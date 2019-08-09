More Anglican desperation: They’re building a fun “Helter Skelter” in Norwich Cathedral

I didn’t really know what a “Helter Skelter” was until reader Michael called my attention to the fact that one of them was being built in Norwich Cathedral (admission: £2). And it’s apparently one of the Church of England’s desperation tactics to bring British bums into the pews by making church “fun”. That Church is bleeding members faster than my ducks expel poop, and so they’re trying to amalgamate God and games.

I’ve previously written about how the Anglican Church was building a miniature golf course in Rochester Cathedral so that young folks could play golf, learn about engineering from the bridges on the course, and, of course, find God. That move was criticized by some because it lacked gravitas, but Canon Matthew Rushton, from Rochester Cathedral, defended it:

Cathedrals are very confident at the moment to innovate and have events like this and to tell people about our faith in Jesus which is what we’re all about. The Archbishop of Canterbury said to us that if you don’t know how to have fun in cathedrals then you’re not doing your job properly.

What?

Well, so be it. Now Norwich Cathedral has picked up that idea, as described in on the cathedral’s blog as well as a BBC site. Click on the screenshots below to read all about it. (Can a Jesus and Mo strip be far behind?)

A helter skelter is a slide, and this one, which you see above, will be up for ten days. The BBC reports about it (very briefly) here:

But wait—there’s more. Besides the helter skelter, presumably rented from some carny shysters, there will also be a labryinth.

It’s almost embarrassing to read how Canon Bryant justifies putting a fairground ride and a maze in the nave. No, it’s not a gimmick, but a way to commune with God. To wit:

Could the playful presence of a helter skelter help to open up conversations about the building, help open up conversations about God? [JAC: NO!] This unexpected presence in the Cathedral would act as a draw. Climbing to its top, the visitor will literally see the Cathedral differently. They will also come closer to the roof bosses and to the story they tell, the story of Salvation. Although the star attraction, the helter skelter will be only one of the ways our visitors will be encouraged to think about seeing it differently. Visitors will be encouraged to literally lie down and look up. We know from previous occasions how much visitors love being able to simple lie down and enjoy a different perspective on the building. And as they lie there they will be gazing up at the story of salvation. In the North Transept there will be the opportunity to walk a labyrinth. This ancient practice of intentional walking has long be recognised as a way of helping the walker see things differently, gain a new perspective in their life. For the more passive in the South Transept will be a Bible Box, offering the opportunity to literally sit inside the Word of God. Surrounded by all the words of Scripture, and the story of Salvation, how would you see life differently?

This is turning necessity into a virtue. I’d be willing to bet money that attendance at the Cathedral doesn’t markedly increase after the helter skelter and labryinth are taken down. Can a grown man really write stuff like the following and mean it?:

The fun comes in the shape of a helter skelter. The serious comes in creating opportunities for reflective, God-shaped conversations. It is playful in its intent but also profoundly missional. It is the Cathedral doing what it has always done – encouraging conversations about God. By its sheer size and grandeur it speaks of the things of God; it points beyond itself. Its sheer presence helps to keep the rumour of God alive and plays its part in passing on the story of Salvation.

Truly, there is some desperation infusing the good men of the Church. How on Earth can a slide encourage conversations about God, much less “pass on the story of salvation”?

Well, I will pass on, except to note that this geegaw has also met with criticism, as the BBC reports:

From the piece:

Dr Ashenden, Missionary Bishop for the Christian Episcopal Church, said the clergy at Norwich Cathedral had been “unprofessional” and were “making a mistake about what a cathedral is good for”. He said there was no evidence that tourists become Christians and “just to put in entertainment is naff”. “For such a place, steeped in mystery and marvel to buy in to sensory pleasure and distraction, is to poison the very medicine it offers the human soul,” he said.

Ashenden happens to be the same person who threw shade on Rochester Cathedral’s miniature golf course. As I reported (link above):

Dr Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, above, who deserted the Church of England after the Koran was read in Glasgow Cathedral, told Church Militant: The Church of England, suffering a reductio ad absurdum, has turned its Catholic cathedrals into entertainment centres. Having lost contact with transcendence, majesty and holiness, the C of E has become a branch of the leisure and entertainment industry. Since they no longer know what a cathedral is, or what it is for, it is indeed time for them to return them to the Church that conceived, built and knows how to honor and use them.

Ashenden, Bishop of the Anglican Episcopal Church, also expressed his fury to the BBC, saying:

I’m afraid I think it’s a really serious mistake, perhaps born of desperation. The idea that people are so trivial that they can be almost tricked into a search for God by entertaining them with a golf course is a serious-category error.

Damn killjoy Episcopalians! Must they really speak truth to superstition?