents and prevailing trade winds, thought the pussycat… pic.twitter.com/mWeUK77Z2r — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) August 9, 2019

An amazing aerial choreography of storks;

Happening now aboive my parents' house in Braila, Romania: onset of white stork migration has the best choreography… beats Bolshoi Storks had a boom year; all nests I've seen had 3-4 fledglings… Lots of #frogs and #snakes to go around I guess#ConservationOptimism #wildlife pic.twitter.com/YBXQUVuUMS — Viorel Popescu (@vioreldpopescu) August 9, 2019

And a bit of feline history:

Roman travelers to Egypt described how regular Egyptians revered cats, sometimes travelling long distances to bury a deceased cat in a cemetery. https://t.co/tfpg3dm82Z — Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) August 9, 2019