Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Darwin

The Jesus and Mo artist is on hols, so today’s strip, hold2, is from 2009. But it’s about evolution! I sense a pair of petards in the last panel.
The Jesus and Mo artist is on hols, so today’s strip, hold2, is from 2009. But it’s about evolution! I sense a pair of petards in the last panel.
|ThyroidPlanet on Gun violence in Chicago spiked…
|ThyroidPlanet on Readers’ wildlife photos
|David Coxill on Thursday: Hili dialogue
|Eric Grobler on Gun violence in Chicago spiked…
|Saul Sorrell-Till on Wednesday: Hili dialogue