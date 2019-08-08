Today’s photos came from reader Liz Strahle, who dedicates them to our late friend (see below). Her notes are indented:
Here are some wildlife pictures I took in the last few months. Most of them are birds. There is one dragonfly picture. Most were taken in the spring of this year and a few in the summer. These were all taken in New Jersey.
Most were taken before Grania died, but if I can, I’d like to dedicate these to Grania.
Mute Swan (Cygnus olor)
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus)
Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis)
Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus)
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias)
Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata)
Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus)
House Sparrow (Passer domesticus)
American Robin (Turdus migratorius)
Canada Goose (Branta canadensis)
Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos)
Rock Pigeon (Columba livia)
Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus)
Great Egret (Ardea alba)
Halloween Pennant (Celithemis eponina)
Very nice. Thanks.
^^^^ what they said