Readers’ wildlife photos

My photo tank is getting lower, so please send in your good wildlife photos. Today’s contribution is a passel of “semi-slugs” from Tony Eales, who hails from Queensland. His notes are brief. (I had no idea that there were “semi-slugs”! Since for some of these the shell can hardly be of any use for survival, perhaps some of these are in the process of losing their shells and evolving into “real slugs”.

According to Wikipedia, semi-slugs are “land gastropods whose shells are too small for them to retract into, but not quite vestigial. The shell of some semi-slugs may not be easily visible on casual inspection, because the shell may be covered over with the mantle.”
7 Comments

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted August 10, 2019 at 7:49 am | Permalink

    Great pictures. That yellow tongue is impressive.

    • tjeales
      Posted August 10, 2019 at 8:15 am | Permalink

      It’s actually eating a fungus.

  2. Charles Sawicki
    Posted August 10, 2019 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    Nice semi-slugs. So many interesting animals.

  3. Diana MacPherson
    Posted August 10, 2019 at 8:35 am | Permalink

    What gorgeous creatures! Beautifully photographed as well!

  4. mallardbrad
    Posted August 10, 2019 at 9:14 am | Permalink

    Fascinating! Great photo’s!

  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted August 10, 2019 at 11:13 am | Permalink

    How interesting! No idea that these existed. According to Wikipedia, these are dispersed into several gastropod families.

  6. rickflick
    Posted August 10, 2019 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    I never heard of these. Thanks for submitting.

