What identity politics did to Rosanna Arquette

The actor Rosanna Arquette, who has become a woke activist, tweeted this out yesterday. When I went back to retrieve it, I found that she had “protected” her Twitter feed so that I couldn’t embed the tweet. Fortunately, someone took a screenshot:
Her feed now (note that “silence is complicity”):
I was a big fan of Arquette’s performances in Desperately Seeking Susan and especially as Gary Gilmore’s girlfriend in The Executioner’s Song, but this self-flagellation is shameful. What does it accomplish? Does it help people of color? I don’t think so. What it does is demonstrate Arquette’s bona fides as a Woke Person, as well as reinforcing the kind of racism that deems all white people as oppressors and “the other”. I seriously doubt that Arquette was either a racist or an oppressor, and so why is she ashamed? Is she ashamed that she has the skin color of a group that has been the oppressor? That shame accomplishes nothing, either.
Arquette’s self-flagellation does nothing save gain her attention (the wrong kind, apparently, as she’s closed her Twitter account), and flaunt her virtue. It’s the Twitter equivalent of the penatentes flailing their backs with whips until the blood runs strong, all as a way to placate God. Here she placates the Woke.
If she wanted to do something, she’d give away some of her wealth for good causes.
She should due her parents.
SUE
This would require due process. 😉
I meant: she should sue her parents.
Yeah, RA was great as the young assistant (and erstwhile inamorata) of Nick Nolte’s aging artist in Scorsese’s third of New York Stories. And as Eric Stoltz’s wife with all the piercings in Pulp Fiction, too.
Maybe Vogue will run a special sackcloth & ashes who-wore-it-better? edition.
No one should apologize for their birth, and no one is responsible for the actions of their ancestors. I guess collective guilt is back in fashion.
It is a variety of “original sin” that the catholic church promotes.
As a Neandertal-American I feel no guilt at all for who I am racially or ethnically, as I had no responsibility for that. I only accept “responsibility” for what I have, or have not, done, but then again, I am also a determinist.
I don’t think it helps people of colour either but perhaps it does help her to secure work in a very woke Hollywood. As well as helping her to manage the demons in her head.
Rosanna Arquete might benefit from a look at (or another look at, if she has forgotten it) the “Be Black Baby” sequence from Brian de Palma’s 1970 black comedy “Hi, Mom”.
Readily available on YouTube, although I don’t seem able to get it to function here.
For some reason I was expecting Roseanne Barr. That would have been more interesting.
I think it is reasonable to assume that Rosanna Arquette is a bloomin’ idiot.
This lets me hope for future methods of gene editing to change the ethnicity of adult humans. Then, people like Mrs. Arquette could show how serious their longing for another skin colour really is (and maybe actually become happier with it, who knows?)
She probably loves being white and this is just a psychological ploy to cover up her secret glee. As an anti-fascist Maoist, I’m appalled this.
Idiocy like this increases the (well founded) belief that elites consider much of US population deplorable. It will get on Fox News and increase the chance of Trump being reelected.