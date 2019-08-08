Today’s photos came from reader Liz Strahle, who dedicates them to our late friend (see below). Her notes are indented:

Here are some wildlife pictures I took in the last few months. Most of them are birds. There is one dragonfly picture. Most were taken in the spring of this year and a few in the summer. These were all taken in New Jersey.

Most were taken before Grania died, but if I can, I’d like to dedicate these to Grania.