“Why did the (45) ducklings cross the road?”

Reader Ken called my attention to this site, which includes the video below. The site doesn’t say much except that we see 45 ducklings crossing a five-lane road in Maine, and all the drivers stop to let them cross. Mainers are an amiable bunch, and so that’s completely in character, but 45 ducklings? What’s that about? From one mom? No mallard hen in the world can produce that many offspring in one clutch!

The story from the NBC News Center in Maine:

Alfred Road in Biddeford had quite the traffic standstill around 8 a.m. Wednesday, but this wasn’t due to summertime construction. A mother duck was guiding her 45 ducklings across the five-lane road, and Karen Ramunno of Biddeford captured it all on video. In two waves, the supermom guides 22 little ones from the yellow fire hydrant outside All Smiles Dental across Route 111 toward the pond near Southern Maine Health Care. Another 23 follow, including two stragglers. The two-minute journey stopped two lanes of drivers in both directions, yet all the drivers, presumably on morning commutes, patiently took the moment in. “Proof that there are more good people in this world than bad!” Ramunno wrote. “Not one person in the two lines of traffic were beeping or impatient with these guys! Even the last two stragglers!” Good news — the two stragglers made it across safely, Ramunno said.

Well, it’s great that everyone stopped—a real heartwarmer. But it proves only that there are more good people than bad people in Biddeford, Maine. And I still wonder who produced those 45 ducklings, which are teenagers. Oh, and I hope they made it to a nice body of water.

I’ll add my own duck report: we have fourteen ducks left: Daphne and her nine offspring (who can’t yet fly), Anna and one of her offspring (we think), and Katie and one of her offspring (we think). We’re set to have nearly a perfect fledging rate this year.