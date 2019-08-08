Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, August 8, 2019, and it’s National Frozen Custard Day. It’s also Happiness Happens Day, also known as Admit You’re Happy Day (for us Jews, though, it would be”Admit You’re Complacent Day”). And it’s the best day ever: INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY! (The Twitter site is #internationalcatday). If you send me a picture of your cat by noon Chicago time, I’ll post it (please give its name and a few words about it).

In honor of the day, here’s my BFF Pi in a big box:

Stuff that happened on August 8 includes:

1576 – The cornerstone for Tycho Brahe’s Uraniborg observatory is laid on the island of Hven.

1786 – Mont Blanc on the French-Italian border is climbed for the first time by Jacques Balmat and Dr. Michel-Gabriel Paccard.

1863 – American Civil War: Following his defeat in the Battle of Gettysburg, General Robert E. Lee sends a letter of resignation to Confederate President Jefferson Davis (which is refused upon receipt).

1908 – Wilbur Wright makes his first flight at a racecourse at Le Mans, France. It is the Wright Brothers’ first public flight.

1942 – Quit India Movement is launched in India against the British rule in response to Mohandas Gandhi’s call for swaraj or complete independence.

1963 – Great Train Robbery: In England, a gang of 15 train robbers steal £2.6 million in bank notes.

1969 – At a zebra crossing in London, photographer Iain Macmillan takes the iconic photo that becomes the cover image of the Beatles‘ album Abbey Road.

Here’s that picture and a spoof; it’s bizarre that just about the time that picture was being taken, the event below was happening in the U.S.

1969 – The Manson Family commits the Tate murders.

1974 – President Richard Nixon, in a nationwide television address, announces his resignation from the office of the President of the United States effective noon the next day.

Here’s his announcement, which I saw live and remember it well. What a tumultuous time that was! But I wouldn’t mind it happening right now.

Notables born on this day include:

1866 – Matthew Henson, American explorer (d. 1955)

Henson was an African-American who began as Robert Peary’s valet but soon became the de facto leader of the famous march to the North Pole, and perhaps the first man to reach the Pole. There is, however, some doubt about whether Peary and Henson really did reach the Pole. Here’s Henson in his Arctic apparel:

More people born on August 8:

1896 – Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, American author and academic (d. 1953)

Do read Rawling’s superb book, The Yearling, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1939.

1907 – Benny Carter, American saxophonist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2003)

1919 – Dino De Laurentiis, Italian actor and producer (d. 2010)

1932 – Mel Tillis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1944 – John C. Holmes, American film actor (d. 1988)

1981 – Roger Federer, Swiss tennis player

Those who began pushing up daisies on August 8 include:

1940 – Johnny Dodds, American clarinet player and saxophonist (b. 1892)

1975 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist (b. 1928)

1985 – Louise Brooks, American actress (b. 1906)

2004 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (b. 1907)

2013 – Karen Black, American actress (b. 1939)

2017 – Glen Campbell, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (b. 1936)

In honor of Campbell’s death, I’ll once again put up one of my favorite live performances of what I consider Campbell’s best song. Note the great guitar work at the end:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is going a-wandering:

Hili: I’m going out into the world. A: Where to? Hili: I’ll see when I get there.

In Polish:

Hili: Idę w świat.

Ja: Dokąd?

Hili: Zobaczę jak tam dojdę.

From reader Michael, an xkcd cartoon with two of my favorite topics: physics and squirrels.

And a really bad pun from Richard:

A tweet sent by Grania on January 21 of this year. It’s a video of a beautiful deep-sea beautiful jellyfish. Translation:

The beauty of the Halitrephes maasi jellyfish, while reflecting a light source, captured on video on Socorro Island in BC, Mexico, by Dr. Robert Ballard of the Ocean Exploration Trust, during an expedition in November 2017.

La belleza de la medusa Halitrephes maasi, mientras reflejaba una fuente de luz, capturada en video en la Isla Socorro en BC, México, por el doctor Robert Ballard, de Ocean Exploration Trust, durante una expedición en noviembre de 2017. pic.twitter.com/CknX9jnDFU — MYT© (@InfoMyT) January 20, 2019

From reader Gregory: nice firefighters set up ladders to help raccoons escape a fire!

This is awesome! At a major warehouse fire on Sunday the @SouthBendFire Department set up ladders so two raccoons could escaped the burning building. Glad everybody make it out okay, including the raccoons! (📹: Paul Bierwagen) pic.twitter.com/DbGyB1joNi — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) August 5, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Mr. Lumpy and friend, the world’s most spoiled badgers, take away their eggs to enjoy later:

One for you and one for you, Little Humbug and Mr Lumpy a double egg heist! I’m a very lucky lady 🐾🐾🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/h1mNxFDbKZ — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) August 3, 2019

A very skillful bird:

I was going to join a FB birding group, but I had to tell them what my favorite bird is. So I started thinking about it, and thought about it for 6 months. Today I think I got my answer: the Spotted Nutcracker. pic.twitter.com/e3Y90sW7md — Heidi (@heidicleven) August 3, 2019

And four tweets from Matthew Cobb. First, a peregrine got a pigeon in New York’s Upper East Side. The onlookers appear flummoxed:

Beautiful light-morph badgers:

Great to catch TWO more pale-morph badgers in West Cornwall today. Here's one of them, a very old lady whom we first collared for the badger-cattle contact project in 2013 #badgervaccination (she's anaesthetised not dead!) @cornishbadgers pic.twitter.com/zxDW2WAD3R — Rosie Woodroffe (@RosieWoodroffe) August 7, 2019

This is what America has come to: what this guy is doing is legal!

. . . and I’m delighted to hear that the cat man of Aleppo is alive and still saving moggies. Happy International Cat Day!

The cat man of Aleppo: rescuing battle-weary Syrian strays https://t.co/Cc5EkkDpN0 — Thomas R. Holtz, Jr. 🦖💕 (@TomHoltzPaleo) August 7, 2019