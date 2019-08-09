Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday already? How did that happen? Well, it’s true, as today is Friday, August 9, 2019, and it’s been a beautiful week, weatherwise, in Chicago. Hardly any rain, blue skies, and highs not much above 80°F (27° C). The ducks have enjoyed the temperature, frisking about in their cool pond and resting under vegetation in the heat of the day. And it’s National Rice Pudding Day, one of my favorite desserts. It’s also Book Lovers Day and National Polka Day, as well as a United Nations holiday International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Stuff that happened on August 9 includes:

1173 – Construction of the campanile of the Cathedral of Pisa (now known as the Leaning Tower of Pisa) begins; it will take two centuries to complete.

1854 – Henry David Thoreau publishes Walden .

. 1892 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for a two-way telegraph.

1930 – Betty Boop makes her cartoon debut in Dizzy Dishes.

Here’s the cartoon: Betty Boop appears at 2:40. Note the request for knishes and a roast ham by two characters (1:47, 1:50) that seem to look Jewish, with one speaking Yiddish.

There’s also a dancing roast duck. Cartoons were darker (and, I think) better back then. Now they’re all sweetness and light, guaranteed to give children a “safe” experience.

I’m told by my friend Orli that the ham demanded by the character (which he gets in the face), is labeled “kosher” in Hebrew. A screenshot. Remember that ham cannot be kosher!

1936 – Summer Olympic Games: Games of the XI Olympiad: Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the games.

Here’s a short summary of Owens’s superb performance in those Olympics.

1945 – World War II: Nagasaki is devastated when an atomic bomb, Fat Man , is dropped by the United States B-29 Bockscar . Thirty-five thousand people are killed outright, including 23,200–28,200 Japanese war workers, 2,000 Korean forced workers, and 150 Japanese soldiers.

, is dropped by the United States B-29 . Thirty-five thousand people are killed outright, including 23,200–28,200 Japanese war workers, 2,000 Korean forced workers, and 150 Japanese soldiers. 1969 – Followers of Charles Manson murder pregnant actress Sharon Tate (wife of Roman Polanski), coffee heiress Abigail Folger, Polish actor Wojciech Frykowski, men’s hairstylist Jay Sebring and recent high-school graduate Steven Parent. [I also announced this yesterday, but I guess the killing extended through midnight.]

1974 – As a direct result of the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon becomes the first President of the United States to resign from office. His Vice President, Gerald Ford, becomes president. [I also noted this yesterday, but the formal resignation letter apparently followed the television announcement—or that Wikipedia got it wrong.]

2014 – Michael Brown, an 18-year-old African American male in Ferguson, Missouri, was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer after reportedly assaulting the officer and attempting to steal his weapon, sparking protests and unrest in the city.

Notables born on this day include:

1593 – Izaak Walton, English writer (d. 1683)

1776 – Amedeo Avogadro, Italian physicist and chemist (d. 1856)

1928 – Bob Cousy, American basketball player and coach

1938 – Rod Laver, Australian tennis player and coach

1963 – Whitney Houston, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress (d. 2012)

1968 – Gillian Anderson, American-British actress, activist and writer

Whitney Houston didn’t live long—she died at 48 from heart disease exacerbated by drug use. But oy, could she sing! Here she is in her prime (1999), singing what is perhaps her most famous song:

Those who bought the farm on August 9 include:

1516 – Hieronymus Bosch, Early Netherlandish painter (b. circa 1450)

1943 – Chaim Soutine, Belarusian-French painter and educator (b. 1893)

1962 – Hermann Hesse, German-born Swiss poet, novelist, and painter, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1877)

1969 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (b. 1943)

1995 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1942)

2003 – Gregory Hines, American actor, dancer, and choreographer (b. 1946)

Here’s a detail from Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights”, which I was delighted to see in the Prado a few years back, and then a lovely Soutine:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are relaxing on the grass, but can’t be arsed to see what’s moving nearby

Hili: We are lying here and something is moving over there. A: What? Hili: That’s it. What?

In Polish:

Hili: My tu tak sobie leżymy, a tam coś się rusza.

Ja: Co?

Hili: No właśnie. Co? A seagull downs an entire McDonald’s apple pie in one bite.

From Otter News on Facebook:

A cartoon from reader Ken:

A tweet sent to me by Grania on January 20 of this year. She was a regular reader of Mr. Lumpy:

Sidney braved the snow! Nuts or Freezing Nuts it didn’t matter 🤣🥶🐿❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZvnVx49EdO — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) January 22, 2019

A tweet sent by Ann German via Heather Hastie. Duck and d*g buddies!

Another tweet from Heather, who says, “I know you’ve seen the pic in this tweet before of Mark Twain and some of his cats, but this time it includes some of the names he used for his cats.” And what names! Sour Mash??

Rare 1900s Photographs of Mark Twain and His Beloved Cats. Mark Twain's cats had such names as Apollinaris, Beelzebub, Blatherskite, Buffalo Bill, Satan, Sin, Sour Mash, Tammany, Zoroaster, Soapy Sal and Pestilence pic.twitter.com/VIhyQWi52i — 41 Strange (@41Strange) August 6, 2019

Philosophical road signs in New Mexico from reader j.j.:

New Mexico has the most philosophical road signs: "Gusty Winds May Exist," "Dust Storms May Exist" …"I think, therefore I may exist" pic.twitter.com/3l07rkW0sY — Alex Wellerstein (@wellerstein) July 26, 2019

A quartet of tweets from Matthew Cobb. Nice video in this first one, but the guy is crowing about his “shares”, an unseemly behavior.

My timelapse of the storm hitting yesterday over the Forth Bridges! I posted this from my personal account (@mike_mcgrail) and it has now had over 26,000 views and is being picked up by the media! pic.twitter.com/DyOlzGMwWL — Getgo Studio (@GetgoStudio) August 8, 2019

“Pandemonium” is a great one!

Yesterday we had a “Readers’ Wildlife” post on manatees, and here they are coming out of the water to graze. This could be the first step in their evolution towards something like hippos:

Who knew that manatees sometimes come out of the water to graze on land? pic.twitter.com/icXSa0yFas — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 26, 2019

An apparent case of Müllerian mimicry, in which diverse but unpalatable species evolve to resemble one another (such resemblance more quickly “educates” the predator to avoid the pattern):

There's a bewildering amount of biodiversity on earth, Darwin's "endless forms most beautiful". Kangaroos & kites & kudzu bugs. But some of the most fascinating examples of evolution are when different critters start to look like each other.https://t.co/v752IdBOWC — Jason Bittel (@bittelmethis) August 5, 2019