Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in jail

This isn’t a real surprise, since I think he tried it once before. (Why wasn’t he on suicide watch?)
Almost surely guilty of rape, sex trafficking, and other crimes (I say “almost certainly” only because of the pre-trial presumption of innocence), Epstein was facing the rest of his life in jail. That might not be intolerable to someone who’s already done hard time, but for someone who’s lived a life of wealth and ease, and was probably facing attacks by other inmates, it was surely the most depressing future he could imagine.
Has justice been done? Probably not for the victims who wanted to have their say, or the many people who thought Epstein should rot in prison until he died. But a major downside of this event is that the trial won’t take place, and we will never know, I guess, who else was implicated in his crimes. A lot of big names have been bruited about.
While I don’t favor capital punishment for any crime, everyone has the prerogative to kill themselves. As the article below reports (click on screenshot to read it), he hanged himself.
Coward.
I wonder how long it’ll take before the conspiracy theories start pouring in…
This is exactly the kind of thing that the Alex Jones, ‘anti-elite’ nutjobs go wild for.
It’s factually accurate that there were many powerful men who would benefit from Epstein’s death, and one or more of these people had the means to have him killed. Since this is all anyone needs to speculate that Epstein was as likely to have been “suicided” as to do it himself, the not unreasonable speculations that he was killed will be abundant–at least until an autopsy result is disclosed. (Autopsy result is not enough to stem conspiracy theories, of course.)
My friends and I predicted two weeks ago that Epstein would die before trial.
I agree that the circumstances, especially at an early stage like this, are more open to interpretation than other conspiracies.
But Occam’s razor: what’s more likely?
…A chain of conspirators – stretching from some shadowy cabal of famous people all the way to Epstein’s jail cell – who were paid off to aid in his murder, and to make said murder look like a suicide?
…Or a spineless old man who killed himself(after one failed attempt already) because he couldn’t face up to his own crimes?
Remember also that one of those possibilities lacks any physical evidence whatsoever.
It’s possible of course that for once the conspiracy theorists turn out to be right, but I’m not betting on it. Their hit-rate isn’t great.
Check out social media – they are flooding in already.
According to them, this “proves” all their other conspriacy theories were correct!
Let me guess, the Clintons are at the top of the list.
The likes of PZ Myers are gloing down various conspiracy paths with regard to Epstein as well.
Epstein seems to attract a lot of conspiracy cranks from the Far Left and Far Right.
I fear the extent of his actual crimes will be lost in the fog.
I’d like to know what would convince them that there WASN’T foul-play involved.
It’s certainly true that there’s motive, but you need a bit more than that, like some actual evidence.
To paraphrase our creationist friends – ‘the Epstein conspiracy: just a theory’.
I’m usually pretty dismissive toward conspiracy kooks, but in this case we’re talking about a man who was involved in an actual, factual 30+ year criminal conspiracy of child sex trafficking with people in positions of authority willing to do unusual things to cover it up or paper it over. And the circumstances are fishy as hell this time too.
Especially the speculation that ‘elite people’ arranged for the suicide watch to not be full of gaps.
strike out ‘not’.
He strangled…
Horrible way to go.
Probably not as horrible as what he was facing.
Now people are going to conjecture about whom Epstein was going to implicate (Trump? Clinton?).
And the Internet will explode with conspiracy theories of how he didn’t really commit suicide, but that some powerful person had him killed to avoid being named by Epstein.
In any case, it doesn’t feel like justice that a man could rape a bunch of underage girls, get away with it for decades, live a life of wealth into his late 60s, then check out once things went bad for him.
People like Epstein make a nonsense of the idea of divine justice, of karma, of god’s judgement.
One of the biggest intellectual shifts as you grew up is the realisation that good people don’t necessarily get rewarded and bad people don’t necessarily get punished. I think when you’re little you believe that there’s some giant finger that balances the karmic scales. Then you grow up and you realise that that’s not true.
Or some of us realise it. Not everyone by any means. The idea that the universe somehow balances out happiness and fortune is a really persistent, instinctive belief – it’s hard to get rid of.
Eg. I know entirely un-superstitious, irreligious people who nevertheless have convinced themselves that famously unpleasant people, like Rupert Murdoch or Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin, must secretly be “so unhappy behind closed doors”.
And they tell themselves that “rich people are never happy”. Or “supermodels hate themselves deep down”.
I guess it’s a kind of coping mechanism – a way of pretending to ourselves that the universe isn’t as hideously, relentlessly unfair as it seems.
Not sure it qualifies as “unfair,” but the universe is pitilessly uncaring.
‘Lacking in fairness’ seems a pretty accurate description of the universe. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin – if there was some kind of universal justice system at work these guys would have been struck by lightning or nudged into traffic before they even turned eighteen.
The scary thing is that the only justice in the universe comes from us humans. And we’re not particularly good at it. We can’t even agree on what the word means.
