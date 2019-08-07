Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is feeling poorly, so there will be a paucity of posts today. As always, I do my best.

It’s National Raspberries and Cream Day. It’s also National Lighthouse Day and National Beach Party Day. Here’s Elvis having a beach party in the movie Blue Hawaii, singing “Slicin’ Sand”:

Stuff that happened on August 7 includes:

1782 – George Washington orders the creation of the Badge of Military Merit to honor soldiers wounded in battle. It is later renamed to the more poetic Purple Heart.

Here’s the badge, awarded to only three people during the Revolutionary War. It was made of cloth:

1890 – Anna Månsdotter becomes the last woman in Sweden to be executed, for the 1889 Yngsjö murder.

The execution, by Swedish executioner Albert Gustaf Dahlman, was with an axe! The murder was a scandal in Sweden as it involved mother-son incest.

1930 – The last confirmed lynching of blacks in the Northern United States occurs in Marion, Indiana; two men, Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith, are killed. [JAC: you can see the photo here; the crowd at the lynching was estimated at 5000, and thousands of copies of the gruesome photo were sold as souvenirs.]

1940 – World War II: Alsace-Lorraine is annexed by the Third Reich.

1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

Here are the left and right halves of the Harvard Mark I. Any Apple laptop must be better than this puppy:

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl’s balsa wood raft the Kon-Tiki, smashes into the reef at Raroia in the Tuamotu Islands after a 101-day, 7,000 kilometres (4,300 mi) journey across the Pacific Ocean in an attempt to prove that pre-historic peoples could have traveled from South America.

Unfortunately, Heyerdahl was mostly wrong: the Polynesians came from Southeast Asia, not South America (whose own ancestors came over the Bering Strait), though there’s some evidence of a tad of genetic introgression of Pacific Islanders from South America.

1959 – The Lincoln Memorial design on the U.S. penny goes into circulation. It replaces the “sheaves of wheat” design, and was minted until 2008.

1974 – Philippe Petit performs a high wire act between the twin towers of the World Trade Center 1,368 feet (417 m) in the air.

Here Petit, who did the act without permission, sneaking his equipment up the towers, recounts his feat:

1987 – Lynne Cox becomes first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.

And here’s a brief video about that swim:

And to put some Darwin in, here’s a tweet sent by Matthew:

07-Aug: On this day in 1838, Charles Darwin took his first train journey. Here are his impressions… https://t.co/BwtzhoynoJ #histsci — 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚊𝚛𝚠𝚒𝚗 🐒 (@friendsofdarwin) August 7, 2019

Notables born on this day include:

1867 – Emil Nolde, Danish-German painter and illustrator (d. 1956)

1903 – Louis Leakey, Kenyan-English palaeontologist and archaeologist (d. 1972)

1916 – Kermit Love, American actor, puppeteer, and costume designer (d. 2008)

1928 – James Randi, Canadian-American magician and author

1942 – Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host

1975 – Charlize Theron, South African-American actress and producer

Here’s Nolde’s painting “Exotic Figures II”, from 1911:

Those who “passed” on August 7 include:

1941 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1861)

1957 – Oliver Hardy, American actor, singer, and director (b. 1892)

2005 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (b. 1938)

2012 – Judith Crist, American critic and academic (b. 1922)

2018 – Stan Mikita, Slovakian hockey player (b. 1940)

I remembered Mikita’s donut store from “Wayne’s World”, and sure enough, it was in there, though a spoof of Tim Horton’s. From Wikipedia:

Mikita appeared as himself in a cameo role in the film Wayne’s World, which featured a “Stan Mikita” doughnut shop, spoofing the Canadian doughnut chain Tim Hortons (co-founded by Hockey Hall of Fame member Tim Horton).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a big to-do about crossing the driveway:

Hili: A stony desert. A: Ten feline paces is not yet a desert.

In Polish:

Hili: Kamienna pustynia.

Ja: Dziesięć kocich kroków to jeszcze nie pustynia.

From reader j.j., a blissed out kitty:

From reader Ken, a hard-hitting cartoon, but not without some truth:

A tweet sent to me by Grania on January 28 of this year. Poor cat!

This is from reader Barry who says, “Your brain is a liar and this is proof.” I still don’t know how the damn thing works!

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

From Heather Hastie. Whoever took all this time to save this marsupial mouse is a saint! I’d like to shake his hand.

Watch this guy bring a “dead” little mouse back to life! pic.twitter.com/17bO2cdJ1y — The Dodo (@dodo) August 3, 2019

A tweet from reader j.j. “Plague doctors“, the physicians of the time, wore bizarre masks during medieval epidemics of bubonic plague. The “beaks” were filled with aromatic spices and herbs to ward off the plague, which was thought to be caused by befouled air. Here are some real ones:

Authentic Plague Doctor Masks pic.twitter.com/zbK3vpdklx — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 27, 2019

Speaking of plague, Heather sent a tweet of two otters plaguing a baby tiger:

Good morning pic.twitter.com/Nu0z5xjdoZ — wild animal lover (@wildanimallove) July 30, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. And Yay! Robert Anderson is going to rear out his botflies, like a good entomologist should:

#bobsbotflies update. Both kids still doing well. No pain, lots of local itching. Need to cover with loose bandaid as lots of fluid being excreted. We need to name them!! Zoom in to one on right to see activity. @MuseumofNature #botfly #newparent pic.twitter.com/MVK28MLFqs — Robert Anderson (@theognete) August 5, 2019

An ant mates with his immobile pupal sister: both forced copulation without consent and incest at once:

A pupoidal male of Tetramorium atratulum (formerly Anergates) mates with his immobile pupal sister. Collected near Niwot, CO. pic.twitter.com/crwpezNQMk — Matthew Prebus (@mmprebus) August 5, 2019

That these are for sale is ineffably sad. . .

Back-to-school essentials in the US pic.twitter.com/T37QbyznqZ — Margi Murphy (@MargiMurphy) August 4, 2019