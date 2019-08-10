My photo tank is getting lower, so please send in your good wildlife photos. Today’s contribution is a passel of “semi-slugs” from Tony Eales, who hails from Queensland. His notes are brief. (I had no idea that there were “semi-slugs”! Since for some of these the shell can hardly be of any use for survival, perhaps some of these are in the process of losing their shells and evolving into “real slugs”.
-
« Home
-
-
Twitter Updates
- Spot the insect, from Piotr Naskrecki whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/08/10/spo… https://t.co/LpPWBgTXM9 5 minutes ago
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
RGT on Jeffrey Epstein commits suicid… rickflick on Readers’ wildlife photos rickflick on Saturday: Hili dialogue Saul Sorrell-Till on Jeffrey Epstein commits suicid… Diana MacPherson on Jeffrey Epstein commits suicid…
Archives
-
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
-
Great pictures. That yellow tongue is impressive.
It’s actually eating a fungus.
Nice semi-slugs. So many interesting animals.
What gorgeous creatures! Beautifully photographed as well!
Fascinating! Great photo’s!
How interesting! No idea that these existed. According to Wikipedia, these are dispersed into several gastropod families.
I never heard of these. Thanks for submitting.