+1, Mr Saul Sorrell – Till. Utterly true.
And almost all of these criminals of initial “wealth and ease” and status are not Not Males / the ab(Normal)
/ the Human Beings Female.
We, the Victimized, never realize actual justice. And the wealthy and of position continue on
inside their lives of ease. ON to their … … end.
My long – dead Daddy decades ago, “O Kitty.
They sleep .with themselves. j u s t fine,
don’t think that they don’t ! It’s us.
It is us with the consciences. We are
the ones who aren’t able to sleep.”
Blue
“My long – dead Daddy decades ago, “O Kitty.
They sleep .with themselves. j u s t fine,
don’t think that they don’t ! It’s us.
It is us with the consciences. We are
the ones who aren’t able to sleep.””
Your dad was a wise man. That sums it up much better than I could.
I read that he actually was on a suicide watch. How he managed to kill himself on a suicide watch makes me suspicious.
Yes, this report from 24th July says he was put on suicide watch:
https://tinyurl.com/yyyqozyz
(which will surely feed conspiracy theories)
Yes, he was on suicide watch. I don’t think it is unreasonable to suspect foul play here.
I think sheer incompetence (on the part of prison staff) is more likely than conspiracy.
After his earlier “suicide attempt” he claimed he was attacked.
“It was not clear to jail officials at the time if the injuries, which were not serious, were self-inflicted or the result of an assault, the sources said. Epstein told authorities he was beaten up and called a child predator, they said.”
Who know if he should be believed, but many people with infinitely deep pockets and enormous power had strong motives to see him disappear. And apparently regular prisoners hate child abusers, so someone might have done the deed without needing any payoffs or deals.
As of 10am:
“Spokesperson Aja Davis said the coroner’s office is still investigating the cause of death and would not yet confirm the cause.”
“or the many people who thought Epstein should rot in prison until he died.”
He did rot in prison until he died.
I would argue that people awaiting trial for crimes should lose the right to end their own lives.
That would be fair enough if they’re then allowed to ask for suicide pills if convicted.
I am not at all prone to believe conspiracy theories; in fact, I tend to be quite skeptical. However, Epstein was on suicide watch, and it was in the interests of some very powerful people, including Trump, to keep him quiet. All it would take is bribing one or two corrupt prison guards.
Yup. And he did claim he was attacked a few weeks ago when he was found injured. I don’t understand how some commenters above can be so quick (and so insulting) when they dismiss conspiracy theories about this case, based only on what we know at the moment.
The whole story is a real mystery. What did he value more than his own life? Did someone get to him and make a deal? Maybe there was nothing, and then with all the big names and the gangster likes on power? Rumors abound, no doubt.,GROG
Epstein was in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, not nearby at “the Tombs” or out on Rikers Island. The Feds are generally better at preventing this sort of thing. Given Epstein’s earlier attempt, he would’ve been put on “suicide watch,” but the first reporting suggests that he was taken off it recently, which seems weird (though I’m not suggesting anything untoward).
I thought Epstein would wind up cooperating in a bid to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors won’t have that evidence now, of course, but the US attorney’s office for the SDNY would’ve never brought cases on the testimony of Epstein alone; they would have required corroboration. To the extent such corroboration exists, I would expect the investigation to continue regarding any accomplices, co-conspirators, or aiders & abettors Epstein may have had in the trafficking and abuse of underage women.
I hope Epstein’s victims end up with a big chunk of his estate in a civil settlement.
The victims may get nothing. The founder of Victoria’s Secret will claim the money was looted from him and hire lots of lawyers to get back what is left.
We’ll see; the ensuing litigation should provide fodder for the tabloids and mainstream media alike for quite some time.
They switched him out. He’s on an island somewhere sipping drinks.
With Paul McCartney who’s been there since 1965.
I heard from reliable sources that Trump had him killed in order to distract the media from the latest spate of debacles.
If he is on a suicide watch and there ain’t no way to hang himself how did he hang himself? That doesn’t make sense unless he got a string and choke himself but it doesn’t make sense either.
Suicide by one’s own hand is no longer illegal, nor should it be. But all suicides (even physician-assisted ones) are ultimately selfish acts. A suicide like Epstein’s is especially selfish because the people he wronged will not see earthly justice meted out against bim. On the other hand, all of us will meet God and Epstein will face judgment from Him, as all of us will.
Ummm. . . why are physician-assisted suicides selfish acts? That seems dubious given that many who choose to end a life filled with pain and terminal disease are supported by their friends and loved ones.
Finally, before you can post further, please provide us with evidence (and not just “your feeling”) that we are all going to meet God and face judgment. Seriously, where do you get the evidence for THAT?
“But all suicides (even physician-assisted ones) are ultimately selfish acts”
What a fantastically selfish thing to say.
+1
The latest word is that Epstein was NOT on suicide watch for the last two weeks. He was deliberately taken off despite obviously still being a suicide risk.