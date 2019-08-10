My photo tank is getting lower, so please send in your good wildlife photos. Today’s contribution is a passel of “semi-slugs” from Tony Eales, who hails from Queensland. His notes are brief. (I had no idea that there were “semi-slugs”! Since for some of these the shell can hardly be of any use for survival, perhaps some of these are in the process of losing their shells and evolving into “real slugs”.

According to Wikipedia, semi-slugs are “land gastropods whose shells are too small for them to retract into, but not quite vestigial. The shell of some semi-slugs may not be easily visible on casual inspection, because the shell may be covered over with the mantle.” I haven’t sorted out the species of the semi-slugs that I’ve photographed yet, but here are a few I’ve photographed around my general neck of the woods. The first image is how I often find them during the day, folded into a small moist nub; but a little coaxing gets them to unfold and move around.