Are you likely to be a Democrat or a Republican? Take this short quiz on your demographics, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, age and religion.

Reader Rick called my attention to a quiz in today’s New York Times—a quiz you can take to assess, based on only three to eight questions (or perhaps more), your likelihood of identifying as a Democrat or a Republican. The diagnosis depends on where you go for a set of bifurcating questions (“yes” or “no”). You can be fairly accurately diagnosed in as few as four questions or, in my case, as many as eight.
The accuracy is because there are a few “yes” factors that drastically increase your probability of being a member of one party. For example, if you’re Black, Hispanic, or Asian, you immediately acquire a 64% “difference in Party identification”. That is, there’s a 64% difference between the probability you’re a Democrat versus a Republican, in the direction of being Democratic. That’s the first question, but if you’re white or more religious, you’re more likely to be a Republican. This much we know. Also, more college education is correlated with a higher probability of being a Democrat. In contrast, gender by itself isn’t highly predictive of your party affiliation, although when combined with age and marital status, it increses predictive power: 70% of millennial women ally with Democrats.
But now it’s time to take the quiz, and who can resist a quiz? Click on the screenshot below, and then on the “Are you Black, Hispanic, or Asian?” button, which will take you to the next question.
It took eight questions to get me to the point where I fell within the range of the 50 percentage point difference in party identification (that is, as I understand this statistic, people with my views and demgraphics are on average are 75% Democratic and 25% Republican. I would have thought I would have ranked more Democratic than that. I gained a lot of points by being nonreligious, but lost ground—toward the GOP side—by being straight and male.
Here’s my pathway:
If you’re black, older, and female, you’re virtually guaranteed to identify as a Democrat. Only four questions, with the proper answers, get you to a 91% difference in party affiliation:
On the other hand, I answered the questions the way I thought Republicans would (I was right on all of them), but it took me seven questions to get to the 75% difference point.
I’m curious about how many people got an incorrect diagnosis from the questions. Weigh in below. I’m expecting, of course, that most readers will fall on the Democratic side, but some will not. Let us know how accurate the questions were for you.
I’ll take the quiz soon, but I’m not sure what religion being “important” means – personally, or influential in general…
Here it is :
“Is religion important in your life?”
Yes and no
Yes because it’s all around us messing about, I must learn about it, and take measures to minimize it’s power, to know what to do when it raises itself up in front of me unwelcome, etc.
No because I do not adopt or perceive it’s value, and well you get the idea.
I hesitated because I suppose they mean “are you religious” but religion is important to me because I want it to stay out of my life so the rise of Christian Nationalism is something I want to monitor.
Eight steps and the quiz ended.
+48D whatever that means.
I don’t understand how a voice of “no” for religion is followed by “are you Protestant” or “Catholic”… perhaps a known factor where religion isn’t important among Catholics and Protestants…. not at all a clear component of this quiz, I think.
+48D as well
Me too, exactly the same answers as Jerry’s. I think it might have distinguished education somewhat, as I obtained a fairly middle of the road law degree, where Jerry, and several other regulars here, are intellectual giants. A college degree from Bob Jones university is unlikely to point to being a democrat (though other questions would move the scoring).
Me too, same as Jerry.
I’m a weak Democrat – they couldn’t be more wrong
I find the Democrats too right wing!
I got the +48D score, with the same pathway as Jerry. I honestly don’t find it enlightening at all. Why didn’t they take my age and U.S. region I live in into account as well?
The 2nd question made me chuckle.
“Is religion important in your life?”
Though I have no use whatsoever for religion personally and don’t know of a major religion that I don’t despise, YES, religion is important in my life. Though it really should not be.
Precisely
My thoughts as well.
I am British, so my answers are irrelevant in one sense. However, I came in at +48 Democrat – and were I a USian I would undoubtedly vote democrat, albeit not with complete enthusiasm (it required the full eight questions, since I am white, male and straight, which according to methods used all point back towards being Republican). Fortunately my absolute non-religiosity and university degree were between them enough to comfortably offset the other factors.
Identical score as yours and probably identical answers. As a Canadian my answers are not completely relevant. If I was USian I would most likely vote Democrat but in our multi-party system my votes have varied over the years depending on local candidates and current party platforms. If course even our conservative party would be considered socialist by many people living below the 48th parallel.
I am British too ,i got +31 rupub,what a load of crap .I would rather eat the contents of my cat’s litter tray than vote conservative .
+48 Democratic also.
+48 donkey.
My score was also +48 Democratic–this despite some obvious differences in our political views. Makes me question how useful the quiz is.
Two questions I hesitated on: 1) religion is not important to me, but spirituality is, and 2) I’m not a practicing Catholic (who needs to practice—we should have it down by now!) but like you I was raised Catholic and can’t pretend that it still doesn’t influence my thinking.
