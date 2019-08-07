Today we have some nice photos and a video from reader Michael Coon. They feature a subject not often seen here: manatees. There are three species of manatees, all in the genus Trichechus. The one Michael et al. saw, which is the sole manatee living the U.S., is the West Indian manatee, Trichechus manatus. Michael’s words are indented:

My son and I just got back from a guided tour to see manatees in the Crystal River area of central Florida. Manatees can be found in large numbers in the winter months when they congregate at warm springs. There is little food for them then and, being herbivores with no blubber and low metabolism, they have a difficult time with cold water. So they huddle together in large groups to wait out the cold months. These migratory sirenians disperse during the summer months (manatees have been found as far north as Manhattan) but can be found if you have guides who know where they like to go. They are gentle, non-aggressive, can live up to sixty years and can weigh as much as 1200 lbs. Their large size means that, once grown, they have no natural predators. They tolerate humans who don’t bother them and the young are extremely curious and friendly and readily approach and “kiss” people (I suppose it is like human infants who sometimes learn about the world by putting things in their mouths) and they like to hug (really!). Their elders must spend up to eight hours a day hoovering up plants, so they haven’t the time for such nonsense. Still, they do not mind the presence of properly behaved humans and are very polite when they encounter us.

They are endangered—primarily from habitat loss and boat strikes, but they can also be harmed by red tides, storms and invasive algae killing off their best food resources. Precise numbers are difficult to come by but it is estimated that there is a remnant population of around 5000 left in Florida. I have about a half dozen photos and a short video showing the graceful way these large beasts move.