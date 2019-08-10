Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in jail

This isn’t a real surprise, since I think he tried it once before. (Why wasn’t he on suicide watch?)

Almost surely guilty of rape, sex trafficking, and other crimes (I say “almost certainly” only because of the pre-trial presumption of innocence), Epstein was facing the rest of his life in jail. That might not be intolerable to someone who’s already done hard time, but for someone who’s lived a life of wealth and ease, and was probably facing attacks by other inmates, it was surely the most depressing future he could imagine.

Has justice been done? Probably not for the victims who wanted to have their say, or the many people who thought Epstein should rot in prison until he died. But a major downside of this event is that the trial won’t take place, and we will never know, I guess, who else was implicated in his crimes. A lot of big names have been bruited about.

While I don’t favor capital punishment for any crime, everyone has the prerogative to kill themselves. As the article below reports (click on screenshot to read it), he hanged himself.