Still, after some reflection I answered “no” to both questions.
Gotta admit, Gary, that, when it came to the religion question — even though I left the Church a half century ago and haven’t been back except for other people’s weddings and christenings and funerals since — my clicking trigger-finger itched a bit to hit “Catholic,” purely for cultural reasons.
I don’t regret my Catholic grade school education — my experiences in this regard weren’t all that different from those of the late movie critic Roger Ebert (an atheist at bottom who continued to identify as Catholic), who wrote eloquently about it here and here.
Then again, I was lucky to live in a Parrish where the priests never molested the kids.
Can’t resist a quiz (or survey), but can’t subscribe to everything. But I’m pretty sure I’d be picked as democrat.
I got +29R. Mostly due to race, gender, and age. Biggest pulls the other way were not protestant and union membership.
I was definitely a yes on religion being important. The question is, in my opinion, a bad one, as it may be important to someone who does not practice or believe.
Hmmmm, I came out, according to this at 4R. Which I certainly am not. Been a kind of radical intellectual left winger all my thinking life, tho’ not, I hasten to add a post modernist
Must be old age and hmmmm. But maybe because I did not grow up in the States and no longer live there i do not fit the supposed categories.
But I do think that superficial categorisation is not all that worthy, tho’ maybe it does jog some younger folks to begin to question and either firm up prejudices or else or look more broadly at how things actually work.
+48D, but I’m booked for a surgical reduction
Back problems, eh?
My responses were identical to Jerry’s. If I were American I would definitely vote Democrat, and wonder why any educated person would vote Republican? However I think I answered my own question.
Ditto
I assumed it meant religious too
+48 Democrat here, too. Who knew, if it wasn’t for my politics, I’d be a Democrat (not actually a Republican, but not a Dem). I supposed this is illuminating for displaying trends within their criteria. It would have been better if they had a final question asking are you a Dem, Republican, or Independent?
I’m an independent who leans Democratic, but I’m an old straight white guy without a college degree, so they assigned me a +7 Republican. Does that make me some kind of a class/race/gender traitor?
+7R, but ideologically I tend toward Democrat and liberal.
I didn’t take the quiz, but I didn’t need to.
It should not be surprising at all that minority men, and all women, would strongly lean democratic. Why would anyone want to be in a party that despises them?
The lone Black Republican (male), and two of the thirteen Republican women (all white) in the US House of Representatives have already announced their retirement after the current term.
Talking Points Memo has an article up this morning about how suburban white women are quickly moving away from the Republican Party, which is a continuation of 2018. And, I read somewhere else, in the same vein, that mothers are increasingly fed up with having to hustle their children out of the room when Trump comes on TV.
L
Jerry, my answers were all identical to yours so, oddly enough, I got exactly the same result!
My path is the same as PCC’s. Curious our age never came up as in other paths. Unlike PCC I don’t consider myself a Democrat but a centrist independent who could have gone either Democrat or Republican in the old days.
Also curious that there are no questions on policy issues such as gun control, taxes and the size of the government debt. We are being labeled largely on demographics it seems.
I came in +66 even though I’m Canadian and the Democrats are too right wing for me.
+48D and proud of it! (I guess).
66D,no surprise.
31+D or something like that.
Which is probably about right I think.
Certainly the last two years have made me realise which side I’m on.
+79D. Guess there aren’t too many bisexual atheist republicans.
If they are, they aren’t telling anyone.
A Republican bisexual atheist is someone who skips church with the family on Sundays to cruise the rest-area men’s rooms.
And has a wide stance.
Ha! I’d forgotten that excuse.
That having attended college and having obtained a college degree are now factors increasing the likelihood that one is a Democrat (and being Catholic, a Republican) suggests the vast political realignment that has occurred in this country since the middle of the last century.
The Republican Party of my youth represented the interests of the (highly educated) Eastern Establishment and of Main Street — the party of Ozzie Nelson and Ward Cleaver and Robert Young in Father Knows Best, the party populated by characters out of Sinclair Lewis novels like Babbitt and Main Street and the early stories of John Updike.
The Democratic Party of my youth was primarily working class, lunch-bucket folks who labored in the mines and the mills, the factories and the shops, the docks and the rail-yards — most of them union members, many of them Catholic and ethnic.
The realignment began in the Sixties with the rise of the civil-rights movement and the shift in sentiments regarding the Vietnam War. The Archie Bunkers began siding with the GOP, then became the “Reagan Democrats.” The shift is all but total now, with the white working class forming the key component of Donald Trump’s base, and college-educated suburbanites, especially women, abandoning the Trump’s Republican Party for the Democrats.
Sound like there’s a novel in there somewhere. And a movie rework.
I was thinking along the same lines. My simpler analysis was: if you’re white, male and somewhat ignorant, you have a very high chance of being a Republican. The fact that civics and critical thinking is no longer taught in primary school, and propaganda/hate radio and FOX dominate a Republican’s “reality” doesn’t help.
+48D, identical to Jerry’s. I am not American, though.
+31R even though I vote Democrat and am politically liberal/left leaning. The test is crap. It’s a goofy flowchart that wide on generalizations and doesn’t account for nuance.
White – 8R
Religion no – 37D
Straight – 30D
College no – 7D
Male – 5R
Over 50 – 15R
Under 60 – 31R
I guess I’m a republican, that would make my Aunt happy. 😦
If I change race to black, maternal grandfather, I come up 86D. Interestingly it didn’t ask about college.
Could you please describe your path (per the quiz), Stephen? I’m curious.
+66 D
I took this test yesterday & expected +100% D. I’ve voted straight-ticket Democrat since 1980!
I have never voted GOP.
I’ve ever voted for a Republican only in a couple local elections, where the GOP candidate was running on a “good government” platform, and I was convinced the Democratic incumbent was corrupt and/or inept.
I got exactly the same path as you did, Dr. Coyne, without looking at yours first. And it predicted correctly.
My results were identical to Jerry’s.
+66 Democratic (female)
I’m w/ the majority here. +48D.
Identical result to Jerry and many others in the comments. So I guess the quiz is also a good predictor of websites (WEIT) we visit!
Unfortunately I cannot put my Democrat leanings to use (yet)—as a job-stealing immigrant (Canada) on a green card, I cannot vote.
You mean they let someone from Canuckistan take a job from an American? I find the border questions seem to mostly centre on that when I cross as did my Nexus interview – the Canadian official wanted to make sure I wasn’t a criminal while the American official wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to work in the US.
Bear in mind that people who reported strong Republican leanings might be less likely to disclose it in the comments.
Although since the results are purely about demography I don’t see why they should be reluctant. It’s not like it’s saying ‘you are ideologically conservative’ – it’s saying ‘you are demographically conservative'(or liberal, or centrist). There’s no judgement involved.
You can actually go thru this survey many times over.And see how each answer takes you right or left.So quite how whomever put these numbers together came to the percentage points for each characteristic can be imagined in many ways.
The religion question has a huge effect. First time I answered ‘yes’ because I am interested in religion and as several here have pointed out ‘being interested’ most likely was not the intended thrust of the question. Answering. No. gave me several more choices to explain myself before the mysterious whomever decided that I was sufficiently categorised.
How many questions has anybody here been able to spin this out to?
+48D , we’re easy pickin’ for the politicians.
My path was identical to yours, Jerry.
+57 Republican
They got it wrong. A straight, white, protestant, male with military family under 42 yo.
But definitely not a Republican.
Vote Amy Klobuchar!
I found it interesting that for me, a single question (college) is the difference between +48 Dem and +31 GOP.
And is there no correlation between parent and child political belief? Or do we just not have that data?
+48D just like you.
I forbore to take the test, having long ago helped concoct the campaign of a Republican candidate for Washington State Commissioner of Public Land. We campaigned under the slogan of “Lawn Order”, and promised that we would “Commission the land gently but firmly.” Our candidate, Richard A.C. Greene, never set foot in our state during the campaign, in order, we explained, “to avoid injecting personalities, such as his own, into the political process”. We asserted that Richard Greene was a Warren G. Harding Republican, and we held a campaign rally at the Warren G. Harding bandstand behind the great ape house at the zoo.
At our one press conference, we insisted that our hitherto unknown candidate was running on his record. To the inquiry “What is his record?”, we replied “Two arrests, no convictions.” Our platform called for ceding all of eastern Washington to Idaho, and if they refused, invading to force them to take it. “It is time,” we explained, “that Washington State had a foreign policy.”
The New York Times wouldn’t open for me as I’ve used all my free goes. But if I didn’t come out a big Democrat I would have been disappointed, Brit though I am.
I don’t think the quiz is too accurate. Both males who took test came in at +7R(younger male) and +31R (older male), even though both vote Democratic, the older male more so then the younger. The quiz skews having a child under 18 toward Republican, even though the mother (+44D) who took the quiz is a progressive democrat. Not that I know for certain, but I doubt this woman has ever voted for a Republican. I scored +66D which is probably accurate. In today’s climate I would never vote for a Republican candidate in a national or state election. I have voted for Republicans in local elections, when I thought they were the best choice. As an example, our local school district has been poorly managed, In the last election the Democratic candidate had no experience or qualifications and would be a rubber stamp for the district. I thought the Republican candidate would be more critical of district policies. He was a moderate type who would not be pushing a religious or anti-science agenda, so I voted for him.
On the whole, the quiz does not seem to say anything new.